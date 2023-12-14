How to get Jackie skin for free in Fortnite Rocket Racing

Fortnite players can claim the Jackie skin for free in Chapter 5 Season 1, by completing one of the Try Rocket Racing quests. Here is how to complete the quest and get the outfit for yourself.

Fortnite’s Chapter 5 Season 1 has brought along major changes following the The Big Bang event, which saw Eminem take to the stage and three groundbreaking new modes being added.

LEGO Fortnite, Festival and Rocket Racing all joined the game, just days apart from each other. This led to the game achieving its highest peak player count of all time.

Along with all the changes, Epic Games has been constantly releasing more free skins available to players, with six in total being available in Chapter 5.

One of these is the Jackie Outfit, which can be obtained for free by playing Rocket Racing and completing one of the Try Rocket Racing! quests. Here’s everything you need to know to get the skin in Fortnite.

Epic Games The Try Rocket Racing! quests which released when Rocket Racing joined Fortnite.

How to get free Fortnite Jackie skin in Rocket Racing

To get the Jackie skin for free, you would need to reach Gold 1 rank in the Ranked Racing mode and then complete a full Ranked Rocket Racing race, in order to complete the quest and receive the outfit.

After you complete a full race while your rank is Gold 1 or higher, you will then instantly receive the outfit in your Locker. It originally needed to reach Gold 2, but Epic Games announced this was a bug and has now changed the requirement to be in Gold 1.

How to reach Gold rank in Fortnite Rocket Racing

In order to achieve Gold rank in Rocket Racing, you would need to compete in the Ranked Racing competitive version of the racing mode and level up till you reach the rank of Gold 1.

Epic Games All the ranks on offer in Ranked Rocket Racing for Fortnite.

After every race you complete in the Ranked mode, you will earn points, where the higher you place in each race, the more points you will get. But, be careful, after a series of low placements you can get demoted to lower ranks.

Ranking up in the Rocket Racing has proven to be a lot easier than the typical competitive version of the Battle Royale. As long as you consistently finish each race fairly high you will still earn some points, so even if you aren’t the best, keep going and you will soon reach Gold 1.

Just make sure you have selected Ranked Racing and not the standard Rocket Racing, as this will earn you no points towards your rank.

Here is a full list of all the Rocket Racing ranks and divisions:

Unranked

Bronze: 1, 2, 3

Silver: 1, 2, 3

Gold: 1, 2, 3

Platinum: 1, 2, 3

Diamond: 1, 2, 3

Elite

Champion

Unreal

So there you have it – that’s everything you need to know about how to get the Jackie skin in Fortnite Rocket Racing for free. For more, be sure to check our other content and guides below:

