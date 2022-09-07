The key to a successful FIFA 23 Career Mode is having an eye on the future with top youth prospects who will grow into to guaranteed starters later down the line. Here are some of the young players we expect to be wonderkids in FIFA 23.
FIFA 23 is almost here, and although Ultimate Team will most likely dominate once again, there’s still a large portion of players with an eye on Career Mode. The prospect of taking a club from obscurity to the Champions League is unlike anything else the series has to offer, and FIFA 23 is no exception.
Filling out your squad with the best strikers and defenders is key to being competitive right away, but if you’re taking on a long-term project, it pays to look ahead. Luckily, there are plenty of wonderkids in FIFA 23 Career Mode with stacks of potential.
With the final release just weeks away, here are the best young players in FIFA 23 Career Mode that you should consider signing on day one.
- Best wonderkids in FIFA 23
- Best young goalkeepers in FIFA 23
- Best young defenders in FIFA 23
- Best young midfielders in FIFA 23
- Best young wingers in FIFA 23
- Best young strikers in FIFA 23
Best wonderkids in FIFA 23
If you want to really develop your Career Mode squad, we recommend searching for young players that are 23 years old or under. These youngsters have bags of potential and time is on their side when it comes to living up to that promise.
It also means that can slowly train up their stats over many seasons, even if they’re not quite ready for the starting 11 right away.
Since FIFA 23 still isn’t out, we’ve put together our predictions for the best wonderkids to sign in Career Mode based on previous years and real-life performances. Check out our picks in every position below:
Best young goalkeepers in FIFA 23 predictions
|Name
|Age
|Club
|Position
|Illan Meslier
|22
|Leeds United
|GK
|Maarten Vandevoordt
|20
|Genk
|GK
|Andriy Lunin
|23
|Real Madrid
|GK
|Gianluigi Donnarumma
|23
|PSG
|GK
|Lautaro Morales
|22
|Lanus
|GK
|Gavin Bazunu
|20
|Southampton
|GK
Best young defenders in FIFA 23 predictions
|Name
|Age
|Club
|Position
|Joško Gvardiol
|20
|RB Leipzig
|CB
|Luca Netz
|19
|Hertha BSC
|LB
|Jarrad Branthwaite
|20
|Everton
|CB
|Wesley Fofana
|20
|Chelsea
|CB
|Alphonso Davies
|21
|FC Bayern Munchen
|LB
|Sergino Dest
|21
|Barcelona
|RB
|Edmond Tapsoba
|23
|Bayer Leverkusen
|CB
|Tino Livramento
|19
|Southampton
|RB
|Mohamed Simakan
|22
|RB Leipzig
|CB
|Owen Wijndal
|22
|Ajax
|LB
Best young midfielders in FIFA 23 predictions
|Name
|Age
|Club
|Position
|Jude Bellingham
|19
|Borussia Dortmund
|CM
|Florian Wirtz
|19
|Bayer Leverkusen
|CAM
|Xavi Simons
|19
|PSV
|CM
|Sandro Tonali
|22
|AC Milan
|CDM
|Jamal Musiala
|19
|Bayern Munich
|CAM
|Phil Foden
|22
|Manchester City
|CAM
|Ryan Gravenberch
|20
|Bayern Munich
|CM
|Eduardo Camavinga
|19
|Real Madrid
|CM
|Pedri
|18
|FC Barcelona
|CM
|Maxence Caqueret
|22
|Lyon
|CDM
Best young wingers in FIFA 23 predictions
|Name
|Age
|Club
|Position
|Rodrygo
|21
|Real Madrid
|RW
|Vinicius Jr
|22
|Real Madrid
|LW
|Thiago Almada
|21
|Atlanta United
|RW
|Rafael Leao
|23
|AC Milan
|LW
|Bukayo Saka
|21
|Arsenal
|RM
|Talles Magno
|20
|New York City FC
|LM
|Samuel Iling-Junior
|18
|Juventus
|LW
|Antonio Zarzana
|20
|Sevilla
|RW
|Ansu Fati
|19
|Barcelona
|LW
|Noni Madueke
|20
|PSV
|RM
Best young strikers in FIFA 23 predictions
|Name
|Age
|Club
|Position
|Youssoufa Moukoko
|17
|Borussia Dortmund
|ST
|Joao Felix
|22
|Atletico Madrid
|CF
|Erling Haaland
|22
|Manchester City
|ST
|Alexander Isak
|22
|Newcastle
|ST
|Alou Kuol
|21
|Stuttgart
|ST
|Armando Broja
|20
|Chelsea
|ST
|Facundo Farías
|20
|Colon
|ST
|Dane Scarlett
|18
|Spurs
|ST
|Adam Hlozek
|20
|Bayer Leverkusen
|CF
|Karim Adeyemi
|20
|Borussia Dortmund
|ST
There you have it! Those were our predictions for the best young players in FIFA 23. As soon as we get our hands on the game, we’ll update this page with even more FIFA 23 wonderkids, as well as a full breakdown of each player’s potential and cost.
