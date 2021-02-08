Fortnite confirms The Flash crossover is coming soon with new skin

The latest crossover to arrive in Fortnite is iconic DC Comics character The Flash, who’ll be zooming into the game with his own skin in Season 5.

Epic Games’ popular battle royale has seen countless epic crossovers since it debuted in 2017, with skins from the likes of Marvel Comics, Star Wars, The Walking Dead, God of War, and even Stranger Things appearing in the game.

So naturally, fans are always eager to see what incredible crossover Epic will pull out of the bag next. Well, it seems that we’ve just got confirmation of what’s to come – and superhero fans are in luck.

The Flash is coming to Fortnite

Following appearances from iconic DC Comics characters including The Joker and Poison Ivy, as well as the January Crew Pack-exclusive skin Green Arrow, Fortnite fans are getting another DC Comic skin.

Read More: Leaked Fortnite weapon looks like it was built by Fuse in Apex Legends

In a tweet shared on Monday, February 8, 2021, YouTuber and Fortnite superfan Ali-A shared an image of The Flash’s epic skin with the caption, “The FLASH is coming to Fortnite!”

The FLASH is coming to Fortnite! ⚡️ Be sure to pop in code in "ALIA"! #EpicPartner pic.twitter.com/BNtisdRP7K — Ali-A (@OMGitsAliA) February 8, 2021

The skin appears to be based on The CW’s live-action version of Barry Allen aka The Flash, who was portrayed by Grant Gustin.

While this news hasn’t been posted directly by Epic or Fortnite’s social media accounts yet, it has been shared by a variety of reputable leakers and Fortnite players, so it’s most definitely happening.

How to get The Flash skin in Fortnite

We don’t currently know how to get The Flash’s skin in Fortnite, but it’s likely that it will be available in the in-game shop at some point over the next week. It will definitely appear before the end of Season 5.

Prominent Fortnite leaker HYPEX has tweeted that there will be a Flash Cup taking place on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, where players will have a chance to get hold of the skin early.

We will be getting a Flash Cup! pic.twitter.com/q1WSI4EXGx — HYPEX (@HYPEX) February 8, 2021

It’s unlikely that The Flash will be a Battle Pass reward as the next season is still a while away, and it probably won’t be a Crew Pack skin either, as players recently got another DC character, Green Arrow, through that method.

We’ll update this article as soon as we find out how you can get your hands on The Flash’s new skin.