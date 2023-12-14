How to get Fortnite Winterfest 2023 skins for free

Winterfest 2023 has returned in Fortnite for another year, and you can receive the Holiday Boxy Outfit and Winterfest Bushranger skin for free. Here’s exactly how to get the two skins for free in Fortnite.

Fortnite’s Christmas themed Winterfest event is back in 2023, which over the years has became a classic annual event to round out the year.

Many winter inspired features have been added into to the Battle Royale, including various quests, cosmetics, and updated POIs for you to enjoy.

Article continues after ad

Epic Games has also provided two skins that you can claim completely free that you can access during the Winterfest event as part of 14 daily gifts you can receive between December 14, 2023 – January 2, 2024.

Article continues after ad

Here’s how to receive the free Winterfest Bushranger Outfit and Holiday Boxy skin in Fortnite.

Epic Games You can get both Winterfest 2023 skins for free from different daily gifts.

How to get Holiday Boxy skin for free in Fortnite

In order to get the Holiday Boxy skin, you would need to wait till December 16, 2023, where you will then be able to open Day 3’s daily gift in Fortnite, from the Daily Gifts section of the Quests menu.

Article continues after ad

Once you have opened your gift, you will instantly receive the Holiday Boxy Outfit into your Locker to use within your matches.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

How to get Winterfest Bushranger skin for free in Fortnite

In order to get the Winterfest Bushranger skin, you would need to wait till December 25, 2023, on Christmas Day itself, where you will then be able to open Day 12’s daily gift in Fortnite, from the Daily Gifts section of the Quests menu.

Article continues after ad

Once you have opened your gift, you will instantly be rewarded with the Winterfest Bushranger Outfit into your Locker to use in Fortnite.

Article continues after ad

If you miss a day, then don’t worry. Epic Games has officially confirmed that the gifts will stack up, and so you will be able to access all the daily gifts until Winterfest ends on January, 2, 2024 at 9 AM ET.

That’s everything you need to know about how to get the Winterfest 2023 free skins and outfits in Fortnite. For more about the game, be sure to check our other content and guides below:

How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get V-Bucks in Fortnite | Rarest skins in Fortnite | What are the best Fortnite skins ever? | How many people play Fortnite? | How to win in Fortnite | How to refer a friend in Fortnite | All Fortnite crossovers & collabs | Best guns in Fortnite | Best Fortnite landing spots | Fortnite dances list | Where to find all Exotic & Mythic weapons in Fortnite | Are there any free V-Bucks codes in Fortnite? | How to play Fortnite split-screen | How to get free Fortnite skins

Article continues after ad