Best midfielder predictions for FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Choosing the best FIFA 23 midfielders is essential for dominating matches in the middle of the park and picking out those key passes. Here are the midfielders we expect to stand out in FIFA 23.
FIFA 23 Ultimate Team is almost here, and the new Chemistry system will allow players to throw the best stars from around the world into a single squad like never before.
Filling out your squad with top talent is vital, and nowhere is it more important than in the midfield. Choosing the right holding midfielder gives your defenders some much-needed protection, while a great playmaker helps create opportunities for the strikers.
Although the game’s release date is still weeks away, we’ve put together the players we expect to be the best midfielders in FIFA 23.
Best meta midfielders in FIFA 23
The role of a midfielder in FIFA 23 can vary massively depending on how your team is set up. You may be looking for someone to break up the play and stop attacks, or a versatile player that can do a bit of everything.
No matter what, the best bet is to pick out the players with the highest stats as they will perform best on the pitch, and there’s plenty of talent to choose from in FIFA 23. These are our predictions for the best meta midfielders in FIFA 23.
Best meta midfielders to buy
|Player Name
|Predicted Rating
|Position
|Club
|Kevin De Bruyne
|91
|CM
|Manchester City
|Joshua Kimmich
|90
|CDM
|Bayern Munich
|Casemiro
|88
|CDM
|Manchester United
|Bruno Fernandes
|88
|CAM
|Manchester United
|Leon Goretzka
|88
|CM
|Bayern Munich
|N’Golo Kante
|88
|CDM
|Chelsea
|Luka Modric
|87
|CM
|Real Madrid
|Paul Pogba
|87
|CM
|Manchester United
|Marco Varratti
|87
|CM
|PSG
|Frankie De Jong
|87
|CM
|Barcelona
|Toni Kroos
|87
|CM
|Real Madrid
|Marcos Llorente
|86
|CM
|Atletico de Madrid
|Bernardo Silva
|86
|CAM
|Manchester City
|Daniel Parejo Muñoz
|86
|CM
|Villarreal CF
|Fabinho
|86
|CDM
|Liverpool
|Thomas Muller
|86
|CAM
|Bayern Munich
|Thiago
|86
|CM
|Liverpool
|Marco Reus
|85
|CAM
|Borussia Dortmund
|Ilkay Gündogan
|85
|CM
|Manchester City
|Koke
|85
|CM
|Atletico de Madrid
|David Silva
|85
|CAM
|Real Sociedad
|Alejandro Gómez
|85
|CAM
|Sevilla FC
|Nicolò Barella
|85
|CM
|Inter Milan
|Sergej Milinkovic-Savic
|85
|CM
|SS L azio
|Kai Havertz
|84
|CAM
|Chelsea
|Phil Foden
|84
|CAM
|Manchester City
|Marcelo Brozovic
|84
|CDM
|Inter Milan
|Franck Yannick Kessié
|84
|CDM
|Milan
|Wilfred Ndidi
|84
|CDM
|Leciester City
|Marcel Sabitzer
|84
|CM
|Bayern Munich
|Luis Alberto
|84
|CAM
|SS Lazio
|Sergio Busquets
|84
|CDM
|Barcelona
|Youri Tielemans
|84
|CM
|Leicester City
|Nabil Fekir
|84
|CAM
|Real Betis
|Jorginho
|84
|CM
|Chelsea
|Mateo Kovacic
|84
|CM
|Chelsea
|Mason Mount
|84
|CAM
|Chelsea
|Jordan Henderson
|83
|CDM
|Liverpool
|Federico Valverde
|83
|CM
|Real Madrid
|Georginio Wijnaldum
|83
|CM
|Roma
Of course, these are just predictions until FIFA 23 arrives on September 30. We’ll be sure to update this page with the best midfielders, as well as the fastest central players, once the stats are available.
