Lost Ark tier list: Best characters and classes for PvE & PvP

Lost Ark has a whole roster of different Advanced Classes to get your head around; especially if you’re looking to for the best characters to play in both PvE and PvP. Here’s our tier list.

In the wonderful world of Arkesia, there are some Advanced Classes that are simply built differently. From the ferocious Deathblade to the playful Bard; your character choice truly dictates how your Lost Ark experience plays out.

There are two very different paths that you can take in Smilegate’s hack and slash adventure. You can take on fearsome bosses such as Achates or Moake, or tear your fellow warriors asunder in PvP Proving Grounds.

For each, there are some Advanced Classes that are just a bit better than others, so here’s our Lost Ark tier list to help you select the best character for your PvP or PvE endeavors.

Best Lost Ark classes: PvE

Given that the vast majority of Lost Ark’s activities are PvE based, you may be looking to optimize your demon slaying with the best Advanced Class.

We’d like to highlight, though, that given the whole story as PvE and you’re stuck with whatever class you choose, you’re best picking a character that synergizes with your own individual playstyle. After all, there’s nothing worse than having to grind on a class you hate.

Up in the S-tier are all three Warrior classes: Berserker, Gunlancer, and Paladin. They’re accompanied once more by the Bard, but the Gunslinger has shot to the top of the pecking order. Her quick movements and different guns make her perfect for tearing through waves of enemies quickly, but also hitting hard when it counts the most.

For PvE-focused players, these are the best characters for you:

Tier Classes S Bard, Berserker, Gunlancer, Gunslinger, Paladin A Artillerist, Deathblade, Sorceress, Striker B Scrapper, Shadowhunter, Soulfist, Wardancer C Deadeye, Sharpshooter

Best Lost Ark classes: PvP

When it comes to PvP, many may be a little baffled to see the Paladin and Bard at the top of the table. This supportive duo are an essential to every 3v3 composition, skyrocketing them up the tier list, but they also perform incredibly well in 1v1 brawls due to the balance between their offensive and healing abilities.

Standing alongside them is the Deathblade, whose fast-paced combat and Assassin-style damage leave her foes in ribbons as she struts into the sunset without a scratch.

These are the best Lost Ark classes for PvP-oriented players:

Tier Classes S Bard, Deathblade, Paladin A Artillerist, Berserker, Gunlancer, Gunslinger, Shadowhunter, Sorceress B Scrapper, Striker, Wardancer C Deadeye, Sharpshooter, Soulfist

So that’s our Lost Ark tier list for both PvP and PvE; but have you mastered all of Arkesia’s different heroes and heroines yet? If not, we’ve got you covered:

Artillerist | Deadeye| Gunslinger | Sharpshooter | Bard | Sorceress | Deathblade | Shadowhunter | Berserker | Paladin | Gunlancer | Scrapper | Soulfist | Striker | Wardancer