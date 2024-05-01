Fortnite x Star Wars: How to get AWR Pack back bling for free

Fortnite’s latest crossover with Star Wars provides a few neat rewards for players, provided they complete a few in-game feats.

Star Wars is coming back to Fortnite in early May, with a variety of themed cosmetics and gameplay elements taking over all of the game’s modes.

While many of the themed cosmetics will likely require V-Bucks, there will be a few free items players can earn via in-game quests. One of those items is the AWR Pack back bling, a free cosmetic doled out for completing a few challenges.

Here’s everything we know about the AWR Pack back bling and how to earn it in Fortnite.

Article continues after ad

How to get AWR Pack back bling in Fortnite

When Star Wars hits Fortnite on May 3, a wave of in-game quests will launch, with rewards per completing a set number of them. Completing 10 quests will give the AWR Pack back bling.

It’s important to note the Star Wars quests will launch in two waves, with the first set of quests arriving on May 3 at 9 AM ET. The second set will arrive on May 7 at the same time.

Article continues after ad

There’s no idea how many quests will arrive at launch, so be prepared for the possibility of waiting until the second set arrives to earn the back bling. We’ll keep you updated as more Fortnite x Star Wars information comes out.

Article continues after ad

Check out more Fortnite content:

Every new, vaulted and unvaulted weapon | All Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass skins and rewards | How to get Avatar Korra skin | Where to find all Mythic Weapons in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 | How to defeat bosses