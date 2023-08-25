How to get Ahsoka Tano skin in Fortnite: Release date

As Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 has launched, the ‘Secret Skin’ of this season has been revealed to be Ahsoka Tano. Here is everything we know about how to unlock the Star Wars character.

Although many collaborations and skins have featured in Fortnite over the years, fans still highly anticipate each season’s latest additions of original skins and partnerships.

Chapter 4 Season 3 saw Transformers hero Optimus Prime and unlockable character Purradise Meowscles join the game. The Meowscles skin came with his own set of unique challenges to complete in order to unlock the skin.

This season’s Battle Pass is no different, as it’s crammed full of fresh new skins and cosmetics, such as TikToker Khaby Lame and the Fishstick-inspired Fish Thicc. However, the most exciting cosmetic is Ahsoka Tano, who makes her debut in the game as the latest Star Wars collaboration.

Unlike other skins that launch with the season, Ahsoka will only be made available to unlock mid-way through Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4.

Epic Games

When is Ahsoka Tano released in Fortnite?

Ahsoka Tano will be available to unlock on September 28, 2023. This is the date at the end of the countdown in the Fortnite Battle Pass menu.

The character makes her debut in Fortnite to promote her Disney+ series that launched on August 22. As Anakin Skywalker’s previous apprentice, the Jedi is expected to be a fun character for players to use.

How to unlock Ahsoka Tano in Fortnite

In order to unlock the Ahsoka Tano skin in Fortnite, you’ll need to purchase the Battle Pass for Chapter 4 Season 4. It’s likely that players will then need to complete a series of themed quests when the skin is released.

These quests are yet to be announced by Epic Games, but are expected to be released on September 28, 2023, the same day the Ahsoka Tano skin launches.

Once they’re released, you’ll need to complete them and claim the related rewards before the current Fortnite season ends on Thursday, November 2, 2023.

That’s everything we know so far about the Ahsoka Tano skin in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4. We’ll keep this page updated once the quests are released, so check back then!

Article continues after ad

