Best winger predictions for FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Tracking down the best wingers in FIFA 23 can be vital to Ultimate Team success, as you aim to unlock opposing defenses with speed and skills. We’ve put together our predictions for the best FIFA 23 wingers so you can start planning your squad early.
The FIFA 23 Ultimate Team season is about to begin, and FUT fans are already plotting out their squads and the players they want to include. Thanks to the new Chemistry system, it’s now possible to build even more diverse squads with stars from around the world.
That being said, it still pays to know the best players in each position, from the backline to the middle of the park. In many meta formations, you’re going to need quality on the wings to help you break down the opposite team and create chances for the strikers.
With this in mind, we’ve put together our predictions for the best wingers in FIFA 23 that you should buy when Ultimate Team arrives.
Best meta wingers in FIFA 23
Picking a winger in FIFA 23 is tricky business. There are dozens of options from around the leagues, each with very different stats and playstyles. Some have the pace and dribbling to create space but are let down by their end product, while others are technically gifted but don’t have the pace to breeze past full-backs.
With this in mind, we’ve put together the FIFA 23 wingers we expect to have the highest overall stats, as well as the ones that will rank as the fastest.
Best meta wingers to buy
Sometimes, it’s better to play it safe and pick the players that have best overall ratings to improve your team. Wingers of around an 83 rating or above excel in at least one area that will make them difficult to deal with, whether it be dribbling, shooting, passing, or all of the above.
These are the FIFA 23 wingers we expect to be the best when the game launches:
Fastest wingers to buy in FIFA 23
Pace usually plays a huge role in shaping the meta, and FIFA 23 is expected to be no different. Although certain players may lack the stats to rank them among the game’s best, a high speed rating often still makes them incredibly effective in the game.
So, here are our predictions for the fastest FIFA 23 wingers:
|Player Name
|Predicted Rating
|Position
|Club
|Pace
|Adama Traore
|78
|RW
|Barcelona
|96
|Vinicius Junior
|80
|LW
|Real Madrid
|95
|Daniel James
|76
|RM
|Leeds United
|95
|Frank Acheampong
|77
|LW
|Shenzhen FC
|94
|Ismaila Sarr
|78
|RW
|Watford
|94
|Moussa Diaby
|81
|LW
|Bayer Leverkusen
|94
|Hirving Lozano
|81
|RW
|Napoli
|93
|Ousmane Dembele
|83
|RW
|Barcelona
|93
|Luis Diaz
|84
|LW
|Liverpool
|92
|Leon Bailey
|81
|RM
|Aston Villa
|92
|Jeremy Doku
|78
|RW
|Rennes
|92
|Kingsley Coman
|85
|LM
|Bayern Munich
|92
|Antony
|79
|RW
|Ajax
|91
|Federico Chiesa
|83
|RW
|Juventus
|91
|Neymar Jr
|90
|LW
|PSG
|91
|Sadio Mane
|90
|LW
|Bayern Munich
|91
|Cristian Pavon
|78
|LW
|Boca Juniors
|90
|Mohamed Salah
|90
|RW
|Liverpool
|90
|Raheem Sterling
|87
|LW
|Chelsea
|90
Those were our predictions for the best wingers in FIFA 23. We’ll be sure to update this page as soon as the full slate of player ratings and stats are revealed.
