Fortnite Most Wanted Quests: How to earn Infamy & unlock free Gold Blooded Ace skin

Fortnite’s Most Wanted Quests have arrived, giving players the chance to complete challenges to earn Infamy points and unlock free rewards including the Gold Blooded Ace skin.

The Most Wanted event has shaken things up in Fortnite Chapter 4: Season 1, with a Cold Blooded syndicate taking over the Island and sealing away brand new Exotic Weapons in Cold Blooded Vaults.

There’s also a new set of challenges called the Most Wanted Quests which will reward you with Infamy points when completed. Earn enough Infamy, and you’ll unlock free cosmetics including a new skin.

Below, you’ll find everything you need to know about Fortnite’s Most Wanted event including how to get those free rewards and details of the quests you’ll need to complete.

Epic Games

How to earn Infamy and unlock free rewards in Fortnite

During Fortnite’s Most Wanted event, you’ll be able to earn Infamy points by completing Most Wanted Quests. As you collect Infamy points, you’ll unlock cosmetics from a free reward track ranging from a weapon wrap to a free skin.

If it’s just the free Gold Blooded Ace skin you’re after (and we don’t blame you, as Fortnite doesn’t offer free skins very often) then you’ll need to earn 48,000 Infamy points. This likely means completing every single Most Wanted Quest.

There are five sets of Most Wanted Quests and you can view them by visiting the Quests Menu. You can also track your Infamy Points and progress along the rewards track by scrolling to the Most Wanted tab in the main lobby.

All Fortnite Most Wanted Rewards

Here are all of the Most Wanted rewards in Fortnite and the requirements to unlock them:

Reward How to unlock Escapees Weapon Wrap Collect 4,000 Infamy Points Banner Icon Collect 8,000 Infamy Points Double Tags Pickaxe Collect 12,000 Infamy Points Most Wanted Spray Collect 16,000 Infamy Points Cash Stash Back Bling Collect 20,000 Infamy Points The Heat Is On Loading Screen Collect 24,000 Infamy Points Combocopter Glider Collect 28,000 Infamy Points Cold Blooded Style Weapon Wrap Collect 32,000 Infamy Points Cold Blooded Spray Collect 36,000 Infamy Points The Vault Guardian Pickaxe Collect 40,000 Infamy Points Snake Sack Emoticon Collect 44,000 Infamy Points Gold Blooded Ace Skin Collect 48,000 Infamy Points Solid Skull Back Bling Collect all 5 Cold Blooded Medallions

Most of these rewards simply require you to complete Most Wanted Quests and earn Infamy Points during the event, but the Solid Skull Back Bling works a little differently.

To get this cosmetic, you’ll need to collect five Cold Blooded Medallions. You’ll get these when you complete at least seven challenges from each of the five quest sets.

Epic Games

All Fortnite Most Wanted Quests

Here are all of the Most Wanted Quests available to complete in Fortnite right now:

Intel & Recon

Raise Heat Level (4) – 1.5K Infamy Points

Purchase weapons from Ace’s Exotics or Ace’s Armory vending machines (10) – 1K Infamy Points

Collect a Vault Keycard dropped by a defeated Cold Blooded Boss (1) – 1.5K Infamy Points

Visit named locations containing a Cold Blooded Vault (3) – 1.2K Infamy Points

Collect Gold Bars (2000) – 1k Infamy Points

Spend Gold Bars on weapons or services in different matches (5) – 1.5K Infamy Points

Search Safes or Cash Registers (4) – 1K Infamy Points

Damage opponents using Exotics and unvaulted weapons (1000) – 1K Infamy Points

Collect a Heavy Sniper or Boom Sniper Rifle (1) – 750 Infamy Points

Complete Intel & Recon Quests (7) – Cold Blooded Medallion

Going In Loud

These quests will be available on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at 12AM PT / 3AM ET / 8AM GMT.

Going In Quiet

These quests will be available on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at 12AM PT / 3AM ET / 8AM GMT.

Cracking The Vault

These quests will be available on Monday, February 20, 2023, at 12AM PT / 3AM ET / 8AM GMT.

Clean Getaway

These quests will be available on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 12AM PT / 3AM ET / 8AM GMT.

As you can see from the dates above, new quests will go live every two days – we’ll keep this page updated with details of those when they go live.

The Most Wanted event is expected to end on February 28, 2023, so you’ve only got two weeks to complete all of these quests and get those rewards.

That’s everything you need to know about the Most Wanted Quests! Check out some more Fortnite guides below:

