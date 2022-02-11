Best Lost Ark Wardancer builds: Best skills for PVP & PVE

Looking for the best Lost Ark Wardancer builds? Here are all of the skills you’ll need to dominate PvE and PvP battles as the Martial Artist.

When it comes to DPS classes in Lost Ark, it’s safe to say players have plenty of choice with each of the specializations offering completely different abilities and playstyles.

However, if you’re looking for a Martial Artist class that can dish out hefty DPS while also providing your teammates with useful buffs during encounters, then look no further than the Wardancer.

Capable of storing up elemental magic to unleash devastating attacks on their opponents, the Wardancer is a class with plenty of mobility and damage to boot.

Of course, in order to get the most out of the Wardancer, you’ll need to be familiar with the best PVE and PVP builds, and luckily, we’ve got you covered.

Contents

Striker, Wardancer, Scrapper, & Soulfist

While the Striker, Wardancer, Scrapper, and Soulfist all fall under the banner of the Martial Artist class, they each offer different playstyles that you need to be familiar with.

For starters, the Striker is the most traditional Martial Artist class, using their series of fast attacks and aerial combos to take out any enemies in their path.

Next, the Scrapper uses two huge gauntlets and hits hard at close-range. With a strong combination of attack, defense, mobility, and lasting power, they have the tools for any encounter that comes their way.

Finally, interweaving martial arts with elemental magic, the Wardancer still takes on enemies at close range but empowers their blows with powerful magic. The Soulfist is similar but can attack from long-range and close the distance on their opponents, channeling special energy called Adamance.

Best Wardancer PvE build

When it comes to PvE on the Wardancer, it’s all about maximizing damage but also providing important buffs to your teammates during encounters.

The best Lost Ark Wardancer PvE build is:

Skill Skill Level (/10) Rune I II III Energy Combustion 7 Combustible Armor Skill Reduction N/A Flash Heat Fang 7 Fist of Darkness Weak Point Detection N/A Lightning Kick 7 Sharp Movement Thunder Kick N/A Moon Flash Kick 10 Intense Shock Light Footed Fancy Footwork Roar of Courage 10 Magick Control Supreme Ruler Afterimage Fatal Wave Sweeping Kick 10 Weak Point Detection Shadowcleave Pure Excellence Triple Fist 10 Fist of Darkness Growth Attack Lightning God Fist Wind’s Whisper 10 Oath of the Wind Quick Preparation Ready Attack

Best Wardancer PvP build

While buffs are still essential in PvP, the build below puts more of a focus on raw damage so you can take opponents as quickly as possible. The build also has plenty of mobility, allowing you to dip in and out of combat.

So, in order to maximize your PVP strength, here are all the skills you’ll need:

Skill Skill Level (/10) Rune I II III Energy Combustion 10 Elemental Extortion N/A Power of Training Esoteric Skill: Blast Formation 10 Final Explosion Flame Explosion N/A Lightning Kick 10 Sharp Movement Thunder Kick Flash Lightning Moon Flash Kick 10 White Flame Kick Single Strike Full Moon Kick Phoenix Advent 10 Wide Strike Fierce Attack Nimble Movement Roar of Courage 7 Magick Control Impaired Mobility N/A Swift Wind Kick 10 Water Round Kick Wide Strike Furious Spin Axis Triple Fist 10 Fist of Darkness Sturdy Armor Lightning God Fist

Mixed PvEvP build

For some, switching builds constantly when taking part in both PvE and PvP is a chore they don’t want to worry about, so what build do you run if you want the best of both worlds on the Wardancer?

Our recommendations for a mixed Wardancer build are:

Skill Skill Level (/10) Rune I II III Energy Combustion 10 Combustible Armor Skill Reduction Last Whisper Esoteric Skill: Spiral Impact 10 Absorption Strike Ready Attack Meditation Blow Lightning Kick 10 Sharp Movement Thunder Kick Flash Lightning Moon Flash Kick 10 N/A Excellent Mobility Full Moon Kick Sky Shattering Blow 4 Excellent Mobility N/A N/A Sweeping Kick 10 Elemental Extortion Shadowcleave Pure Excellence Swift Wind Kick 10 Water Round Kick Swift Footwork Furious Spin Axis Wind’s Whisper 10 Blessing of the Wind Quick Preparation Superwind

So that’s all of the best Wardancer builds in Lost Ark. Looking to become Arkesia’s next champion? Check out some of our other Lost Ark guides:

