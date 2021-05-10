How to get Beast Boy Fortnite skin & compete in Teen Titans Cup - Dexerto

Epic Games have teased that Teen Titans superhero Beast Boy is coming to Fortnite Season 6. Here’s everything you need to know about the latest DC Comics crossover skin.

Fortnite has quickly become the King of Crossovers, with characters from every corner of pop culture including Star Wars bounty hunters, Marvel superheroes, and Stranger Things monsters coming to the game over the past few years.

While Season 6 has slowed down the pace of these big-name crossovers, Epic Games have teased the next major crossover is imminent. After Rebirth Raven debuted in the Season 6 Battle Pass, she’s about to be joined by Beast Boy.

Advertisement

How to get the Beast Boy skin in Fortnite

Epic Games teased the arrival of Beast Boy with a series of comic book stills shared on Twitter on May 10, 2021. They depict Teen Titans hero Raven as she reunites with Beast Boy in the world of Fortnite.

Like other crossover skins that have been released in Fortnite, Beast Boy will make his debut in the game’s Item Shop. As well as the skin, there’s also a matching Couch Titan Back Bling and BB’s Bonk Bat Pickaxe.

Interestingly, Beast Boy comes with an alternate Garfield Logan style outfit, as well as a built-in Go Ape emote that transforms him into a Gorilla Form. He’ll certainly blend in with the Primal theme of Season 6.

Advertisement

Beast Boy skin release date

Epic Games have confirmed that the Beast Boy skin and matching cosmetics will arrive in the Item Shop on May 13, 2021 at 5PM PT | 8PM ET.

Based on previous crossover skins that have appeared in the Fortnite Item Shop, the individual skin will probably cost around 1,500 V-Bucks, while a bundle would be somewhere between 2,000 to 2,500 V-Bucks.

Fortnite Teen Titans Cup details

Epic Games have also announced that a special Teen Titans Cup will be taking place in Fortnite on May 12, 2021, to celebrate Beast Boy’s arrival on The Island.

All players who participate will earn the new Beast Boy & Raven Spray just for competing, while those who earn at least eight points will get a new Loading Screen featuring both Beast Boy and Raven.

Advertisement

Even better, those who rank in the top of their region can unlock the Beast Boy skin and Couch Titan Back Bling early – and entirely for free. Players can compete in up to 10 matches over a three-hour time window to get a shot at success.

While you wait for Beast Boy’s arrival, check out our dedicated Fortnite page for the latest guides, news, and leaks.