How to sign up for Fortnite Refer A Friend & earn free Rainbow Racer skin

Fortnite’s Refer A Friend scheme is now live, meaning players can complete a new set of challenges and earn free rewards including a Glider, Pickaxe, and the Rainbow Racer skin.

Getting your hands on new skins is part of the fun in Fortnite, but they rarely come for free. Epic Games are clearly feeling generous, though, as their new Refer A Friend scheme has just launched, offering free rewards for players who take part.

The main event here is the Rainbow Racer Skin, which has been teased for a while now, but there’s a whole set of matching cosmetics to be unlocked including a Glider, Pickaxe, Weapon Wrap, and even a Rainbow Racer Loading Screen.

Advertisement

Not to be confused with Reboot A Friend, which ran in early 2021, this new Refer A Friend scheme launched on October 25, 2021, and players only have a short window of time to sign up. You’ll find all the information you need below.

Contents

How to sign up for Fortnite Refer A Friend

Here’s how to sign up for the Refer A Friend scheme in Fortnite:

Visit the new Refer A Friend website. Log in with the same Epic Games account you play with. Invite an eligible Friend to the Refer A Friend scheme. Wait for that Friend to accept your invite. Complete challenges with that Friend to earn free rewards.

In order for a Friend to be eligible for the Refer A Friend scheme, they must have played less than 120 minutes (that’s three hours) of Fortnite Battle Royale in the last 30 days, or be an entirely new player.

You have until November 14, 2021, to sign up for Fortnite’s Refer A Friend scheme. Once you’ve joined, you’ll have until January 10, 2022, to complete all of the challenges and earn the free rewards on offer.

Advertisement

All Fortnite Refer A Friend challenges & rewards

Here are all of the Fortnite Refer A Friend rewards and how to unlock them:

Challenge Reward Add a Friend Gridlock Loading Screen Play one game with that Friend Miridescent Weapon Wrap Place top 10 three times with that Friend Flair Fare Glider Eliminate 10 Opponents with that Friend Drive Shaft Pickaxe Gain 60 levels on your own and wait for your Friend to gain 60 levels Rainbow Racer Skin

All of these challenges need to be completed in Duos, Trios, or Squads within Fortnite’s Battle Royale mode. That means you can’t make any progress in LTMs or by yourself – except in the final challenge.

You and your Friend both need to stay committed to Fortnite for long enough to gain 60 levels if you want to complete the final challenge and earn the Rainbow Racer skin, which could take months. Good luck!

Remember, you’ve only got until November 14, 2021, to sign up for the Refer A Friend scheme and until January 10, 2021, to complete all of the challenges.