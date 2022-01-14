Lost Ark PC system requirements: Recommended & minimum specs

The Lost Ark PC system requirements have been announced ahead of launch, so here’s a rundown of the recommended and minimum specs for Smilegate’s MMOARPG.

Smilegate’s highly anticipated fusion of the dungeon crawler/MMO genres, Lost Ark, lurks upon the horizon, offering hack and slash fans an all-new adventure and, of course, a whole lot of gory gameplay.

Following in the footsteps of Amazon’s sister title, New World, Lost Ark is a PC exclusive, meaning you’ll have to ensure you’ve got the best kit in order to experience Arkesia in all of its glory.

Looking for a rundown of Lost Ark’s PC system requirements, as well as the minimum and recommended specs to run it on? Thankfully, we’ve got everything you need right here to save you a few trailing through dungeons in search of answers.

Lost Ark PC Requirements

Lost Ark’s PC requirements have been unveiled by Amazon Games, the publisher of the highly popular MMOARPG.

There are four different options to play the game on; Minimum, 1080P FHD, 1440P QHD, and Ultra. Below we have the specs for Minimum, 1080 FHD, and Ultra.

Importantly, for every spec, you will need a broadband internet connection, as the game is purely online and cannot be played offline.

Minimum specs

The minimum specifications your PC will require to play Lost Ark are:

Hardware Requirement GPU NVIDIA® GeForce® 460 CPU Intel® Core™ i3 / AMD® Ryzen™ 3 RAM 8GB OS Windows® 10 64-bit Storage 50 GB+

Recommended specs

Playing Lost Ark on Smilegate’s recommended specs will require:

Hardware Requirement Graphics 1080P FHD GPU NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 660 / NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1050 / AMD® Radeon RX560 2G CPU Intel® Core™ i5 / AMD Ryzen 5 RAM 16 GB OS Windows® 10 64-bit Storage 50 GB +

Ultra specs

Looking for the best experience Arkesia can possibly grant you? Here’s what you’ll need:

Hardware Requirement Graphics Ultra GPU NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 2080 / AMD® Radeon RX 6800 CPU Intel® Core™ i5 / AMD Ryzen 5 RAM 16 GB OS Windows® 10 64-bit Storage 50 GB +

So that's everything you need to dive into the spectacular world of Lost Ark.

