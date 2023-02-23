Best Destiny 2 PvE weapons to take into Lightfall

Destiny 2’s newest expansion is set to release release, with new locations, enemies, and bosses joining the fray. In order to combat these new forces, Guardians will want the best possible weapons on their hands. Luckily, we happen to know what those are, here are the best weapons you should be taking into the Lightfall.

Destiny 2 is a game that’s at its best when you get to use your weapons. The satisfying gunplay allows players to feel fantastic when defending the galaxy against the various forms of bad guys. However, not all guns are made equal, with randomized perks and different archetypes, there are definitely guns that stand out above the rest.

With that being said, you’ll want the best possible weapons while going through Lightfall. So here’s a list of the best PvE weapons to bring into Lightfall.

Destiny 2 crafting system explained

Since the release of Witch Queen, Destiny 2 has introduced weapon crafting as a system. Weapon crafting allows players to pursue weapons, whilst also allowing them to customize which perks they want on them.

Crafting in Destiny 2 required players to collect 5 of the same weapon template, these can be found via dismantling weapons with red borders. However, this is changing in Lightfall, with Bungie removing the requirements of collecting weapon templates.

Destiny 2: Kinetic weapons

Witherhoard

light.gg/ Bungie Witherhoard is a fantastic Exotic Grenade Launcher.

Witherhoard is an exotic primary grenade launcher that fires out taken blights as its projectile. Originally released in Season of the Arrivals, Witherhoard has been an absolute beast of an exotic weapon. The projectiles fired from Witherhoard linger when fired at the ground, creating a damaging zone for any enemy who passes through. This makes Witherhoard an excellent AD clear option, as placing it down on enemy spawn locations can reduce the number of enemies at a time.

Alongside this, Witherhoard can be fired directly at a target to start a damage-over-time effect. This DoT can be fantastic for DPS purposes, as you can start with Witherhoard and swap to your other weapon in order to increase the damage you deal.

Witherhoard’s catalyst also allows it to be automatically reloaded whilst stowed, making it even more efficient for DPS.

How to obtain: Exotic Kiosk in the Tower

Izanagi’s Burden

light.gg/ Bungie Izanagi’s Burden allows players to deal massive burst damage.

Izanagi’s Burden comes from the Season of the Forge. It’s an exotic sniper rifle that can store all of its magazines into a single high-damage bullet. This makes it an exceptional burst damage weapon for boss DPS as well as taking down majors.

Izanagi’s Burden’s catalyst also increases the damage done with the charged shot, making it definitely worth the while if you’re grabbing the weapon.

How to obtain: Exotic Kiosk in the Tower

Arbalest

light.gg/ Bungie Arbalest is an incredibly versatile weapon.

Linear Fusion Rifle Arbalest is mainly used for its capabilities in high-end content. With its in-built anti-barrier rounds, it makes it a fantastic option for those looking to take down champions in anything from Master Raids to Grandmaster Nightfalls.

Alongside this, its exotic perk allows it to deal extra damage against enemy shields, regardless of the element type. This makes the weapon an incredibly versatile platform that can be run in really any content needed. Despite the weapons nerfs, it’s still one of the highest-performing weapons out there and can definitely be a worthwhile pickup.

How to obtain: Exotic World Drop

Osteo Striga

light.gg/ Bungie Osteo Striga is a work horse exotic weapon.

Osteo Striga is an exotic primary sub-machine gun. It was released with the Witch Queen expansion and was showcased as one of the first-ever craftable weapons to be introduced into Destiny 2.

Osteo Striga is a fantastic workhouse exotic that will satisfy everyday usage. It fires out sentient toxic projectiles that track enemies, causing an explosive burst of poison to be released from the target.

How to obtain: Craftable via the Enclave (requires Witch Queen expansion)

Destiny 2: Energy weapons

IKELOS_SMG_v1.0.3

light.gg/ Bungie IKELOS_SMG_v1.0.3 is arguably the best weapon in Destiny 2 at the moment.

The IKELOS_SMG_v1.0.3 is quite possibly the best weapon on this list. If you were only planning on getting one of these, the IKELOS_SMG_v1.0.3 is your best go-to. The Arc Submachine Gun was re-released during Season of the Seraph, and with it came the new Arc 3.0 perks.

As the weapon is Legendary, it comes with random rolls, and as such, the weapon is highly dependent on what you roll it with. The perk Voltshot practically makes the IKELOS_SMG what it is today, it gives the weapon an insane level of AD clear. This makes it a fantastic workhouse Legendary weapon, freeing up a slot for your Exotic in other slots.

