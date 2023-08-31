Armored Core 6: Best PVE builds for all mech types
Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon offers many ways to upgrade and equip your Armored Core mech, but which Armored Core builds are the most powerful? Here are the best PVE builds in Armored Core 6.
Armored Core 6 is an excellent return to form for From Software’s long-running robot battling adventure. The game allows players to pilot a powerful mech suit, arming it with a range of guns, parts, and gadgets to not only make it more powerful but also tailored to their preferred style of combat.
Want to make a slow but heavily armed battle tank? You can. Want to make a fast-moving, lightweight deah machine that strikes from the skies? You can do that too. Or you can a build that makes use of both of these styles, the choice is yours. Here are some of the best PVE builds you can make in Armored Core 6 using light, medium, and heavy mech frames.
Contents
Best heavy frame PVE build
If you’re looking to build a powerful battle tank capable of taking vast amounts of damage while also dishing out huge amounts of firepower, then check out the Hull Krogan build below, including the parts needed to craft it. Be aware that this build is very heavy and cumbersome, but when it comes to dishing out and taking damage, it’s top tier.
Here are the parts you’ll need to equip on a heavy frame:
Right-arm unit – SG-027 ZIMMERMAN
Left-arm unit – SG-027 ZIMMERMAN
Right-back unit – FASAN/60E
Left-back unit – FASAN/60E
Head – IA-C01H: EPHEMERA
Core – DF-BD-08 TIAN-QIANG
Arms – DF-AR-09 TIAN-LAO
Legs – LG-022T BORNEMISSZA
Booster – (NOTHING)
FCS – VE-21A
Generator – VP-20D
Expansion – PULSE ARMOR
Best medium frame PVE build
Medium frame builds in Armored Core allow you to enjoy the best of both worlds, having medium-level armor and weapons, while retaining your maneuverability and power at the same time. The Doomscroller build is so far the best medium-frame build we’ve seen in Armored Core 6.
Here are the parts you’ll need to create it:
Right-arm unit – SG-027 ZIMMERMAN
Left-arm unit – SG-027 ZIMMERMAN
Right-back unit – FASAN/60E
Left-back unit – Vvc-700LD
Head – IA-C01H: EPHEMERA
Core – 07-061 MIND ALPHA
Arms – AA-J-123 BASHO
Legs – VP-422
Booster – BST-G2/P06SPD
FCS – FCS-G2/P05
Generator – VP-20C
Expansion – PULSE ARMOR
Best light frame PVE build
Lightweight builds in Armored Core 6 are great for sweeping around the battlefield quickly, attacking hard then getting out of the way before enemies can react. This playstyle is fun and can be deadly in the right hands, but be aware, this is the most lightly armored and armed style of mech.
However, light frame builds can still be top-tier, here’s the best one we’ve seen so far, the Sting Likeabee build:
Right-arm unit – WR-0777 SWEET SIXTEEN
Left-arm unit – WR-0777 SWEET SIXTEEN
Right-back unit – 45-091 ORBT
Left-back unit – Vvc-703PM
Head – DF-HD-08 TIAN-QIANG
Core – CC-2000 ORBITER
Arms – AA-J-123/RC JAILBREAK
Legs – EL-TL-10 FIRMEZA
Booster – BST-G2/P06SPD
FCS – FCS- G2/P05
Generator – AG-E-013 YABA
Expansion – PULSE ARMOR
For more help with Armored Core 6, check out Dexerto’s other coverage on the mech-action title.
