Best goalkeeper predictions for FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Picking up a world-class goalkeeper in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team will be essential if you’re looking to keep a clean sheet in your matches, so we’ve put together a list of the best meta goalkeepers to use in your squad.

Everyone needs a set of custom tactics & formations to thrive in FIFA 23’s Ultimate Team, especially if you’re competing against a club with a star-studded starting XI.

Of course, none of this strategizing matters if you don’t have a set of talented set players who all work together in the same system.

While strikers, midfielders, and defenders are all key positions, there’s one role that often gets overlooked and that’s the goalkeeper.

However, without a top-tier goalkeeper between the sticks, you’ll secure very few clean sheets and it’ll always be an uphill battle for your attackers.

Best goalkeepers in FIFA 23

Whether it’s reflexes, handling, or kicking, there are countless essential traits for a goalkeeper that earn them the label of world-class.

However, picking the perfect players all depends on what your team needs and what best fits your system.

Do you want a shot-stopper whose strict focus is keeping the ball out of the net, or a master of distribution who plays long balls behind the defensive line? Well, there’s a keeper for everyone, but they may cost you quite a few coins at release.

Best meta goalkeepers

For now, EA has not released the ratings for any of the players in FIFA 23, so these early predictions are based on FIFA 22 stats and each of the player’s performances so far this year.

These are our predicted ratings for the best goalkeepers:

Player Name Predicted Overall Club Manuel Neuer 90 FC Bayern Ederson 90 Manchester City Thibaut Courtois 89 Real Madrid Alisson 89 Liverpool Jan Oblak 88 Atlético de Madrid ter Stegen 88 FC Barcelona Keylor Navas 88 PSG Gianluigi Donnarumma 87 PSG Hugo Lloris 87 Tottenham Hotspur Wojciech Szczesny 87 Juventus Samir Handanovic 86 Inter Milan Koen Casteels 86 VFL Wolfsburg Yann Sommer 85 Borussia Mönchengladbach Péter Gulácsi 85 RB Leipzig

So, there you have it, those are our predictions for the best goalkeepers that you should consider adding to your Ultimate Team when FIFA 23 arrives.

