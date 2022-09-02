FIFA 23 Web App: Expected Companion App release date, features & more

The FIFA 23 Web App gives players the opportunity to begin their Ultimate Team journey early and without having to be sat at their console or PC. Here’s everything you need to know about the FIFA 23 Web App and Companion app.

The launch of FIFA 23 is right around the corner, which means another season of Ultimate Team is about to begin. While the final release date is September 30, there are a number of ways to drop into FIFA 23 early, whether it be by preordering the Ultimate Edition or through EA Play.

However, if you don’t have early access to the full game, you can start tinkering with your Ultimate Team ahead of time thanks to the FIFA 23 Web App and Companion App.

Here’s everything you need to know about the FIFA 23 Web App and Companion App, from the FUT features they offer, to the expected release dates.

Contents

EA is yet to announce when the FIFA 23 Web App will go live, but we’d expect it to be available from Wednesday, September 21. Ultimate Edition owners receive the full version of FIFA 23 on September 27, and the devs like to give players a few days to experiment with the Web App ahead of release.

For example, in FIFA 22, the Web App dropped on September 22 ahead of the early access release date on September 28. We’d expect the devs to follow the same schedule in FIFA 23, but we’ll be sure to update this section as soon as an announcement is made.

The FIFA 23 Web App is available only on internet browsers, so while you can use Chrome or Safari on your mobile phone, the experience will be far better on PC.

EA SPORTS Sometimes you just need to check your Ultimate Team on the go.

Once the Web App arrives, the FIFA 23 Companion App shouldn’t be too far behind, so we’d expect it to release on Thursday, September 22, just one day later.

The FIFA 23 Companion App is a mobile version of the Web App optimized for Android and iOS, to give players access to their Ultimate Team on the go. If you’re away from your console or PC for a few days, this is the perfect way to stay on top of the latest FUT developments.

FIFA 23 Web App & Companion App features

The FIFA 23 Web App and Companion App give you access to virtually every Ultimate Team feature, other than the ability to play matches.

We’ve put together a full list of the features on offer below:

Manage your FUT 23 squads

Apply consumables

Complete SBCs

Claim Squad Battles, Division Rivals, and FUT Champs rewards

Buy and sell players on the Transfer Market

Open FUT Packs

Recover quick sold players

That was everything you need to know about the FIFA 23 Web App and Companion App, we’ll be sure to update this page with any more details as soon as they’re available.

