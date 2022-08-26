GamingFIFA

Best striker predictions for FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Alex Garton
FIFA 23
FIFA 23 strikers predictionsEA

World-class strikers in FIFA 23 are essential if you’re looking to win matches consistently, so we’ve put together a list of the best meta strikers to use in your Ultimate Team.

While custom tactics & formations are vital for anyone looking to create a successful squad in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, players will always be the most important factor.

A top-tier goalkeeper will keep the ball out of the net, a creative midfielder will thread the ball through defenses, but a world-class striker will win you matches by racking up goals.

That’s why it’s so important you buy the correct striker that fits your system and can consistently hit the target.

Best strikers in FIFA 23

There are a lot of factors that go into identifying a world-class striker, whether it’s clinical finishing, pace, or the strength to fend off center-backs.

How much you value each of these traits depends on what your team is missing and how you plan on tactically lining up in your matches.

Best meta strikers in FIFA 23

For now, EA has not released the ratings for any of the players in FIFA 23, so these early predictions are based on FIFA 22 stats and each of the player’s performances so far this year.

Keep in mind, that when the game releases, a lot of the top-rated players on our list will be incredibly expensive, so attempt to buy the best striker in your budget range.

These are our predicted ratings for the best strikers.

Player NamePredicted OverallClub
Robert Lewandowski93FC Barcelona
Kylian Mbappé92PSG
Cristiano Ronaldo90Manchester United
Harry Kane90Tottenham Hotspur
Karim Benzema90Real Madrid
Erling Haaland89Manchester City
Romelu Lukaku87Inter Milan
Paulo Dybala87Juventus
Ciro Immobile87SS Lazio
Gerard Moreno Balagueró86Villarreal CF
Jamie Vardy86Leicester City
Gabriel Jesus85Arsenal
Darwin Núñez85Liverpool
Lautaro Martínez85Inter Milan
Antoine Griezmann85Atlético de Madrid
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang85FC Barcelona
Memphis Depay84FC Barcelona
Roberto Firmino84Liverpool
André Silva84RB Leipzig
Josip Iličić84Atalanta BC
Wissam Ben Yedder84AS Monaco
Zlatan Ibrahimović83AC Milan
Iago Aspas Juncal83RC Celta
João Félix Sequeira83Atlético de Madrid

Fastest strikers to buy in FIFA 23

While the highest overall rated strikers will certainly be a worthwhile investment, sometimes you just want to inject some pace into your attack.

That means identifying a striker with a huge amount of pace that can skip past defenders and place the ball in the back of the net.

So, to help you out, here are our predictions for the fastest strikers in FIFA 23.

Player NamePredicted OverallPredicted PaceClub
Kylian Mbappé9297PSG
Iñaki Williams Arthuer8194Athletic Club
Patson Daka7893Leceister City
Timo Werner8391RB Leipzig
Emmanuel Boateng7591Rio Ave F.C.
Ryan Kent7691Rangers
Mama Samba Baldé7591Troyes
Donyell Malen8190Borussia Dortmund
Cédric Bakambu8090Olympique de Marseille
Ihlas Bebou7690TSG Hoffenheim
Adam Armstrong7590Southampton
Erling Haaland8989Manchester City
Alberth Elis7489Bordeaux
Aubameyang8589FC Barcelona
Luis Muriel8289Atalanta BC
Myron Boadu7789AS Monaco
Jonathan Rodríguez8088Club América
Fidel Martínez7488Tijuana
Enner Valencia7588Fenerbahçe S.K
Victor Osimhen8288Napoli
Cristiano Ronaldo9087Manchester United
Josef Martínez8087Atlanta United FC
Anthony Martial8287Manchester United

So, there you have it, those are our predictions for the best and fastest strikers that you should consider adding to your Ultimate Team when FIFA 23 arrives.

In the meantime, why not check out even more of our FIFA 23 guide content below:

FIFA 23 custom tactics | FIFA 23 Bundesliga rating predictions | FIFA 23 La Liga rating predictions | 13 songs perfect for FIFA 23 soundtrack | FIFA 23 leaked ICONS | FIFA 23 leaked FUT Heroes | When does FIFA 23 early access start? | FIFA 23 crossplay explained | How to pre-order FIFA 23

keep reading

FIFA 23 player ratings with Mbappe
FIFA

FIFA 23 player ratings: Top 50 predictions

Nathan Warby
Shia LaBeouf in Peanut Butter Falcon
TV & Movies

Shia LaBeouf says he wasn’t fired from Don’t Worry Darling

Cameron Frew
mercy ashe overwatch
Overwatch

Overwatch cosplayers win fans’ hearts with incredible Mercy & Ashe duo

Lawrence Scotti
loading...