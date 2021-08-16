How to get Wonder Woman Fortnite skin & compete in Wonder Woman Cup

DC Comics superhero Wonder Woman is finally coming to Fortnite with her own skin, and you can earn it for free by competing in the brand new Wonder Woman Cup.

While almost every major Marvel character has popped up in Fortnite by this point, the DC Comics heroes have taken a little longer to arrive. Now, just weeks after Superman finally landed on the Island, he’s about to be joined by Wonder Woman!

This means the iconic DC Comics trinity – Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman – will all finally be in Fortnite, so you can create the ultimate team with friends. Here’s everything you need to know about the Amazonian Warrior’s arrival.

How to get the Wonder Woman skin in Fortnite

Like pretty much every major crossover in Fortnite, you’ll be able to get the Wonder Woman skin by purchasing it from the Item Shop. There is also a chance to win it for free in the Wonder Woman Cup, as you’ll find out further down the page.

There will be two variants of the Wonder Woman skin (normal and armored) and there will also be a few matching cosmetics, including the Golden Eagle Wings Glider, Athena’s Battleaxe, DC Trinity Loading Screen, and Diana’s Mantle Back Bling.

Wonder Woman Fortnite skin release date

Epic Games have confirmed that the Wonder Woman skin and matching cosmetics will arrive in Fortnite on Thursday, August 19, 2021, at 5PM PDT / 8PM EDT / 1AM BST (August 20).

Based on previous crossover skins that have appeared in the Fortnite Item Shop, the individual skin will probably cost around 1,500 V-Bucks, while the bundle will be somewhere between 2,000 to 2,500 V-Bucks.

How to compete in Fortnite’s Wonder Woman Cup

Epic Games have also announced that a very special Wonder Woman Cup will take place on Wednesday, August 18, 2021. This is a Duos Cup where players have three hours to earn as many points as they can over 10 matches.

The top-performing teams in each region will earn the Wonder Woman skin and matching Diana’s Mantle back bling, while any team that earns over eight points will receive the Honorary Amazons Loading Screen.

Players must have two-factor authentication (2fA) enabled and be at level 30 or above to compete in the Wonder Woman Cup. For start times in your region, check the Career tab while playing Fortnite.

While you wait for Wonder Woman’s arrival in the game, check out our dedicated Fortnite page for the latest guides, news, and leaks.