Sparkplug, one of Fortnite’s NPCs will be getting an FNCS skin variant and other cosmetics soon, which players can get for free. Here’s how you can obtain them.

With Fortnite constantly adding new original skins and collabs, it’s no secret that cosmetics have become a massive part of the game. The thing is… while players can occasionally get free skins and rewards, most of the time, a lot of the skins are locked behind a Battle Pass or can only be purchased from the Item Shop with V-Bucks.

Hence why, being able to snatch a free skin in the game whenever the opportunity arises is something players wouldn’t want to miss out on. This season, the FNCS Champion Sparkplug skin is up for grabs for free.

Whether you love collecting skins in your locker or simply want to get this variant of Sparkplug, here’s how to get it.

Fortnite: How to get the FNCS Champion Sparkplug skin for free

epic games The FNCS Champion Sparkplug skin as seen from the Compete tab in Fortnite.

Players can obtain the Champion Sparkplug skin for free by participating in the FNCS Cup on July 16 and securing a top spot according to their region.

Below is a list of the prize distribution across all regions:

Europe : 1st – 1300th

: 1st – 1300th North America : 1st – 1000th

: 1st – 1000th Brazil and Asia : 1st – 250th:

: 1st – 250th: Oceania and Middle East: 1st – 100th

While anyone ranked Bronze and above can join the Duos Cup, only those who manage to get within the range of their chosen region can get the skin.

The way this works is that there’ll be a ten-game limit within a generally three-hour session. During this time, players will need to score as many points as possible based on eliminations and placement. Getting a Victory Royale here will give you a boost with a whopping 65 Points.

Aside from the Champion Sparkplug skin, players will also get to obtain other additional rewards in Fortnite, which are as follows: