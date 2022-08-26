GamingFIFA

Best winger predictions for FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Nathan Warby
FIFA 23
FIFA 23 Vincius Jr.EA SPORTS

Tracking down the best wingers in FIFA 23 can be vital to Ultimate Team success, as you aim to unlock opposing defenses with speed and skills. We’ve put together our predictions for the best FIFA 23 wingers so you can start planning your squad early.

The FIFA 23 Ultimate Team season is about to begin, and FUT fans are already plotting out their squads and the players they want to include. Thanks to the new Chemistry system, it’s now possible to build even more diverse squads with stars from around the world.

That being said, it still pays to know the best players in each position, from the backline to the middle of the park. In many meta formations, you’re going to need quality on the wings to help you break down the opposite team and create chances for the strikers.

With this in mind, we’ve put together our predictions for the best wingers in FIFA 23 that you should buy when Ultimate Team arrives.

Best meta wingers in FIFA 23

Picking a winger in FIFA 23 is tricky business. There are dozens of options from around the leagues, each with very different stats and playstyles. Some have the pace and dribbling to create space but are let down by their end product, while others are technically gifted but don’t have the pace to breeze past full-backs.

With this in mind, we’ve put together the FIFA 23 wingers we expect to have the highest overall stats, as well as the ones that will rank as the fastest.

Best meta wingers to buy

Sometimes, it’s better to play it safe and pick the players that have best overall ratings to improve your team. Wingers of around an 83 rating or above excel in at least one area that will make them difficult to deal with, whether it be dribbling, shooting, passing, or all of the above.

These are the FIFA 23 wingers we expect to be the best when the game launches:

Player Name Predicted Rating Position Club
Lionel Messi 92 RW PSG
Neymar Jr 90 LW PSG
Mohamed Salah 90 RW Liverpool
Sadio Mane 90 LW Bayern Munich
Heung Min Son 90 LM Spurs
Raheem Sterling 87 LW Chelsea
Angel Di Maria 86 RW PSG
Riyad Mahrez 86  RW Manchester City
Jadon Sancho 85 RM Manchester United
Kingsley Coman 85 LM Bayern Munich
Serge Gnabry 85 RM Bayern Munich
Lorenzo Insigne 84 LW Toronto FC
Marcus Rashford 84 LM Manchester United
Filip Kostic 84 LM Juventus
Mikel Oyarzabal 84 LW Real Sociedad
Eden Hazard 84 LW Real Madrid
Luis Diaz 84 LW Liverpool
Hakim Ziyech 84 RW Chelsea
Vinicius Jr. 83 LW Real Madrid
Raphinha 83 RM Barcelona
Ousmane Dembele 83 RW Barcelona
Dejan Kulusevski 83 RW Spurs
Federico Chiesa 83 RW Juventus
Jack Grealish 83 LW Manchester City

Fastest wingers to buy in FIFA 23

Pace usually plays a huge role in shaping the meta, and FIFA 23 is expected to be no different. Although certain players may lack the stats to rank them among the game’s best, a high speed rating often still makes them incredibly effective in the game.

So, here are our predictions for the fastest FIFA 23 wingers:

Player Name Predicted Rating Position Club Pace
Adama Traore 78 RW Barcelona 96
Vinicius Junior 80  LW Real Madrid 95
Daniel James 76 RM Leeds United 95
Frank Acheampong 77 LW Shenzhen FC 94
Ismaila Sarr 78 RW Watford 94
Moussa Diaby 81 LW Bayer Leverkusen 94
Hirving Lozano 81  RW Napoli 93 
Ousmane Dembele 83 RW Barcelona 93
Luis Diaz 84 LW Liverpool 92
Leon Bailey 81 RM Aston Villa 92
Jeremy Doku 78 RW Rennes 92
Kingsley Coman 85 LM Bayern Munich 92
Antony 79 RW Ajax 91
Federico Chiesa 83 RW Juventus 91
Neymar Jr 90 LW PSG 91
Sadio Mane 90 LW Bayern Munich 91 
Cristian Pavon 78 LW Boca Juniors 90
Mohamed Salah 90 RW Liverpool 90
Raheem Sterling 87 LW Chelsea 90

Those were our predictions for the best wingers in FIFA 23. We’ll be sure to update this page as soon as the full slate of player ratings and stats are revealed.

FIFA 23 custom tactics | FIFA 23 Bundesliga rating predictions | FIFA 23 La Liga rating predictions | 13 songs perfect for FIFA 23 soundtrack | FIFA 23 leaked ICONS | FIFA 23 leaked FUT Heroes | When does FIFA 23 early access start? | FIFA 23 crossplay explained | How to pre-order FIFA 23

keep reading

Jake Paul is violet shirt talking to camera with hands closed
Entertainment

Jake Paul says he is “underdog” in October fight with opponent confirmed

Connor Bennett
Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki in The Boys
TV & Movies

The Boys creator wants another big Supernatural cameo

Cameron Frew
XL vs FNC 2022 playoffs
League of Legends

History is on Fnatic’s side in LEC playoffs matchup — but EXCEL won’t go down quietly

Meg Kay
loading...