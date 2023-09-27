Fortnite Refer a Friend 3.0: How to get Redcap skin & more

The popular ‘Refer a Friend’ event is back in Fortnite for its third season, giving existing players yet another chance to invite a friend to the game. By inviting a friend, both players become eligible to receive free items, and this time, the Redcap skin and additional rewards are up for grabs. Here’s how ‘Refer a Friend 3.0’ works.

Teamwork has always been an essential aspect of multiplayer games and it’s no different for Fortnite. Players in this game compete for victory royales and unlock rare skins, emotes, and items by leveling up together. Epic Games recognizes the value of a solid team and offers a Refer a Friend program to reward gamers who recruit their friends.

The Refer a Friend event is all about inviting your friends, who haven’t played Fortnite yet, to join your team and showing them how the game works. When you invite a friend to Fortnite, not only do you assist them in getting started, but also both of you become eligible to receive free and valuable rewards for completing related quests.

Now in Chapter 4 Season 4, Refer a Friend 3.0 allows you to grab the Redcap skin and more cosmetic items for free. Here’s how it works.

Epic Games Players can get up to five rewards for free via Refer a Friend 3.0.

How to get Redcap skin and more items from Refer a Friend 3.0

The latest Refer a Friend 3.0 event allows players to earn in-game rewards by completing in-game tasks with eligible friends. They can be either new or returning players (players who have played less than 2 hours of Fortnite’s Battle Royale or Zero Build – Battle Royale experiences in the last 30 days.)

Here’s how you can participate in the event:

Sign up on the Refer a Friend website with your Epic account. Invite up to five eligible friends via the website to play Fortnite. Complete in-game quests together that you’ll see on the website page. Upon completing each quest, you’ll earn in-game rewards.

Upon reaching a point threshold, both you and your friend will earn the associated in-game reward. There are five point thresholds and five in-game rewards in total.

Below, we’ve listed all the rewards and quests you need to complete to get the rewards:

Redcap’s Revenge spray – Create a connection.

– Create a connection. Wild Redcap’s wrap – Play 1 match of Fortnite with selected friend.

– Play 1 match of Fortnite with selected friend. Portable Portobello back bling – Place Top 10 in Fortnite 6 times with selected friend.

– Place Top 10 in Fortnite 6 times with selected friend. Shiitake Slasher pickaxe – Eliminate 45 opponents in Fortnite with selected friend.

– Eliminate 45 opponents in Fortnite with selected friend. Redcap outfit – Gain 50 cumulative account levels with selected friend.

Refer a Friend 3.0 runs until January 9, 2024, 11:59 AM ET. So make sure to invite a friend and get those quests completed in time to earn free rewards.

That’s everything you need to know about how to get Refer a Friend 3.0 rewards in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4!

