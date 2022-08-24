Best midfielder predictions for FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Choosing the best FIFA 23 midfielders is essential for dominating matches in the middle of the park and picking out those key passes. Here are the midfielders we expect to stand out in FIFA 23.

FIFA 23 Ultimate Team is almost here, and the new Chemistry system will allow players to throw the best stars from around the world into a single squad like never before.

Filling out your squad with top talent is vital, and nowhere is it more important than in the midfield. Choosing the right holding midfielder gives your defenders some much-needed protection, while a great playmaker helps create opportunities for the strikers.

Although the game’s release date is still weeks away, we’ve put together the players we expect to be the best midfielders in FIFA 23.

Best meta midfielders in FIFA 23

The role of a midfielder in FIFA 23 can vary massively depending on how your team is set up. You may be looking for someone to break up the play and stop attacks, or a versatile player that can do a bit of everything.

No matter what, the best bet is to pick out the players with the highest stats as they will perform best on the pitch, and there’s plenty of talent to choose from in FIFA 23. These are our predictions for the best meta midfielders in FIFA 23.

Best meta midfielders to buy

Player Name Predicted Rating Position Club Kevin De Bruyne 91 CM Manchester City Joshua Kimmich 90 CDM Bayern Munich Casemiro 88 CDM Manchester United Bruno Fernandes 88 CAM Manchester United Leon Goretzka 88 CM Bayern Munich N’Golo Kante 88 CDM Chelsea Luka Modric 87 CM Real Madrid Paul Pogba 87 CM Manchester United Marco Varratti 87 CM PSG Frankie De Jong 87 CM Barcelona Toni Kroos 87 CM Real Madrid Marcos Llorente 86 CM Atletico de Madrid Bernardo Silva 86 CAM Manchester City Daniel Parejo Muñoz 86 CM Villarreal CF Fabinho 86 CDM Liverpool Thomas Muller 86 CAM Bayern Munich Thiago 86 CM Liverpool Marco Reus 85 CAM Borussia Dortmund Ilkay Gündogan 85 CM Manchester City Koke 85 CM Atletico de Madrid David Silva 85 CAM Real Sociedad Alejandro Gómez 85 CAM Sevilla FC Nicolò Barella 85 CM Inter Milan Sergej Milinkovic-Savic 85 CM SS L azio Kai Havertz 84 CAM Chelsea Phil Foden 84 CAM Manchester City Marcelo Brozovic 84 CDM Inter Milan Franck Yannick Kessié 84 CDM Milan Wilfred Ndidi 84 CDM Leciester City Marcel Sabitzer 84 CM Bayern Munich Luis Alberto 84 CAM SS Lazio Sergio Busquets 84 CDM Barcelona Youri Tielemans 84 CM Leicester City Nabil Fekir 84 CAM Real Betis Jorginho 84 CM Chelsea Mateo Kovacic 84 CM Chelsea Mason Mount 84 CAM Chelsea Jordan Henderson 83 CDM Liverpool Federico Valverde 83 CM Real Madrid Georginio Wijnaldum 83 CM Roma

Of course, these are just predictions until FIFA 23 arrives on September 30. We’ll be sure to update this page with the best midfielders, as well as the fastest central players, once the stats are available.

