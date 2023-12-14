How to get free Fortnite Subzero Cryptic skin & more

Fortnite and PlayStation have teamed up for yet another PS Plus Celebration Pack, this one contains the free Subzero Cryptic skin and Chilling Mystery cosmetic bundle. Here is how to get the free outfit and cosmetics in Fortnite.

Fortnite has been well known for its various exclusive free collaboration skins with PlayStation over the years.

The long-term Sony and Epic Games collaboration goes all the way back to the early days of the Battle Royale. In 2018, as part of Season 2, Fortnite released their first PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack, which included the classic Blue Team Leader skin.

Now, Fortnite has once again provided a brand-new skin and cosmetic bundle exclusively available to PlayStation players in Chapter 5 Season 1.

So, here’s how to get the Subzero Cryptic Outfit and Chilling Mystery Pack for free in Fortnite.

How to get Subzero Cryptic skin for free in Fortnite

In order to get the Subzero Cryptic skin and cosmetics for free, you will need to claim your free pack by having a PlayStation Plus membership for your PS account on PS4 or PS5. Then search and find the Chilling Mystery bundle in the PSN store to purchase and download it for free.

This is an exclusive offer, which is only available to PlayStation players that have purchased any kind of paid PS Plus membership. It will then be available to be purchased for free from the PSN store.

Before you download, you will need to make sure you have your Epic account that you use to play Fortnite linked with your PS console in order to get the bundle. You can check this by just starting up Fortnite and making sure it is logged in to your chosen account.

Once you have downloaded it from the store, found from the main PlayStation menu on your console, just launch Fortnite and it should then appear straight in your Locker to equip in your matches.

Here is all the rewards you can claim from the Fortnite Chilling Mystery Pack:

Chilling Mystery Pack Reward Image Subzero Cryptic Outfit Cryptic Sling-kit Back Bling Cryptic Coaster Glider

See our full list of all the free skins available in Fortnite for Chapter 5 Season 1.

That’s everything you need to know about how to get the Subzero Cryptic skin and Chilling Mystery Pack in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1!

