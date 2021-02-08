Logo
Fortnite

Fortnite confirms The Flash crossover is coming soon with new skin

Published: 8/Feb/2021 15:20 Updated: 8/Feb/2021 15:51

by Daniel Megarry
The Flash Fortnite
Epic Games

Share

Fortnite Chapter 2 Fortnite Season 5

The latest crossover to arrive in Fortnite is iconic DC Comics character The Flash, who’ll be zooming into the game with his own skin in Season 5.

Epic Games’ popular battle royale has seen countless epic crossovers since it debuted in 2017, with skins from the likes of Marvel Comics, Star Wars, The Walking Dead, God of War, and even Stranger Things appearing in the game.

So naturally, fans are always eager to see what incredible crossover Epic will pull out of the bag next. Well, it seems that we’ve just got confirmation of what’s to come – and superhero fans are in luck.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5
Epic Games
Season 5 of Fortnite has featured loads of crossovers.

The Flash is coming to Fortnite

Following appearances from iconic DC Comics characters including The Joker and Poison Ivy, as well as the January Crew Pack-exclusive skin Green Arrow, Fortnite fans are getting another DC Comic skin.

In a tweet shared on Monday, February 8, 2021, YouTuber and Fortnite superfan Ali-A shared an image of The Flash’s epic skin with the caption, “The FLASH is coming to Fortnite!”

The skin appears to be based on The CW’s live-action version of Barry Allen aka The Flash, who was portrayed by Grant Gustin.

While this news hasn’t been posted directly by Epic or Fortnite’s social media accounts yet, it has been shared by a variety of reputable leakers and Fortnite players, so it’s most definitely happening.

How to get The Flash skin in Fortnite

We don’t currently know how to get The Flash’s skin in Fortnite, but it’s likely that it will be available in the in-game shop at some point over the next week. It will definitely appear before the end of Season 5.

Prominent Fortnite leaker HYPEX has tweeted that there will be a Flash Cup taking place on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, where players will have a chance to get hold of the skin early.

It’s unlikely that The Flash will be a Battle Pass reward as the next season is still a while away, and it probably won’t be a Crew Pack skin either, as players recently got another DC character, Green Arrow, through that method.

We’ll update this article as soon as we find out how you can get your hands on The Flash’s new skin.

Fortnite

SypherPK reveals major flaws with Fortnite’s ‘secret’ February 5 update

Published: 7/Feb/2021 15:39

by Connor Bennett
SypherPK at Catty Corner in Fortnite
SypherPK/Epic Games

Share

Fortnite Season 5 SypherPK

Fortnite content creator SypherPK has highlighted a few major issues with the recent February 5th update, with the performance mode changes putting some players at a disadvantage. 

Epic Games’ Fortnite battle royale became the most popular game around thanks to the devs’ constant updates, which helped make the game feel fresh every few weeks. 

In recent seasons, those updates have become few and far between. The devs have still been rolling them out, but the short seasons of Fortnite Chapter 1 have been replaced by longer dry spells in Fortnite Chapter 2. 

The updates are, of course, designed to make the game better and add new content, but sometimes they bring issues. 

Epic Games
The recent Fortnite update gave the Mandalorian an LTM of his own.

In the smaller February 5 maintenance patch, Epic made changes to the Performance Mode setting that helps players on lower-end devices keep their FPS running smoothly in tricky situations.

However, as players like SypherPK have noted, it’s turned some walls into a blocky mess, and players cant see through them. “The visual block that it applies makes it kind of impossible to use in a pro competitive setting, and most of these players would rather not play on mobile graphics,” Sypher said. 

Additionally, Sypher noted that the change to the gold bar payout in competitive is “having a huge impact.” Epic upped the rewards for completing quests and bounties, and it’s allowing players to use Exotic weapons more in arena and competitive play, which wasn’t the case before. 

Upon complaints from players, the devs have noted that the change is an intended one. However, that has only prompted further backlash. 

“Box fighting will legit be impossible,” said one player, while others added “revert performance mode,” and “rather have less fps than not see my builds.”

In the past, Epic have shown that they’re willing to make changes when the community demands it – who can ever forget the Infinity Blade drama. However, striking a balance with performance mode might be a little trickier. We’ll have to wait and see.