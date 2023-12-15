Fortnite x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles skins: How to get, price & more

The long awaited Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have arrived in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 and brings character skins and other cosmetic items to the game. Here’s how to get them, price and more details.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 is going strong with a brand new island, revamped loot pool and numerous changes to the gameplay. The season also brought two collaborations within the Battle Pass with character skins of Peter Griffin (Family Guy) and Solid Snake (Metal Gear Solid).

Now along with the Winterfest 2023 update, another collab arrives in Fortnite that has been much awaited by the players ever since the season arrived, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The iconic characters have now made their way to Fortnite as cosmetic outfits accompanied by other items.

If you’re wondering how to get the TMNT skins and other items and their price, we’ve got you covered right here.

All Fortnite x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cosmetics and prices

Here’s a complete list of all the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cosmetic items and their prices:

Leonardo outfit (with free LEGO style), Leo’s Saya Back Bling and Leo’s Katana Pickaxe – 1,600 V-Bucks

Michelangelo outfit (with free LEGO style), Mikey’s Board & Chucks Back Bling and Mikey’s Nunchucks Pickaxe – 1,600 V-Bucks

Donatello outfit (with free LEGO style), Donnie’s Bo Sheath Back Bling and Donnie’s Bo Staff Pickaxe – 1,600 V-Bucks

Raphael outfit (with free LEGO style), Raph’s Sai Holster Back Bling and Raph’s Sai Pickaxe – 1,600 V-Bucks

You can also save 3,000 V-Bucks by purchasing all the four skins and additional cosmetics in a TMNT bundle for just 3,400 V-Bucks. Apart from the turtles, another character named April O’ Neil was also added with the collab.

Here are their cosmetic items and price in the shop:

April O’ Neil outfit (with free LEGO style) and Channel 6 News Camera Back Bling – 1,500 V-Bucks

Hero Half-Shell customizable Back Bling – 400 V-Bucks

Boom Mic Pickaxe – 800 V-Bucks

You can alternatively purchase all the three items above in the form of a bundle for just 1,800 V-Bucks and save 900 V-Bucks off of the original price.

How to get Fortnite x TMNT skins

Epic Games All TMNT cosmetics are now in the Fortnite Item Shop.

In order to purchase any of the TMNT collab cosmetic item, you need to head to the Fortnite Item Shop and locate the section with the cosmetics.

Once you’re there, simply select an item and hold down the Purchase button. Make sure to stack up on V-Bucks before you make the purchase.

While there have also been four emotes and several Festival cosmetics that haven’t been released as of yet, we’ll keep you updated right here when more collab items hit the Item Shop.

That’s everything you need to know about the TMNT collab skins in Fortnite. For more about Fortnite, be sure to check our other content and guides below:

