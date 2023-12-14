All Fortnite Winterfest 2023 gifts and how to get them

Winterfest 2023 has returned in Fortnite for another year, where you can open and receive 14 different daily gifts in the game. Here’s how to get all the Winterfest daily cosmetic rewards for free in Fortnite.

Fortnite’s popular annual Winterfest event has returned for another year in 2023, which has long been a fan-favorite event since it was first introduced in 2019.

Epic Games have added various Christmas and winter-themed additions to the Battle Royale, to bring the year to an end and let players celebrate the festivities in the game.

Article continues after ad

This year, Fortnite players can get their hands on 14 Winterfest daily gifts, which once opened will reward them with various different cosmetics, including Outfits, Back Blings, Wraps, Gliders and much more.

Article continues after ad

Here’s what all the Winterfest 2023 gifts are and how to get every free daily reward in Fortnite.

How to get Winterfest 2023 gifts and rewards in Fortnite

To get each Winterfest 2023 gift, simply just launch Fortnite everyday between December 14 – January 2, 2024, and head to the Daily Gifts section of the Quest menu. From here you can then open a new free gift each day to receive a different reward.

Article continues after ad

Epic Games You can open a new free reward everyday from the Daily Gifts section of the Quests menu.

Once you have opened your gift, you will instantly receive a christmas themed cosmetic into your Locker to use within your matches. As well as this, the Daily Gifts section will be updated to display a countdown timer to when your next free Fortnite present is available.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

If you do miss a day, then don’t worry. Epic Games has confirmed that the gifts will stack up, where they will all continue to be available until Winterfest ends on January, 2, 2024 at 9 AM ET.

Article continues after ad

All Fortnite Winterfest 2023 free Daily Gifts

In total there are 14 different Winterfest 2023 gifts that you can receive daily from playing Fortnite. These include a whole range of exciting Christmas and winter themed cosmetics, such as various skins, Back Bling, Gliders, Emoticons, Wraps, Banner Icons, Lobby Music, Sprays and even Contrails.

Epic Games The first day you will receive the Glorious Giftblade Back Bling as your free reward.

Here are all the daily gifts and rewards you can get in Winterfest 2023:

Day 1: Glorious Giftblade Back Bling

Day 2: GG Chilled Emoticon

Day 3: Holiday Boxy Outfit

Day 4: Snowfaller Contrail

Day 5: Slurp Co. Banner Icon

Day 6: Elite Servo Glider

Day 7: Bushie Bright Wrap

Day 8: Blocko Spray

Day 9: Winterfest Wish Lobby Music

Day 10: Perfect Pivot Glider

Day 11: Winterfest Flurry Wrap

Day 12: Winterfest Bushranger Outfit

Day 13: Slap Juice Banner Icon

Day 14: Bedside Nanner Back Bling

That’s everything you need to know about all the Winterfest 2023 daily gifts and rewards available and how to get them. For more about the game, be sure to check our other content and guides below:

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get V-Bucks in Fortnite | Rarest skins in Fortnite | What are the best Fortnite skins ever? | How many people play Fortnite? | How to win in Fortnite | How to refer a friend in Fortnite | All Fortnite crossovers & collabs | Best guns in Fortnite | Best Fortnite landing spots | Fortnite dances list | Where to find all Exotic & Mythic weapons in Fortnite | Are there any free V-Bucks codes in Fortnite? | How to play Fortnite split-screen | How to get free Fortnite skins