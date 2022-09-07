GamingFIFA

Best young players in FIFA 23 Career Mode

Nathan Warby
FIFA 23
Juse Bellingham in FIFA 23EA SPORTS

The key to a successful FIFA 23 Career Mode is having an eye on the future with top youth prospects who will grow into to guaranteed starters later down the line. Here are some of the young players we expect to be wonderkids in FIFA 23.

FIFA 23 is almost here, and although Ultimate Team will most likely dominate once again, there’s still a large portion of players with an eye on Career Mode. The prospect of taking a club from obscurity to the Champions League is unlike anything else the series has to offer, and FIFA 23 is no exception.

Filling out your squad with the best strikers and defenders is key to being competitive right away, but if you’re taking on a long-term project, it pays to look ahead. Luckily, there are plenty of wonderkids in FIFA 23 Career Mode with stacks of potential.

With the final release just weeks away, here are the best young players in FIFA 23 Career Mode that you should consider signing on day one.

Contents

Best wonderkids in FIFA 23

If you want to really develop your Career Mode squad, we recommend searching for young players that are 23 years old or under. These youngsters have bags of potential and time is on their side when it comes to living up to that promise.

It also means that can slowly train up their stats over many seasons, even if they’re not quite ready for the starting 11 right away.

Since FIFA 23 still isn’t out, we’ve put together our predictions for the best wonderkids to sign in Career Mode based on previous years and real-life performances. Check out our picks in every position below:

Best young goalkeepers in FIFA 23 predictions

NameAgeClubPosition
Illan Meslier22Leeds UnitedGK
Maarten Vandevoordt20GenkGK
Andriy Lunin23Real MadridGK
Gianluigi Donnarumma23PSGGK
Lautaro Morales22LanusGK
Gavin Bazunu20SouthamptonGK

Best young defenders in FIFA 23 predictions

NameAgeClubPosition
Joško Gvardiol20RB LeipzigCB
Luca Netz19Hertha BSCLB
Jarrad Branthwaite20EvertonCB
Wesley Fofana20ChelseaCB
Alphonso Davies21FC Bayern MunchenLB
Sergino Dest21BarcelonaRB
Edmond Tapsoba23Bayer LeverkusenCB
Tino Livramento19SouthamptonRB
Mohamed Simakan22RB LeipzigCB
Owen Wijndal22AjaxLB

Best young midfielders in FIFA 23 predictions

NameAgeClubPosition
Jude Bellingham19Borussia DortmundCM
Florian Wirtz19Bayer LeverkusenCAM
Xavi Simons19PSVCM
Sandro Tonali22AC MilanCDM
Jamal Musiala19Bayern MunichCAM
Phil Foden22Manchester CityCAM
Ryan Gravenberch20Bayern MunichCM
Eduardo Camavinga19Real MadridCM
Pedri18FC BarcelonaCM
Maxence Caqueret 22LyonCDM

Best young wingers in FIFA 23 predictions

NameAgeClubPosition
Rodrygo21Real MadridRW
Vinicius Jr22Real MadridLW
Thiago Almada21Atlanta UnitedRW
Rafael Leao23AC MilanLW
Bukayo Saka21ArsenalRM
Talles Magno20New York City FCLM
Samuel Iling-Junior18JuventusLW
Antonio Zarzana20SevillaRW
Ansu Fati19BarcelonaLW
Noni Madueke20PSVRM

Best young strikers in FIFA 23 predictions

NameAgeClubPosition
Youssoufa Moukoko17Borussia DortmundST
Joao Felix22Atletico MadridCF
Erling Haaland22Manchester CityST
Alexander Isak22NewcastleST
Alou Kuol21StuttgartST
Armando Broja20ChelseaST
Facundo Farías20ColonST
Dane Scarlett18SpursST
Adam Hlozek​​20Bayer LeverkusenCF
Karim Adeyemi20Borussia DortmundST

There you have it! Those were our predictions for the best young players in FIFA 23. As soon as we get our hands on the game, we’ll update this page with even more FIFA 23 wonderkids, as well as a full breakdown of each player’s potential and cost.

