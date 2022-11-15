Best Lost Ark Reaper builds: Best skills for PVP, PVE, & Raids

Sam is a games writer for Dexerto specializing in Diablo, Final Fantasy, and Pokemon. An NCTJ accredited journalist, Sam also holds a degree in journalism from the University of Central Lancashire and has many years of experience as a professional writer. Being able to marry his love of writing with his addiction to video games was always one of his life goals. He also loves all things PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo in equal measure. Contact at [email protected]

Looking to try the latest Assassin class in Lost Ark? Here are the best Lost Ark Reaper builds to try for PVP, PVE, and Raids.

Lost Ark is a fantasy MMORPG that sometimes feels like a cross between Diablo and Final Fantasy XIV. The game features a variety of classes with the Assassin being a firm favorite. The Assassin has three advanced sub-classes with the Reaper being the most recent.

Like every other class and advanced class in the game, the Reaper can be tailored to fit a particular style of play, so be it PVP, PVE, or Raids, here are the best builds for the Reaper in Lost Ark.

Contents

Tripod Studio / Smilegate The Reaper is the third advanced Assassin class in Lost Ark.

Best Lost Ark Reaper PVE build

If you’re just looking to play through the game and experience what the Reaper has to offer, then the below PVE build is specially designed to help you conquer the world of Lost Ark.

Here’s the best PVE Reaper build (currently) for playing PVE:

Skill Skill Level (/10) Rune I Rune 2 Rune 3 Nightmare 4 Poison: Bleed N/A N/A Shadow Vortex 10 Poison: Bleed Quick Prep Swoop Activation Distortion 4 Quick Prep N/A N/A Call of the Knife 10 Jungle’s Law Growing Darkness Call of Fear Shadow Storm 10 Piercing Strike Period Shadow Zone Glowing Brand 10 Increase Range Enhanced Swoop Testament Rage Spear 4 Quick Prep N/A N/A Dance of Fury 10 Nimble Movement Fatal Dagger Suppressed Move Cadenza Awakening Skill N/A N/A N/A

Best Lost Ark Reaper PVP build

The Reaper is an advanced Assassin class, therefore taking out other players is their speciality. If you’re creating a Reaper build to strike down other players in PVP, then here’s our recommended Reaper PVP build:

Skill Skill Level (/10) Rune I Rune 2 Rune 3 Nightmare 10 Poison: Bleed Dirty Blow Back Attack Reaper’s Call 10 Poison: Bleed Tenacity All-Out Attack Distortion 4 Quick Prep N/A N/A Shadow Storm 10 Piercing Strike Period Shadow Zone Shadow Double 10 Charge Shadow Forward Slash Shadow of Death Shadow Trap 10 Trap Enhancement Shadow Snare Activate Shadow Glowing Brand 10 Vita Point Hit Enhanced Sweep Testament Silent Rage 10 Quick Prep Sharp Fall Ground Smash Requiem Awakening Skill N/A N/A N/A

Tripod Studio / Smilegate The Reaper has a variety of builds each suited to PvP, PvE, and Raids.

Best Lost Ark Reaper Raid build

If you’re creating a Reaper Assassin in Lost Ark to dominate in Raids, then we’d recommend creating the Lunar Voice Reaper Raid build by making use of the below skills:

Skill Skill Level (/10) Rune I Rune 2 Rune 3 Wealth/Galewind Nightmare 10 Poison: Corrosion Quick Prep Back Attack Wealth: Legendary Shadow Vortex 10 Poison: Corrosion Quick Prep Swoop Activation Wealth: Epic Distortion 7 Quick Prep Tailwind N/A Wealth: Rare Shadow Storm 12 Charge Shadow Period Shadow Zone Wealth: Epic Shadow Trap 11 Trap Enhancement Shadow Snare Activate Shadow Wealth: Rare Glowing Brand 12 Vital Point Hit Enhanced Swoop Testament Galewind: Epic Rage Spear 12 Fata Dagger Ambush Consecrated Attack Galewaind: Legendary Dance of Fury 12 Piercing Strike Fatal Dagger Suppressed Move Galewind: Epic Cadenza Awakening Skill N/A N/A N/A N/A

So that’s the best Reaper builds in Lost Ark, whether you’re looking to play PVE, PVP, or Raids. Looking to master all of Arkesia’s heroes? Be sure to check out our other Lost Ark guides:

Artillerist | Deadeye| Gunslinger | Sharpshooter | Bard | Sorceress | Deathblade | Shadowhunter | Berserker | Paladin | Gunlancer | Scrapper | Soulfist | Striker | Wardancer