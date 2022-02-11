Best Lost Ark Deadeye builds: Best skills for PVP & PVE

Looking for the best Lost Ark Deadeye builds? Here are all of the skills you’ll need to dominate PvE and PvP battles as the lethal Gunner.

When it comes to DPS classes in Lost Ark, it’s safe to say players are spoiled for choice with each of the specializations offering completely different playstyles.

However, for those who prefer to dish out damage with a selection of deadly guns instead of just one type of weapon, there’s no better option than the Deadeye.

Equipped with double handguns, a shotgun, and a rifle, the class is prepared for every possible scenario and is always primed to wipe out a group of enemies in seconds.

Advertisement

Of course, in order to get the most out of the Deadeye, you’ll need to be familiar with the best PVE and PVP builds, and luckily, we’ve got you covered.

Contents

Sharpshooter, Artillerist, Deadeye, or Gunslinger

While the Sharpshooter, Artillerist, Deadeye, and Gunslinger all fall under the banner of the Gunner class, they each offer different playstyles that you need to be familiar with.

For starters, the Artillerist is the tankiest of the Gunner classes, offering lots of AoE damage that can wipe out huge groups of enemies. Despite this, the class does lack mobility, so positioning is important, especially in dangerous boss fights.

Advertisement

When it comes to the Sharpshooter, it’s the only class in the category that uses a bow instead of a gun or rocket launcher, so it provides players with a completely different style of play. Cycling through a variety of custom arrows to exploit their enemy’s weaknesses, it’s perfect for those who want a DPS class with a lot of survivability and mobility.

Finally, the Gunslinger and Deadeye classes are masters of guns with a weapon for every occasion. Capable of wielding double handguns, a shotgun, and a rifle, these classes are perfect for anyone who loves to switch weapons on the fly and dish out damage while dodging any lethal attacks that come their way.

Advertisement

Best Deadeye PvE build

When it comes to PvE on the Deadeye, it’s all about maximizing damage but also having enough crowd control and mobility to survive huge attacks from bosses. With three separate weapons at your disposal, the build below is ideal for dispatching any enemies that stand in your way.

The best Lost Ark Deadeye PvE build is:

Skill Skill Level (/10) Rune I II III AT02 Grenade 4 Weakness Exposure N/A N/A Catastrophe 10 Quick Aim Concussion Eternal Calamity Last Request 10 Quick Preparation Execution Volley Perfect Shot 7 Muscle Spasm Precision Shot N/A Shotgun Dominator 10 Close Shot Weak Point Detection The Ruler Shotgun Rapid Fire 10 Close Shot Enhanced Shot Special Bullet Sign of Apocalypse 10 Close Shot Enhanced Shot Approached Apocalypse Somersault Shot 7 Ignore Collision Burn Effect N/A Spiral Flame 4 Fierce Flame N/A N/A Spiral Tracker 4 Weakness Exposure N/A N/A

Best Deadeye PvP build

Similar to a PvE Deadeye build, the name of the game in PvP will always be damage, but it’s key you are equipped with an extra level of mobility to avoid dangerous abilities and stay in the skirmish as long as possible.

Advertisement

So, in order to maximize your PVP strength, here are all the skills you’ll need:

Skill Skill Level (/10) Rune I II III AT02 Grenade 10 Weakness Exposure Enhanced Grenade Internal Ignition Cruel Tracker 10 Quick Preparation Rapid Fire Enhancement Quick Draw Dexterous Shot 7 Agile Movement Excellent Mobility N/A Enforce Execution 7 Excellent Mobility Tenacity N/A Equilibrium 10 High-speed Shot Decimation Shot N/A Meteor Stream 10 Weak Point Detection Piercing Explosion Meteor Fall Plasma Bullet 10 Quick Shot Heavy Duty Plasma Split Quick Shot 10 Swift Fingers Initiate Shot Vital Point Shot

Mixed PvEvP build

For some, switching builds constantly when taking part in both PvE and PvP is a chore they don’t want to worry about, so what build do you run if you want the best of both worlds on the Deadeye?

Our recommendations for a mixed Deadeye build are:

Skill Skill Level (/10) Rune I II III AT02 Grenade 4 Weakness Exposure N/A N/A Catastrophe 10 Quick Aim Concussion Carpet Bombing Equilibrium 3 N/A N/A N/A Last Request 10 Quick Preparation Massive Explosion Volley Meteor Stream 4 Weak Point Detection N/A N/A Perfect Shot 10 Muscle Spasm Precision Shot Enhanced Shot Shotgun Dominator 10 Close Shot Weak Point Detection The Ruler Shotgun Rapid Fire 10 Combo Rapid Fire Enhanced Shot Special Bullet Sign of Apocalypse 10 Close Shot Enhanced Shot Approached Apocalypse Spiral Tracker 4 Weakness Exposure N/A N/A

So that’s all of the best Deadeye builds in Lost Ark. Looking to become Arkesia’s next champion? Check out our Lost Ark guides:

Artillerist | Deadeye| Gunslinger | Sharpshooter | Bard | Sorceress | Deathblade | Shadowhunter | Berserker | Paladin | Gunlancer | Scrapper | Soulfist | Striker | Wardancer