 Lost Ark: Release date, beta access, classes, Founder packs, more
Lost Ark: Release date, beta access, classes, Founder packs, more

Published: 18/Aug/2021 13:44 Updated: 18/Aug/2021 13:45

by James Busby
Lost Ark beta release date
Smilegate RPG

Lost Ark is the next Diablo-style title that many dungeon crawler fans are looking forward to, so here’s everything you need to know about the beta, Founders packs, and gameplay ahead of the release date.

Both the Diablo series and Path of Exile continue to prove popular amongst ARPG aficionados, there is another free-to-play title that is vying for your attention. Lost Ark is an upcoming MMO ARPG that aims to dazzle players with its grueling dungeons, beastly boss fights, and customizable character classes. 

While the game has been out in South Korea since 2018, the popular action title is finally making its way to western audiences. The latest Lost Ark beta may have wrapped up, but we’ve rounded up all the information we currently know about the game ahead of its official release.

Contents

Lost Ark release date

Lost Ark release date reveal
Smilegate RPG
Players will soon be able to dive into the world of Lost Ark.

Lost Ark’s website states the game will release in Fall 2021, but the game’s official Steam page states that Lost Ark will release December 31, 2021. Whether this is just a placeholder date remains to be seen, but either way, fans won’t have to wait that much longer.

Additionally, those that pre-purchase the upcoming title will be able to gain access to the next beta and a host of other in-game goodies. 

Lost Ark beta

Next Lost Ark beta
Smilegate RPG
There are a number of ways you can access the Lost Ark beta.

If you wish to play the Lost Ark beta, then simply head over to the official website and navigate over to the tester sign-up section. Once you’ve signed in with your Amazon account, you’ll have a chance to take part in the next beta. 

If you’ve been selected to take part in the next beta, then you’ll receive an email outlining all the details and requirements. Of course, you can always purchase one of Lost Ark’s Founder packs if you wish to guarantee your beta access.  

Lost Ark Founder packs

For those that wish to get a head start in Lost Ark, the developers have put together a number of Founder packs you can purchase. These packs go from Bronze all the way to Platinum, so make sure you check which added bonuses take your fancy before taking the plunge. 

Bronze

Lost ark bronze founder

£13.20 / $14.99

Silver

Lost Ark silver founder

£21.99 / $24.99

Gold 

Lost Ark gold Founder

£43.99 / $49.99

Platinum

Lost Ark Platinum Founder

 £87.99 / $99.99
Beta Access Beta Access Beta Access Beta access
Head Start Head Start  Head Start Head Start
Founder’s Exclusive Pet 1,000 Royal Crystals 4,000 Royal Crystals 7,000 Royal Crystals
30 Day Crystalline Aura Founder’s Exclusive Pet Founder’s Exclusive Pet Founder’s Exclusive Pet
Founder’s Title 30 Day Crystalline Aura 30 Day Crystalline Aura 30 Day Crystalline Aura
Founder’s Title Founder’s Title Founder’s Title
Silver Supply Crate Gold Supply Crate Platinum Supply Crate
Founder’s Avatar Founder’s Exclusive Avatar
Character Expansion Slot Character Expansion Slot
Founder’s Avatar
Founder’s Exclusive Mount
Platinum Welcome Crate

Lost Ark trailer

Lost Ark’s official trailer showcased a number of the game’s deadly bosses and monstrous hordes that players will have to contend with. Everything from scaly dragons to hellish demons will need to be slain in order to free the land from tyranny. 

Not only does combat look incredibly flashy, but there is also a huge amount of customization when it comes to creating your favored class. 

Lost Ark classes

All Lost Ark Classes
Smilegate RPG
There are plenty of iconic classes and advanced classes to choose from.

Just like most MMO ARPGs, Lost Ark enables you to kit tailor your character around a specific playstyle. Once you’ve picked a class, you’ll be able to customize everything from skills, weapons, and armor. 

Lost Ark features a total of five classes, all of which have their own distinct playstyles and advanced classes. The current roster and official description for each class can be found below.

Warrior

Lost Ark Warrior
Smilegate RPG
Lost Ark’s Warrior class can unleash some devastatingly powerful attacks.

Warriors are the powerhouses of Arkesia. They may not be the most nimble, so they stand their ground and make up for mobility with cataclysmic impact. 

Warrior advanced classes:

  • Berserker 
  • Paladin 
  • Gunlancer

Martial Artist

Lost Ark Martial Artist
Smilegate RPG
The Martial Artist Class packs many a mean punch.

These quick-footed fighters like to rush the enemy with combined attacks at lethal speeds that can only be described as breakneck.

Martial Artist advanced classes:

  • Striker 
  • Wardancer
  • Scrapper 
  • Soulfist

Gunner

Lost Ark Gunner
Smilegate RPG
The Gunner is Lost Ark’s archetypal ranger class.

Whether wielding high-tech weapons or bows and arrows that never jam, keep an eagle eye on these sharpshooters or they may even hit you with their worst shot.

  • Gunslinger 
  • Artillerist 
  • Deadeye 
  • Sharpshooter 

Mage

Lost Ark Mage
Smilegate RPG
Lost Ark’s Mage class bombards enemies with deadly spells.

These mystical conjurers tap into the ancient magic of Arkesia to cast deadly spells on evil forces, heal the wounded, or support allies.

  • Bard 
  • Summoner 

Assassin

Lost Ark Assassin
Smilegate RPG
Assassin is for those looking to obliterate their foes with a flurry of blades.

These mysterious melee-makers fight demonic with demonic, channeling the dark powers in the name of the light in quick, colorful attacks.

  • Shadowhunter 
  • Deathblade 

So, there you have it – everything we know about Lost Ark. Make sure you bookmark this page, as we’ll be updating it with all the latest information. 

