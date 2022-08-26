Best striker predictions for FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

World-class strikers in FIFA 23 are essential if you’re looking to win matches consistently, so we’ve put together a list of the best meta strikers to use in your Ultimate Team.

While custom tactics & formations are vital for anyone looking to create a successful squad in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, players will always be the most important factor.

A top-tier goalkeeper will keep the ball out of the net, a creative midfielder will thread the ball through defenses, but a world-class striker will win you matches by racking up goals.

That’s why it’s so important you buy the correct striker that fits your system and can consistently hit the target.

Best strikers in FIFA 23

There are a lot of factors that go into identifying a world-class striker, whether it’s clinical finishing, pace, or the strength to fend off center-backs.

How much you value each of these traits depends on what your team is missing and how you plan on tactically lining up in your matches.

Best meta strikers in FIFA 23

For now, EA has not released the ratings for any of the players in FIFA 23, so these early predictions are based on FIFA 22 stats and each of the player’s performances so far this year.

Keep in mind, that when the game releases, a lot of the top-rated players on our list will be incredibly expensive, so attempt to buy the best striker in your budget range.

These are our predicted ratings for the best strikers.

Player Name Predicted Overall Club Robert Lewandowski 93 FC Barcelona Kylian Mbappé 92 PSG Cristiano Ronaldo 90 Manchester United Harry Kane 90 Tottenham Hotspur Karim Benzema 90 Real Madrid Erling Haaland 89 Manchester City Romelu Lukaku 87 Inter Milan Paulo Dybala 87 Juventus Ciro Immobile 87 SS Lazio Gerard Moreno Balagueró 86 Villarreal CF Jamie Vardy 86 Leicester City Gabriel Jesus 85 Arsenal Darwin Núñez 85 Liverpool Lautaro Martínez 85 Inter Milan Antoine Griezmann 85 Atlético de Madrid Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 85 FC Barcelona Memphis Depay 84 FC Barcelona Roberto Firmino 84 Liverpool André Silva 84 RB Leipzig Josip Iličić 84 Atalanta BC Wissam Ben Yedder 84 AS Monaco Zlatan Ibrahimović 83 AC Milan Iago Aspas Juncal 83 RC Celta João Félix Sequeira 83 Atlético de Madrid

Fastest strikers to buy in FIFA 23

While the highest overall rated strikers will certainly be a worthwhile investment, sometimes you just want to inject some pace into your attack.

That means identifying a striker with a huge amount of pace that can skip past defenders and place the ball in the back of the net.

So, to help you out, here are our predictions for the fastest strikers in FIFA 23.

Player Name Predicted Overall Predicted Pace Club Kylian Mbappé 92 97 PSG Iñaki Williams Arthuer 81 94 Athletic Club Patson Daka 78 93 Leceister City Timo Werner 83 91 RB Leipzig Emmanuel Boateng 75 91 Rio Ave F.C. Ryan Kent 76 91 Rangers Mama Samba Baldé 75 91 Troyes Donyell Malen 81 90 Borussia Dortmund Cédric Bakambu 80 90 Olympique de Marseille Ihlas Bebou 76 90 TSG Hoffenheim Adam Armstrong 75 90 Southampton Erling Haaland 89 89 Manchester City Alberth Elis 74 89 Bordeaux Aubameyang 85 89 FC Barcelona Luis Muriel 82 89 Atalanta BC Myron Boadu 77 89 AS Monaco Jonathan Rodríguez 80 88 Club América Fidel Martínez 74 88 Tijuana Enner Valencia 75 88 Fenerbahçe S.K Victor Osimhen 82 88 Napoli Cristiano Ronaldo 90 87 Manchester United Josef Martínez 80 87 Atlanta United FC Anthony Martial 82 87 Manchester United

So, there you have it, those are our predictions for the best and fastest strikers that you should consider adding to your Ultimate Team when FIFA 23 arrives.

In the meantime, why not check out even more of our FIFA 23 guide content below:

FIFA 23 custom tactics | FIFA 23 Bundesliga rating predictions | FIFA 23 La Liga rating predictions | 13 songs perfect for FIFA 23 soundtrack | FIFA 23 leaked ICONS | FIFA 23 leaked FUT Heroes | When does FIFA 23 early access start? | FIFA 23 crossplay explained | How to pre-order FIFA 23