Best Lost Ark Reaper builds: Best skills for PVP, PVE, & Raids

Looking to try the latest Assassin class in Lost Ark? Here are the best Lost Ark Reaper builds to try for PVP, PVE, and Raids.
Lost Ark is a fantasy MMORPG that sometimes feels like a cross between Diablo and Final Fantasy XIV. The game features a variety of classes with the Assassin being a firm favorite. The Assassin has three advanced sub-classes with the Reaper being the most recent.
Like every other class and advanced class in the game, the Reaper can be tailored to fit a particular style of play, so be it PVP, PVE, or Raids, here are the best builds for the Reaper in Lost Ark.
Contents
Best Lost Ark Reaper PVE build
If you’re just looking to play through the game and experience what the Reaper has to offer, then the below PVE build is specially designed to help you conquer the world of Lost Ark.
Here’s the best PVE Reaper build (currently) for playing PVE:
|Skill
|Skill Level (/10)
|Rune I
|Rune 2
|Rune 3
|Nightmare
|4
|Poison: Bleed
|N/A
|N/A
|Shadow Vortex
|10
|Poison: Bleed
|Quick Prep
|Swoop Activation
|Distortion
|4
|Quick Prep
|N/A
|N/A
|Call of the Knife
|10
|Jungle’s Law
|Growing Darkness
|Call of Fear
|Shadow Storm
|10
|Piercing Strike
|Period
|Shadow Zone
|Glowing Brand
|10
|Increase Range
|Enhanced Swoop
|Testament
|Rage Spear
|4
|Quick Prep
|N/A
|N/A
|Dance of Fury
|10
|Nimble Movement
|Fatal Dagger
|Suppressed Move
|Cadenza
|Awakening Skill
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Best Lost Ark Reaper PVP build
The Reaper is an advanced Assassin class, therefore taking out other players is their speciality. If you’re creating a Reaper build to strike down other players in PVP, then here’s our recommended Reaper PVP build:
|Skill
|Skill Level (/10)
|Rune I
|Rune 2
|Rune 3
|Nightmare
|10
|Poison: Bleed
|Dirty Blow
|Back Attack
|Reaper’s Call
|10
|Poison: Bleed
|Tenacity
|All-Out Attack
|Distortion
|4
|Quick Prep
|N/A
|N/A
|Shadow Storm
|10
|Piercing Strike
|Period
|Shadow Zone
|Shadow Double
|10
|Charge Shadow
|Forward Slash
|Shadow of Death
|Shadow Trap
|10
|Trap Enhancement
|Shadow Snare
|Activate Shadow
|Glowing Brand
|10
|Vita Point Hit
|Enhanced Sweep
|Testament
|Silent Rage
|10
|Quick Prep
|Sharp Fall
|Ground Smash
|Requiem
|Awakening Skill
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Best Lost Ark Reaper Raid build
If you’re creating a Reaper Assassin in Lost Ark to dominate in Raids, then we’d recommend creating the Lunar Voice Reaper Raid build by making use of the below skills:
|Skill
|Skill Level (/10)
|Rune I
|Rune 2
|Rune 3
|Wealth/Galewind
|Nightmare
|10
|Poison: Corrosion
|Quick Prep
|Back Attack
|Wealth: Legendary
|Shadow Vortex
|10
|Poison: Corrosion
|Quick Prep
|Swoop Activation
|Wealth: Epic
|Distortion
|7
|Quick Prep
|Tailwind
|N/A
|Wealth: Rare
|Shadow Storm
|12
|Charge Shadow
|Period
|Shadow Zone
|Wealth: Epic
|Shadow Trap
|11
|Trap Enhancement
|Shadow Snare
|Activate Shadow
|Wealth: Rare
|Glowing Brand
|12
|Vital Point Hit
|Enhanced Swoop
|Testament
|Galewind: Epic
|Rage Spear
|12
|Fata Dagger
|Ambush
|Consecrated Attack
|Galewaind: Legendary
|Dance of Fury
|12
|Piercing Strike
|Fatal Dagger
|Suppressed Move
|Galewind: Epic
|Cadenza
|Awakening Skill
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
So that’s the best Reaper builds in Lost Ark, whether you’re looking to play PVE, PVP, or Raids. Looking to master all of Arkesia’s heroes? Be sure to check out our other Lost Ark guides:
Artillerist | Deadeye| Gunslinger | Sharpshooter | Bard | Sorceress | Deathblade | Shadowhunter | Berserker | Paladin | Gunlancer | Scrapper | Soulfist | Striker | Wardancer