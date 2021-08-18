Lost Ark: Release date, beta access, classes, Founder packs, more

Lost Ark is the next Diablo-style title that many dungeon crawler fans are looking forward to, so here’s everything you need to know about the beta, Founders packs, and gameplay ahead of the release date.

Both the Diablo series and Path of Exile continue to prove popular amongst ARPG aficionados, there is another free-to-play title that is vying for your attention. Lost Ark is an upcoming MMO ARPG that aims to dazzle players with its grueling dungeons, beastly boss fights, and customizable character classes.

While the game has been out in South Korea since 2018, the popular action title is finally making its way to western audiences. The latest Lost Ark beta may have wrapped up, but we’ve rounded up all the information we currently know about the game ahead of its official release.

Lost Ark release date

Lost Ark’s website states the game will release in Fall 2021, but the game’s official Steam page states that Lost Ark will release December 31, 2021. Whether this is just a placeholder date remains to be seen, but either way, fans won’t have to wait that much longer.

Additionally, those that pre-purchase the upcoming title will be able to gain access to the next beta and a host of other in-game goodies.

Lost Ark beta

If you wish to play the Lost Ark beta, then simply head over to the official website and navigate over to the tester sign-up section. Once you’ve signed in with your Amazon account, you’ll have a chance to take part in the next beta.

If you’ve been selected to take part in the next beta, then you’ll receive an email outlining all the details and requirements. Of course, you can always purchase one of Lost Ark’s Founder packs if you wish to guarantee your beta access.

Lost Ark Founder packs

For those that wish to get a head start in Lost Ark, the developers have put together a number of Founder packs you can purchase. These packs go from Bronze all the way to Platinum, so make sure you check which added bonuses take your fancy before taking the plunge.

Bronze £13.20 / $14.99 Silver £21.99 / $24.99 Gold £43.99 / $49.99 Platinum £87.99 / $99.99 Beta Access Beta Access Beta Access Beta access Head Start Head Start Head Start Head Start Founder’s Exclusive Pet 1,000 Royal Crystals 4,000 Royal Crystals 7,000 Royal Crystals 30 Day Crystalline Aura Founder’s Exclusive Pet Founder’s Exclusive Pet Founder’s Exclusive Pet Founder’s Title 30 Day Crystalline Aura 30 Day Crystalline Aura 30 Day Crystalline Aura – Founder’s Title Founder’s Title Founder’s Title – Silver Supply Crate Gold Supply Crate Platinum Supply Crate – – Founder’s Avatar Founder’s Exclusive Avatar – – Character Expansion Slot Character Expansion Slot – – – Founder’s Avatar – – – Founder’s Exclusive Mount – – – Platinum Welcome Crate

Lost Ark trailer

Lost Ark’s official trailer showcased a number of the game’s deadly bosses and monstrous hordes that players will have to contend with. Everything from scaly dragons to hellish demons will need to be slain in order to free the land from tyranny.

Not only does combat look incredibly flashy, but there is also a huge amount of customization when it comes to creating your favored class.

Lost Ark classes

Just like most MMO ARPGs, Lost Ark enables you to kit tailor your character around a specific playstyle. Once you’ve picked a class, you’ll be able to customize everything from skills, weapons, and armor.

Lost Ark features a total of five classes, all of which have their own distinct playstyles and advanced classes. The current roster and official description for each class can be found below.

Warrior

Warriors are the powerhouses of Arkesia. They may not be the most nimble, so they stand their ground and make up for mobility with cataclysmic impact.

Warrior advanced classes:

Berserker

Paladin

Gunlancer

Martial Artist

These quick-footed fighters like to rush the enemy with combined attacks at lethal speeds that can only be described as breakneck.

Martial Artist advanced classes:

Striker

Wardancer

Scrapper

Soulfist

Gunner

Whether wielding high-tech weapons or bows and arrows that never jam, keep an eagle eye on these sharpshooters or they may even hit you with their worst shot.

Gunslinger

Artillerist

Deadeye

Sharpshooter

Mage

These mystical conjurers tap into the ancient magic of Arkesia to cast deadly spells on evil forces, heal the wounded, or support allies.

Bard

Summoner

Assassin

These mysterious melee-makers fight demonic with demonic, channeling the dark powers in the name of the light in quick, colorful attacks.

Shadowhunter

Deathblade

So, there you have it – everything we know about Lost Ark. Make sure you bookmark this page, as we’ll be updating it with all the latest information.