Fortnite Winterfest 2022 presents: What’s inside each gift & where are the free skins?

Winterfest 2022 celebrations have begun in Fortnite, with players able to open a new present each day, but which gifts contain free skins? We’ve got the answers you need.

The most magical time of the year has arrived, with Winterfest 2022 kicking off in Fortnite. This time around you’ll find Snowdancer, Sled Ready Guff, and Cozy Knit Jonesy waiting for you in the Cozy Lodge.

As well as these familiar faces, you’ll also find a bunch of presents waiting for you to open. You can only choose one each day, so it’s important to know what’s inside each one – and where the free skins are!

Below, you’ll find everything you need to know about the Winterfest 2022 presents, including how to access them and where the best free rewards are hidden.

Contents

Epic Games

How to open presents in Fortnite Winterfest 2022

If you’re ready to unwrap some presents in Fortnite, you’ll need to be on the main lobby screen and then scroll across to the snowflake tab. Select ‘Visit Lodge’ and decide which present you want to open.

A new present will be available to unwrap each day for the next 14 days, but don’t worry if you miss a day or two as can catch up on any unopened presents until the event ends on January 3, 2022.

You’ll be able to open a new present every day at 6AM PT / 9AM ET / 2PM GMT.

What’s inside each Fortnite Winterfest 2022 present?

Below you’ll find all of the free rewards on offer in Winterfest 2022, as well as the presents you need to open to get them:

Reward Present Sled Ready Guff Skin Gold Small Square Present with a red bow Arctic Adeline Skin Green Tall Present with a red bow Sledgecracker Pickaxe Gold Rectangle Present with a red bow Wintry Whirligig Glider Purple Tall Present with a blue bow Har-Har-Har! Glider Gold Tall Present with a green bow Fa-la-la-Llama Back Bling Silver Tall Present with a blue bow Ribbon Trail Blue Rectangle Present with a yellow bow Lil’ Prancer Emote Purple Square Present with a yellow bow Gringle Gift Wrap Red Tall Present with a green bow Slushy Sneak Wrap Red Square Present with a green bow Rip & Tear (2016) Music Red Flat Present with a gold bow When The Wind Blows Music Purple Square Present with a silver bow Boom Bauble Emoticon Blue Rectangle Present with a dark blue bow Season’s Guffings Spray Silver Small Square Present with a red bow

Remember that you’ll be able to open all of these rewards eventually, so if you don’t get the one you want today, just come back tomorrow to try again.

If you’d prefer a visual guide to the Winterfest 2022 presents and rewards, we’ve also marked them all on the screenshots of Cozy Lodge below.

Epic Games

Epic Games

The final present is held by Sled Ready Guff at the center of the Cozy Lodge and it becomes available once you’ve opened all the other presents.

Credit to HYPEX for their help with figuring out these locations.

How to get free Arctic Adeline & Sled Ready Guff skins in Fortnite

There are two free skins hidden inside the Winterfest presents this year: Arctic Adeline and Sled Ready Guff. As you might have guessed, they’re also the hardest rewards to get your hands on.

Epic Games

You can unlock the Arctic Adeline skin by opening all of the other presents blocking her way on the left side of the Cozy Lodge. This means you won’t be able to get this skin until Day 8 of Winterfest 2022.

If you want Sled Ready Guff, you’ll need to wait until he lets go of the present at the center of the Cozy Lodge, which will probably happen after you’ve opened all the other presents on offer.

Once you’ve unwrapped today’s present, check out some other Fortnite guides below:

