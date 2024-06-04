Destiny 2: Best Swords for PvP & PvE

Since their introduction in the Taken King expansion for the original game, Swords have remained a popular choice among Destiny 2 players thanks to their powerful attacks and overall cool aesthetic.

As The Final Shape begins to bring the story as we know it to a close, many people are wondering which of these blades could be the best options to use in their builds for the finale.

This is why we have compiled the list of Destiny 2‘s best Swords, and what game mode they work best in.

Best Swords for PvE

The Lament

Bungie

The Lament has long been viewed as the best Sword in Destiny 2, and even though it recently received a nerf, it’s still at the top of the list. This is due to its abilities, which will replenish your ammo as you get kills and heal you as you deal damage. You can even rev the blade up to deal more damage and pierce shields.

You can also stack this damage up with subsequent strikes, which helps The Lament become a force to be reckoned with. Plus, it can shred through the strongest of enemies, including bosses, with ease.

Heartshadow

Bungie

When you have full energy and use Heavy attacks with this sword, you will be rendered invisible and will be able to fire off Void projectiles with Exhumation. And, while you are invisible, Heartshadow will get a damage buff and weaken enemies with your projectiles.

It’s a fantastic weapon in PvE situations, and using its invisibility abilities can keep enemies confused and unsure of where to shoot.

Bequest

Bungie

The Bequest lacks some of the benefits of Exotic Swords, but it’s still a good option when running a build that uses these blades. It gives you a boost to movement speed, mobility, range, and damage when delivering Final Blows. The weapon’s Heavy Attack is a powerful uppercut that dishes good damage, as well.

Though not a Sword that can serve as the focal point of a build, Bequest is a great option to have as a backup that will keep damage coming and allow you to move easily in Destiny 2.

Crown-Splitter

Bungie

Crown-Splitter has been a strong Sword for a while now, courtesy of its damage buff against bosses, vehicles, and Guardians using their Super. Its strength against the strongest of foes is a massive help when you need it.

This blade also possesses a powerful slam attack and when you land three of its standard hits in a row, it will replenish some of its ammo, meaning you won’t have to worry about running out at a bad time.

Falling Guillotine

Bungie

The Falling Guillotine is great for aggressive playstyles, as when you land rapid sword strikes, you will be given a damage buff for a short amount of time afterward. Further, its Heavy Attack delivers a spinning sweep that can slice through enemies surrounding you.

Truly, the weapon’s damage buff is what sets it apart, since slicing through lower-level enemies in PvE makes it devastating. It can wipe crowds with ease and give you the breathing room you need to assess the situation.

Other Half

Bungie

As your combat encounters grow longer, The Other Half is going to boost its damage and handling. It will do this until you are out of combat, and these buffs are no joke. It can be a life-saver as more and more enemies try to overwhelm you, making it a huge help in PvE.

You will also have a longer lunge range immediately after switching to it, so it boasts great movement as well.

Best Swords for PvP

Black Talon

Bungie

Black Talon has an ability just like The Lament’s that will replenish your ammo as you get powered sword kills. It also has Crow’s Wings, which fires a projectile attack out at your targets that deal more damage when you have full energy.

The projectile attack makes this sword an excellent weapon in PvP, given that you can take out enemy Guardians from afar so you don’t have to worry about closing the distance between.

Wordline Zero

Bungie

When you deal a Final Blow with Wordline Zero, you will be given a movement speed and damage boost to keep you moving, and you can replenish your ammo with powered sword kills. Its Heavy Attacks makes it so that when sprinting at full energy, you launch a heavy blink attack. Pressing the button again after the strike will allow you to blink away.

It has great movement and using its blinking abilities keeps your enemies on their toes. You can move in for a hit and back out without them being able to land a shot, which means PvE and PvP are good modes to use it in. That said, you’ll likely be racking up a lot more kills in PvE than PvP.

Half-Truths

Bungie

Half-Truths is a solid Sword all around, and it comes with a powerful uppercut for its Heavy Attack. While it may not boast any special abilities, you can get the Eager Edge Perk for it, which will greatly increase the range of its lunges when you switch to this weapon.

It gives you a good baseline of damage and movement that can serve as a great complement to the core of your build, despite not being a weapon to build around completely.

Stay on top of everything in Destiny 2 as The Final Shape arrives, like the new Pathfinder system, what the new Dread enemy type is all about, and what each edition of the expansion will give you.