How to Obtain: Season of the Seraph activities/ vendor or craftable (requires Season of the Seraph)

Optimal Roll: Feeding Frenzy + Voltshot

Calus Mini Tool

light.gg/ Bungie Calus Mini-Tool is essentially the solar version of the IKELOS_SMG_v1.0.3.

Calus Mini Tool is just like the IKELOS_SMG_v1.0.3, except Solar. Released in the Season of the Haunted, the Calus Mini Tool utilizes a Solar 3.0 perk that really pushes it ahead of other SMGs.

Incandescent allows the Calus Mini Tool to spread stacks of Scorch to enemies, which causes them to erupt and explode once defeated. Like the IKELOS_SMG, the Calus Mini Tool is a workhorse weapon and can be used in most forms of content for clearing out ADs.

How to Obtain: Season of the Haunted activities/ vendor or craftable (requires Season of the Haunted)

Optimal Roll: Unrelenting + Incandescent

Forbearance

light.gg/ Bungie Forbearance is an excellent Legendary Arc Grenade Launcher.

Forbearance is another fantastic weapon for those looking for AD clear. It comes in the form of an Arc Waveframe Grenade Launcher, which fires out a wave-like projectile when impacted on the ground.

Forbearance falls along a similar vein to Witherhoard, with its main usage being for clearing out large waves of ADs with a single shot. However, due to the wave-like nature of Forbearance’s projectile, it’s more effective at clearing out enemies in a wider space. Forbearance cannot be used for bonus DoT damage for DPS though, but fulfills the AD clear space beautifully, without taking up an Exotic slot.

How to Obtain: Vow of the Disciple Raid or craftable (requires The Witch Queen)

Optimal Roll: Ambitious Assassin + Chain Reaction

Trinity Ghoul

light.gg/ Bungie Trinity Ghoul becomes a fantastic AD clear bow with it’s catalyst.

Trinity Ghoul by itself isn’t too fantastic of a weapon. An Exotic Arc Bow that was released with the Forsaken expansion, Trinity Ghoul didn’t see heaps of usage during its release. After landing a precision final blow against an enemy, Trinity Ghoul loads a charged arrow that electrifies the target and anything around it.

This meant that the bow needed to constantly gain precision final blows in order to maintain the charged arrow. However, with the introduction of the Trinity Ghoul catalyst, it removed the need for a precision final blow, meaning any final blow with the weapon will charge the next arrow.

Trinity Ghoul now exists as one of the best AD clearing bows to exist in Destiny 2. With essentially every shot being a charged arrow, clearing ADs with the Trinity Ghoul becomes exceedingly easy.

How to Obtain: Exotic World Drop

Destiny 2: Power weapons

The Hothead

light.gg/ Bungie The Hothead may become the king of DPS if rockets receive some love in Lightfall.

The Hothead is likely to become one of the best DPS weapons when Lightfall releases. An already strong Arc Rocket Launcher in Destiny 2, it’s likely to become even more powerful as a DPS option when Linear Fusion Rifles receive their nerf with Lightfall.

Hothead is a great rocket launcher due to its access to the perk Clown Cartridge, which lets Guardians overload the magazine when reloading. This is fantastic for DPS as it allows for more rockets fired before needing to reload the weapon.

How to Obtain: Nightfall: The Ordeal

Optimal Roll: Tracking Module + Clown Cartridge

Cataclysmic

light.gg/ Bungie Cataclysmic is the current king of DPS, but may be knocked off the throne in Lightfall.

Cataclysmic is the current king of DPS when it comes to Power Weapons. The Solar Linear Fusion Rifle has been at the top of its game for a good while now. However, with the nerfs to Linear Fusion Rifles in Lightfall, Cataclysmic may lose its crown.

It’s still going to be a good weapon in Lightfall and can still be worthwhile picking up.

How to Obtain: Vow of the Disciple Raid or crafting (requires The Witch Queen)

Optimal Roll: Bait And Switch + Fourth Times The Charm

Gjallarhorn

light.gg/ Bungie Gjallarhorn has made a return in Destiny 2, becoming a strong DPS option.

Gjallarhorn is a classic weapon that returned to the Destiny 2 franchise with its 30th-anniversary pack. The exotic Rocket Launcher fires out tracking rockets that with seeking mini-rockets on top of it. Alongside this, Gjallarhorn assists other fireteam members by boosting their damage with rockets.

Gjallarhorn will likely be a strong DPS exotic going into next season if Rocket Launchers re-enter the meta as DPS weapons.

How to Obtain: Exotic Quest/ Grasp of Avarice (requires 30th Anniversary)