How to get free LEGO skins in Fortnite

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 launched with exciting editions to the game, including a collaboration with LEGO. He is how you can get your hands on a free LEGO skin in Fortnite.

As Chapter 5 Season 1 begins, Epic Games has announced a collaboration with LEGO, introducing a whole variety of cool skins.

Epic Games’ hit battle royale Fortnite is known for its high-profile crossover skins as much as its high-intensity building and gunfights, but they cost quite a lot of V-Bucks to buy. This is especially the case when it’s a well-known character from a movie or TV Series.

So, players welcome any chance to get free skins to add to their collection in Fortnite, and for those who want to get their hands on a brand-new LEGO skin, we’ve got you covered.

Below, you’ll find all the information you need to get the free LEGO skin so you can play Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 in style.

How to unlock LEGO Explorer Emilie for free

Here is all the information on how you can unlock the LEGO Explorer Emilie skin for free from December, 7, 2023.

To add the skin to your account, players will need to sign up for LEGO Insiders. Once signed, you will need to link you’re LEGO and Fortnite accounts. Once you have done this, start up Fortnite and you should have a brand new stylish LEGO Explorer Emilie skin to enjoy all of the new Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 POIs and weapons with.

Here are other guides to help you get the most out of the eagerly anticipated Fornite Chapter 5 Season 1:

