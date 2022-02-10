Best Lost Ark Berserker builds: Best skills for PVP & PVE

Looking for the best Lost Ark Berserker builds? Here are all of the skills you’ll need to dominate PvE and PvP battles as the powerful Warrior.

An MMORPG isn’t complete without a Warrior class with a huge two-handed sword and, luckily, the Berserker is exactly that in Lost Ark.

While some players like to deal damage from afar, others prefer to get into the thick of the action, dispatching enemies with the swing of their sword.

If that’s you, then the powerful Berserker is definitely the DPS class you should be choosing on your journey through Arkesia.

Advertisement

Of course, in order to get the most out of the Berserker, you’ll need to be familiar with the best PVE and PVP builds, and luckily, we’ve got you covered.

Contents

Gunlancer, Berserker, or Paladin

While the Paladin’s role is to support and the Gunlancer’s primary job is to tank, it’s the Berserker that’s responsible for dishing out consistent melee damage during fights.

Equipped with incredible ability animations and plenty of AoE attacks, a skilled Berserker can easily tear apart a large group of enemies in seconds.

While being in melee range will leave you exposed to the majority of attacks during a boss encounter, the class is tanky enough to take a few hits.

Advertisement

So, if you want a mixture of survivability, damage, and bulky armor, there’s no better class for you than the Berserker.

Best Berserker PvE build

The perfect Berserker PvE build will focus on maximizing the class’ overall damage output and survivability. While this specific setup does lack mobility, it’s ideal for players looking to fulfil the main DPS role for their group.

The best Lost Ark Berserker PvE build is:

Skill Skill Level (/10) Rune I II III Assault Blade 10 Piercing Strike Weak Point Enhancement Counter-attack Diving Slash 7 Excellent Mobility Swordswipe Draft N/A Finish Strike 10 Tenacity Weak Point Detection Kill Confirm Hell Blade 10 Training Results Melt Earth Flip Red Dust 7 Quick Preparation Vital Point Strike N/A Shoulder Charge 7 Excellent Mobility Down Strike N/A Tempest Slash 10 Quick Preparation Enhanced Strike Storm Slash Whirlwind 10 Sustain Enhancement Cracked Blade Vacuum Slash

Best Berserker PvP build

Monsters and creatures are all well and good, but what if you want to take down other players with the Berserker in PvP? Well, that requires a build that’s still damage heavy but includes slightly more mobility.

Advertisement

In order to maximize your PVP strength, here are all the skills you’ll need:

Skill Skill Level (/10) Rune I II III Diving Slash 7 Excellent Mobility Swordswipe Draft N/A Finish Strike 10 Tenacity Weak Point Detection Kill Confirm Mountain Crash 10 Enhance Numbing Effect Earthquake Shock Red Dust 7 Nimble Movement Vital Point Strike N/A Shoulder Charge 7 Excellent Mobility Down Strike N/A Sword Storm 10 Nimble Movement Tenacity Earthquake Wave Tempest Slash 10 Nimble Movement Enhanced Strike Driving Hit Wind Blade 10 Acceleration Enhanced Strike Windswift

Berserker mixed PvEvP build

For some, switching builds constantly when taking part in both PvE and PvP is a chore they don’t want to worry about, so what build do you run if you want the best of both worlds on the Berserker?

Our recommendations for a mixed Berserker build are:

Skill Skill Level (/10) Rune I II III Assault Blade 10 Piercing Strike Focus Counter-attack Diving Slash 7 Excellent Mobility Swordswipe Draft N/A Finish Strike 10 Tenacity Weak Point Detection Shockwave Hell Blade 10 Training Results Melt Earth Flip Red Dust 7 Quick Preparation Vital Point Strike N/A Shoulder Charge 7 Excellent Mobility Down Strike N/A Tempest Slash 10 Quick Preparation Enhanced Strike Storm Slash Whirlwind 10 Quick Preparation Cracked Blade Vacuum Slash

So that’s all of the best Berserker builds in Lost Ark. Looking to become Arkesia’s next champion? Check out our Lost Ark guides:

How to add friends & change channels | How to claim Lost Ark Twitch drops | How to use the Powerpass | Will beta progress carry across?