How to get free Fortnite Runway Racer skin & more

Fortnite players can claim the free Runway Racer skin and Velocity Chic cosmetic bundle by completing specific in-game quests. Here is how to complete the quests and get the skin for yourself.

Fortnite kicked off its nostalgic Chapter 4 Season OG update by returning players back to the original Chapter 1 map and adding various classic weapons, cosmetics, and more.

Despite adding various new skins and items into the game, such as F1 legend Lewis Hamilton with his own outfit and cosmetic bundle, Epic Games had not added any new free cosmetics for Season OG.

The only free skin and cosmetic bundle made available to players prior was the Redscap skin and bundle which is part of the popular Refer a Friend 3.0 event, which most players will already have by now.

However, the developers have finally added the Runway Racer skin as part of the Velocity Chic cosmetic bundle which can be unlocked in-game for free after completing the Runway Racer Goals quests.

Epic Games Runway Racer Goals quests that need to be completed in order to unlock each Velocity Chic cosmetic.

How to get Runway Racer skin and more items in Fortnite

The Runway Racer Outfit is part of the Velocity Chic cosmetic bundle, which also includes the Premiere Poms Pickaxe, Haute Hustle Wrap, and the Auto Clutch Back Bling.

In order to get your hands on them all for free, you would need to complete the Runway Racer Goals quests. For every quest completed, you will receive one of the items. You can see all of these below.

Quest Reward Earn 5 Account Levels Premiere Poms Pickaxe Earn 20 Account Levels Haute Hustle Wrap Earn 35 Account Levels Auto Clutch Back Bling Earn 50 Account Levels Runway Racer Skin

All you need to do to get the above rewards is earn Account Levels which simply means leveling up your account by gaining XP. As long as you keep leveling up, your progress will be tracked on the Runway Racer Goals screen on the Quests tab within the game.

Once you have gained 50 levels, you will receive the Runway Racer skin for free and have all the prerequisite rewards in the bundle.

That’s everything you need to know about how to get Runway Racer skin and rewards in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG!

