Best striker predictions for FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

World-class strikers in FIFA 23 are essential if you’re looking to win matches consistently, so we’ve put together a list of the best meta strikers to use in your Ultimate Team.
While custom tactics & formations are vital for anyone looking to create a successful squad in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, players will always be the most important factor.
A top-tier goalkeeper will keep the ball out of the net, a creative midfielder will thread the ball through defenses, but a world-class striker will win you matches by racking up goals.
That’s why it’s so important you buy the correct striker that fits your system and can consistently hit the target.
Best strikers in FIFA 23
There are a lot of factors that go into identifying a world-class striker, whether it’s clinical finishing, pace, or the strength to fend off center-backs.
How much you value each of these traits depends on what your team is missing and how you plan on tactically lining up in your matches.
Best meta strikers in FIFA 23
For now, EA has not released the ratings for any of the players in FIFA 23, so these early predictions are based on FIFA 22 stats and each of the player’s performances so far this year.
Keep in mind, that when the game releases, a lot of the top-rated players on our list will be incredibly expensive, so attempt to buy the best striker in your budget range.
These are our predicted ratings for the best strikers.
|Player Name
|Predicted Overall
|Club
|Robert Lewandowski
|93
|FC Barcelona
|Kylian Mbappé
|92
|PSG
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|90
|Manchester United
|Harry Kane
|90
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Karim Benzema
|90
|Real Madrid
|Erling Haaland
|89
|Manchester City
|Romelu Lukaku
|87
|Inter Milan
|Paulo Dybala
|87
|Juventus
|Ciro Immobile
|87
|SS Lazio
|Gerard Moreno Balagueró
|86
|Villarreal CF
|Jamie Vardy
|86
|Leicester City
|Gabriel Jesus
|85
|Arsenal
|Darwin Núñez
|85
|Liverpool
|Lautaro Martínez
|85
|Inter Milan
|Antoine Griezmann
|85
|Atlético de Madrid
|Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
|85
|FC Barcelona
|Memphis Depay
|84
|FC Barcelona
|Roberto Firmino
|84
|Liverpool
|André Silva
|84
|RB Leipzig
|Josip Iličić
|84
|Atalanta BC
|Wissam Ben Yedder
|84
|AS Monaco
|Zlatan Ibrahimović
|83
|AC Milan
|Iago Aspas Juncal
|83
|RC Celta
|João Félix Sequeira
|83
|Atlético de Madrid
Fastest strikers to buy in FIFA 23
While the highest overall rated strikers will certainly be a worthwhile investment, sometimes you just want to inject some pace into your attack.
That means identifying a striker with a huge amount of pace that can skip past defenders and place the ball in the back of the net.
So, to help you out, here are our predictions for the fastest strikers in FIFA 23.
|Player Name
|Predicted Overall
|Predicted Pace
|Club
|Kylian Mbappé
|92
|97
|PSG
|Iñaki Williams Arthuer
|81
|94
|Athletic Club
|Patson Daka
|78
|93
|Leceister City
|Timo Werner
|83
|91
|RB Leipzig
|Emmanuel Boateng
|75
|91
|Rio Ave F.C.
|Ryan Kent
|76
|91
|Rangers
|Mama Samba Baldé
|75
|91
|Troyes
|Donyell Malen
|81
|90
|Borussia Dortmund
|Cédric Bakambu
|80
|90
|Olympique de Marseille
|Ihlas Bebou
|76
|90
|TSG Hoffenheim
|Adam Armstrong
|75
|90
|Southampton
|Erling Haaland
|89
|89
|Manchester City
|Alberth Elis
|74
|89
|Bordeaux
|Aubameyang
|85
|89
|FC Barcelona
|Luis Muriel
|82
|89
|Atalanta BC
|Myron Boadu
|77
|89
|AS Monaco
|Jonathan Rodríguez
|80
|88
|Club América
|Fidel Martínez
|74
|88
|Tijuana
|Enner Valencia
|75
|88
|Fenerbahçe S.K
|Victor Osimhen
|82
|88
|Napoli
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|90
|87
|Manchester United
|Josef Martínez
|80
|87
|Atlanta United FC
|Anthony Martial
|82
|87
|Manchester United
So, there you have it, those are our predictions for the best and fastest strikers that you should consider adding to your Ultimate Team when FIFA 23 arrives.
In the meantime, why not check out even more of our FIFA 23 guide content below:
FIFA 23 custom tactics | FIFA 23 Bundesliga rating predictions | FIFA 23 La Liga rating predictions | 13 songs perfect for FIFA 23 soundtrack | FIFA 23 leaked ICONS | FIFA 23 leaked FUT Heroes | When does FIFA 23 early access start? | FIFA 23 crossplay explained | How to pre-order FIFA 23