EA FC 24: Best Clubs builds for each position

With so many options to customize your pro this year, some players might find it the experience a little overwhelming. To help you out and make sure you’ve got the best player possible we’ve put together this guide on the best EA FC 24 Clubs builds for every position.

With options to customize position, height, weight, attributes, and PlayStyles the Clubs player builder is the most complex it’s ever been in EA FC 24.

Along with meta tactics, a good build is one of the most effective ways to push your Club all the way up to Division 1. Having a meta build can do a lot of the heavy lifting and makes winning otherwise difficult games much easier.

Here are our recommendations for the best EA FC 24 Clubs builds for each position from goalkeeper to striker.

Contents

Best EA FC 24 Clubs builds for each position

Goalkeeper (GK)

Goalkeeper is the most self-explanatory build in Clubs as your main goal here is to just unlock all of the Goalkeeping attributes on the skill tree. This will give the best GK stats possible and maximize your chance of making crucial saves.

After unlocking all of the Goalkeeper attributes boosts it is advised to spec into Pace to rush out quicker and Agility for faster direction changes. Most of the other stats are unnecessary or completely useless on a GK.

Position: GK

GK Height: 6’7″

6’7″ Weight: 149 lbs

149 lbs PlayStyle+: Far Reach+

Far Reach+ PlayStyles: Far Throw, Footwork, Cross Claimer, Rush Out, Quick Reflexes, First Touch

Full-back (LB/RB)

A good Full-back should offer their team defensive security while also being a lethal wide attacking presence. To achieve this we recommend spending skill points on a mix of Defending, Pace, Stamina, Strength, Agility, Dribbling, Crossing, and Curve.

As tempting as it can be to spec into shooting and become the next Riise, the reality is that there’s always going to be someone on the pitch better suited to the job. Equally, the likes of 5 Star Skills and Free Kick Accuracy can be fun but are better utilized in different positions.

Position: LWB/RWB

LWB/RWB Height: 6’1″

6’1″ Weight: 123 lbs

123 lbs PlayStyle+: Whipped Pass+

Whipped Pass+ PlayStyles: Jockey, Intercept, Rapid, Quick Step, Technical, First Touch

EA Full-backs can become very strong defenders in Clubs without having to invest too many Skill Points.

Center-back (CB)

The star Center-back of any EA FC 24 Club needs to be a defensive anchor that those around them can rely on. It’s worth maxing out the Defending tree on this build while also not neglecting the likes of Pace, Strength, Aggression, Agility, Ball Control, Stamina, Jumping, and Heading Accuracy.

Those wanting to be a more technical center-back should consider spending points on Short Passing and Long Passing. These will let you distribute and move the ball quickly and even kickstart counterattacks for your team.

Position: CB

CB Height: 6’4″

6’4″ Weight: 167 lbs

167 lbs PlayStyle+: Anticipate+

Anticipate+ PlayStyles: Jockey, Block, Intercept, Bruiser, Aerial, Long Ball Pass/Power Header

Defensive Midfielder (CDM)

As a DM you need to be a fantastic defender while also being comfortable with the ball at your feet. It’s your job to dispossess the opponent and safely pass the ball to a teammate. Think of the likes of Kante, Busquests, and Casemiro, although Clubs lets you be more technically gifted than those three.

To do this you should prioritize upgrading Defending above all else but don’t forget to spec into Strength, Vision, Short Passing, Long Passing, Acceleration, Agility, Balance, and Aggression. It is advised to use a LB/RB build at DM as actual defensive midfielders are awfully sluggish.

Position: LB/RB

LB/RB Height: 6’1″

6’1″ Weight: 167 lbs

167 lbs PlayStyle+: Intercept+

Intercept+ PlayStyles: Anticipate, Jockey, Block, Bruiser, Relentless, Long Ball Pass

EA Don’t neglect passing stats as a DM as you’ll have plenty of opportunities to start counterattacks.

Attacking Midfielder (CAM)

Attacking midfielders are arguably the most versatile role in Clubs with there being several viable builds depending on your playstyle. However, we believe the best CAM possible is one that can both create space by taking on defenders and make just about any pass required.

Key Passing stats like Long Passing, Vision, and Short Passing are all top priorities here but that’s not all that matters. You’ll also want high Agility, Dribbling, Skill Moves, Weak Foot, First Touch, Shot Power, Long Shots, Finishing, Curve, and Stamina.

Position: LW/RW

LW/RW Height: 5’8″

5’8″ Weight: 167 lbs

167 lbs PlayStyle+: Long Ball Pass+

Long Ball Pass+ PlayStyles: Incisive Pass, Technical, First Touch, Relentless, Trivela, Finesse Shot

Winger (LM/RM/LW/RW)

Most of the time a winger should be their Club’s fastest and most technically gifted player. They need to be able to stretch defenses wide while also having the confidence to cut inside and either score from a distance or thread passes behind to teammates making runs into the channels.

First and foremost, Pace, Dribbling, Crossing, and Skill Moves are a must. After that, we’d recommend picking up Shot Power, Long Shots, Curve, Crossing, Short Passing, Finishing, Stamina, and Weak Foot.

Position: LW/RW

LW/RW Height: 5’11”

5’11” Weight: 154 lbs

154 lbs PlayStyle+: Quick Step+

Quick Step+ PlayStyles: Technical, Whipped Pass, Rapid, First Touch, Trivela, Flair

EA It’s expensive but this kind of explosive pace is incredibly difficult for Clubs defenders to deal with.

Pacey Striker (ST)

Consider this a modern Advanced Forward build. A striker capable of carrying the ball and taking on defenders using their phenomenal pace as their main weapon. You’ll be expected to make plenty of runs into the channels and be a general nuisance for the other team’s CBs.

Obviously, Pace is key here along with stats just about every striker needs such as Finishing, Shot Power, and Weak Foot. Meanwhile, the likes of Dribbling, Agility, Balance, Ball Control, Stamina, and Short Passing are all worth picking up.

Position: ST

ST Height: 6’0″

6’0″ Weight: 160 lbs

160 lbs PlayStyle+: Quick Step+

Quick Step+ PlayStyles: Finesse Shot, Chip Shot, Trivela, Technical, Rapid, First Touch

Target Man (ST)

Clubs players started to catch on that the classic big man could be absurdly dominant last year, and that’s no different in EA FC 24. In fact, the addition of PlayStyles has made this build even stronger and practically impossible for defenders to deal with.

You want to be big and physical with the best attributes being Jumping, Strength, and Heading Accuracy along with the typical ST stats like Finishing, Shot Power, and Weak Foot. Don’t be afraid to spec into Pace, Dribbling, and even Skill Moves either as the end-game form of this build really can do everything.

Position: ST

ST Height: 6’6″

6’6″ Weight: 171 lbs

171 lbs PlayStyle+: Aerial+

Aerial+ PlayStyles: Acrobatic, Finesse Shot, Chip Shot, Trivela, Power Header, Press Proven

That’s everything you need to know about the best builds for every position in EA FC 24 Clubs. We’ll update this guide once players figure out the meta and even stronger builds emerge.

