Armored Core 6: Best PVE builds for all mech types

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon offers many ways to upgrade and equip your Armored Core mech, but which Armored Core builds are the most powerful? Here are the best PVE builds in Armored Core 6.

Armored Core 6 is an excellent return to form for From Software’s long-running robot battling adventure. The game allows players to pilot a powerful mech suit, arming it with a range of guns, parts, and gadgets to not only make it more powerful but also tailored to their preferred style of combat.

Want to make a slow but heavily armed battle tank? You can. Want to make a fast-moving, lightweight deah machine that strikes from the skies? You can do that too. Or you can a build that makes use of both of these styles, the choice is yours. Here are some of the best PVE builds you can make in Armored Core 6 using light, medium, and heavy mech frames.

Best heavy frame PVE build

If you’re looking to build a powerful battle tank capable of taking vast amounts of damage while also dishing out huge amounts of firepower, then check out the Hull Krogan build below, including the parts needed to craft it. Be aware that this build is very heavy and cumbersome, but when it comes to dishing out and taking damage, it’s top tier.

Here are the parts you’ll need to equip on a heavy frame:

Right-arm unit – SG-027 ZIMMERMAN

Left-arm unit – SG-027 ZIMMERMAN

Right-back unit – FASAN/60E

Left-back unit – FASAN/60E

Head – IA-C01H: EPHEMERA

Core – DF-BD-08 TIAN-QIANG

Arms – DF-AR-09 TIAN-LAO

Legs – LG-022T BORNEMISSZA

Booster – (NOTHING)

FCS – VE-21A

Generator – VP-20D

Expansion – PULSE ARMOR

Best medium frame PVE build

Medium frame builds in Armored Core allow you to enjoy the best of both worlds, having medium-level armor and weapons, while retaining your maneuverability and power at the same time. The Doomscroller build is so far the best medium-frame build we’ve seen in Armored Core 6.

Here are the parts you’ll need to create it:

Right-arm unit – SG-027 ZIMMERMAN

Left-arm unit – SG-027 ZIMMERMAN

Right-back unit – FASAN/60E

Left-back unit – Vvc-700LD

Head – IA-C01H: EPHEMERA

Core – 07-061 MIND ALPHA

Arms – AA-J-123 BASHO

Legs – VP-422

Booster – BST-G2/P06SPD

FCS – FCS-G2/P05

Generator – VP-20C

Expansion – PULSE ARMOR

FromSoftware Some players will prefer lighter builds to move quickly, while others will prefer heavy armor and guns!

Best light frame PVE build

Lightweight builds in Armored Core 6 are great for sweeping around the battlefield quickly, attacking hard then getting out of the way before enemies can react. This playstyle is fun and can be deadly in the right hands, but be aware, this is the most lightly armored and armed style of mech.

However, light frame builds can still be top-tier, here’s the best one we’ve seen so far, the Sting Likeabee build:

Right-arm unit – WR-0777 SWEET SIXTEEN

Left-arm unit – WR-0777 SWEET SIXTEEN

Right-back unit – 45-091 ORBT

Left-back unit – Vvc-703PM

Head – DF-HD-08 TIAN-QIANG

Core – CC-2000 ORBITER

Arms – AA-J-123/RC JAILBREAK

Legs – EL-TL-10 FIRMEZA

Booster – BST-G2/P06SPD

FCS – FCS- G2/P05

Generator – AG-E-013 YABA

Expansion – PULSE ARMOR

For more help with Armored Core 6, check out Dexerto’s other coverage on the mech-action title.

