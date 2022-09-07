The key to a successful FIFA 23 Career Mode is having an eye on the future with top youth prospects who will grow into to guaranteed starters later down the line. Here are some of the young players we expect to be wonderkids in FIFA 23.

FIFA 23 is almost here, and although Ultimate Team will most likely dominate once again, there’s still a large portion of players with an eye on Career Mode. The prospect of taking a club from obscurity to the Champions League is unlike anything else the series has to offer, and FIFA 23 is no exception.

Filling out your squad with the best strikers and defenders is key to being competitive right away, but if you’re taking on a long-term project, it pays to look ahead. Luckily, there are plenty of wonderkids in FIFA 23 Career Mode with stacks of potential.

With the final release just weeks away, here are the best young players in FIFA 23 Career Mode that you should consider signing on day one.

Best wonderkids in FIFA 23

If you want to really develop your Career Mode squad, we recommend searching for young players that are 23 years old or under. These youngsters have bags of potential and time is on their side when it comes to living up to that promise.

It also means that can slowly train up their stats over many seasons, even if they’re not quite ready for the starting 11 right away.

Since FIFA 23 still isn’t out, we’ve put together our predictions for the best wonderkids to sign in Career Mode based on previous years and real-life performances. Check out our picks in every position below:

Best young goalkeepers in FIFA 23 predictions

Name Age Club Position Illan Meslier 22 Leeds United GK Maarten Vandevoordt 20 Genk GK Andriy Lunin 23 Real Madrid GK Gianluigi Donnarumma 23 PSG GK Lautaro Morales 22 Lanus GK Gavin Bazunu 20 Southampton GK

Best young defenders in FIFA 23 predictions

Name Age Club Position Joško Gvardiol 20 RB Leipzig CB Luca Netz 19 Hertha BSC LB Jarrad Branthwaite 20 Everton CB Wesley Fofana 20 Chelsea CB Alphonso Davies 21 FC Bayern Munchen LB Sergino Dest 21 Barcelona RB Edmond Tapsoba 23 Bayer Leverkusen CB Tino Livramento 19 Southampton RB Mohamed Simakan 22 RB Leipzig CB Owen Wijndal 22 Ajax LB

Best young midfielders in FIFA 23 predictions

Name Age Club Position Jude Bellingham 19 Borussia Dortmund CM Florian Wirtz 19 Bayer Leverkusen CAM Xavi Simons 19 PSV CM Sandro Tonali 22 AC Milan CDM Jamal Musiala 19 Bayern Munich CAM Phil Foden 22 Manchester City CAM Ryan Gravenberch 20 Bayern Munich CM Eduardo Camavinga 19 Real Madrid CM Pedri 18 FC Barcelona CM Maxence Caqueret 22 Lyon CDM

Best young wingers in FIFA 23 predictions

Name Age Club Position Rodrygo 21 Real Madrid RW Vinicius Jr 22 Real Madrid LW Thiago Almada 21 Atlanta United RW Rafael Leao 23 AC Milan LW Bukayo Saka 21 Arsenal RM Talles Magno 20 New York City FC LM Samuel Iling-Junior 18 Juventus LW Antonio Zarzana 20 Sevilla RW Ansu Fati 19 Barcelona LW Noni Madueke 20 PSV RM

Best young strikers in FIFA 23 predictions

Name Age Club Position Youssoufa Moukoko 17 Borussia Dortmund ST Joao Felix 22 Atletico Madrid CF Erling Haaland 22 Manchester City ST Alexander Isak 22 Newcastle ST Alou Kuol 21 Stuttgart ST Armando Broja 20 Chelsea ST Facundo Farías 20 Colon ST Dane Scarlett 18 Spurs ST Adam Hlozek​​ 20 Bayer Leverkusen CF Karim Adeyemi 20 Borussia Dortmund ST

There you have it! Those were our predictions for the best young players in FIFA 23. As soon as we get our hands on the game, we’ll update this page with even more FIFA 23 wonderkids, as well as a full breakdown of each player’s potential and cost.

