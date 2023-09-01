Armored Core 6: Best PVP builds for the Nest

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon offers lots of ways to upgrade and equip your Armored Core mech, but which Armored Core builds are the most powerful when it comes to taking down other players? Here are the best PVP builds in Armored Core 6.

Armored Core 6 is an excellent return to form for From Software’s long-running robot battling adventure. The game allows players to pilot a powerful mech suit known as an Armored Core, fusing it with all kinds of powerful weaponry and armor to not just slay in-game enemies, but other players in PVP battles too.

The game features a PVP arena mode called Nest where different players can pit their Armored Core against the creations of others. Of course, players will want to know the most overpowered builds if they are to survive their encounters in the Nest. With that in mind, here are the best PVP builds you can use in Armored Core 6.

FromSoftware PVP is absolutely electric in Armored Core.

Tetra Nest build

The Tetra Nest build is designed purely for PVP, while it can be of some use in PVE, this is a build for smashing other players before they know what’s hit them in the Nest. The build makes use of lots of missiles, providing death from above while PVP enemies scramble to get out of the way and counterattack.

It’s far from the heaviest build you can craft in Armored Core 6, but it allows the player using it to gain aerial superiority quickly, and then rain fire down onto their opponents.

Here are the parts you’ll need to make this PVP build in Armored Core 6:

Right-Arm: WS-5000 Apertif

WS-5000 Apertif Left-Arm: HML-G2/P19MLT-04

HML-G2/P19MLT-04 R-Back and L-Back: WR-0999 Delivery Boy

WR-0999 Delivery Boy Head: HD-033m Verrill

HD-033m Verrill Arms: AC-2000 Tool Arm

AC-2000 Tool Arm Core: VE-40A

VE-40A Legs: LG-033M Verrill

LG-033M Verrill Booster: BC-0200 Gridwalker

BC-0200 Gridwalker Generator: FCS-G2/P10SLT

FCS-G2/P10SLT Core Expansion: Terminal Armor

The Plasma-Cannon Tenderfoot build

This build is actually designed for new players who want to get ahead quickly and score some wins in the Nest. It was designed as a PVE build but will serve players well in PVP too – mainly because while most early players are experimenting with their Core, you’ll be rocking a tried and tested death machine. Just know it will eventually need to be replaced by a more powerful build.

As the name suggests, the Plasma-Cannon Tenderfoot build is light, nimble, and makes use of the deadly plasma cannon until much more dangerous guns become available.

Here are all the parts you need to craft it:

Right-Arm: VVC-760PR

VVC-760PR Left-Arm: VVC-760PR

VVC-760PR R-Back and L-Back: VVC-70VPM

VVC-70VPM Head: VP-44

VP-44 Core: VP-40S

VP-40S Arms: VP-46S

VP-46S Legs: VP-422

VP-422 Booster: BST-G2/P04/ ALULA/21EFCS: FCS-G2/P05

BST-G2/P04/ ALULA/21EFCS: FCS-G2/P05 Generator: VP-20COST

VP-20COST Core Expansion: Pulse Protection

FromSoftware Armored Core 6 PVP takes place in the Nest.

The Lightning God build

The Lightning God is a late-game build designed for players who are deep into New Game+ and beyond – but still want to slaughter enemies in PVP as well as dominate in PVE. While the build is suitable for all styles of players, one this powerful will continue to slap in PVP mainly because it’s so overpowered.

As the name suggests, this is a fast-as-lightning build, but it’s also rather all-round in times of size and weight, so don’t feel like you’ll be under-equipped in terms of armor and guns. Those who want a super-light or heavyweight build would be more suited looking elsewhere, but when it comes to the best PVP builds in Armored Core 6, this is a force to be reckoned with.

Here’s everything you need to put it together:

Right-arm: DF-GA-08 HU-BEN

Left-arm: DF-GA-08 HU-BEN

R-Back and L-Back: BML-G1/P07VTC-12

Head: IB-C03H: HAL 826

Core: IB-C03C: HAL 826

Arms: IB-C03A: HAL 826

Legs: IB-C03L: HAL 826

Booster: BST-G2/P06SPDFCS: FCS-G2/P05

Generator: VP-20COST

Core Expansion: Pulse Protection

So there you have it, the best PVP builds in Armored Core 6. For more help with Armored Core 6, check out Dexerto’s other coverage on the mech-action title.

