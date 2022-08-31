FIFA 23 FUT Champs Play-Offs & Finals reward predictions, ranks & tips

A whole new season of FIFA 23 FUT Champions Weekend League beckons as EA’s competitive online mode is set to return, and we’re looking at its qualifying conditions and potential rewards.

Since its debut in FIFA 17, FUT Champions has become the heart and soul of Ultimate Team as players quite literally assemble their strongest possible squad to take into the weekend in an effort to win as many competitive matches as possible.

The game mode has been tweaked and tinkered with since its launch and FIFA 23 could be making even more wholesale changes whilst offering up fabulous rewards.

FIFA 23 FUT Champs qualifying prediction

To even get access to the FUT Champs play-off format in FIFA 22, you needed to earn Champions Qualification Points and these could be obtained by winning matches in Ultimate Team’s Division Rivals game mode.

This has pretty much been standard for the last few iterations of the game and we expect the system to remain the same for FIFA 23.

FIFA 23 FUT Champs play-offs prediction

Qualifying has been made easier over the years with the early games requiring you to win four straight matches or earn enough points through FUT Champs – which still required four wins to get in.

FIFA 22 changed things up by making it so that players needed to win 5 matches out of 9 to qualify for the Weekend League, before eventually changing it to 4 wins out of 9.

This will be an interesting aspect of FUT Champs as FIFA 22 presented the easiest entry conditions yet, but rewards were adjusted as a result – weakening them in the eyes of many.

We feel EA will continue with the FIFA 22 approach, and with the addition of new content in the form of FUT Moments, EA may be inclined to not go overboard with Weekend League rewards.

FIFA 23 FUT Champs finals prediction

If you’re successful in your efforts to enter the Weekend League, then the games to play usually open up on the Friday and close on Sunday night/Monday Morning. Given that the concept is the ‘Weekend League,’ FIFA 23 will likely stick to this established format.

How many games might you need to play in FIFA 23 FUT Champs?

Again, the early years of FIFA Ultimate Team’s FUT Champs were quite grueling as there was a potential for players to take part in 40 FUT Champs games.

This has been lessened in recent years with FIFA 22 only requiring users to take part in up to 20 games and there’s no reason why this figure should be altered as it feels like the perfect amount that isn’t time-consuming.

How might FUT Champions point and rank system work?

FUT Champs splits up the mode into Ranks that players can achieve by earning a certain amount of points based on wins and losses.

FIFA 22 rewards started at Rank 10 until you eventually got to Rank 1 – the top tier reserved for those capable of achieving a ton of Weekend League wins.

In order to ascend up the ranks, you needed to earn points, and this was broken down into 4 points for a win and 1 point for a defeat.

In theory, players could lose all 20 games in FIFA 22 FUT Champs, unlocking Rank 9 rewards in the process.

What actually happened was that many players would score an own goal and quit their match, giving free wins to speed up the process. After this formality was completed, players could end up with several free wins and earn great rewards for not actually winning any matches.

This area is probably the biggest area of contention heading into FIFA 23 FUT Champs, so we’ll have to see if EA is happy with the existing system in place.

FIFA 23 FUT Champs rewards prediction

If FIFA 23 sticks with 10 Ranks for rewards, then expect a wide range of prizes for your performance in the Weekend League.

We’ll obviously have to see what EA has in store, but expect lower Ranks to pay out Jumbo Premium Gold Packs and maybe Gold Players Packs, whereas the top-end of the spectrum will be dishing out Team of the Week packs and Jumbo Rare Players Packs.

