Best full-back predictions for FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Full-backs have become a vital part of modern football, and FIFA 23 Ultimate Team reflects that. With this in mind, we’ve put together the best full-backs you should buy in FIFA 23 to take your squad to the next level.

FIFA 23 Ultimate Team is all about crafting the best possible squad full of the biggest names that football has to offer. With modes likes Divison Rivals and FUT Champions set to be more competitive than ever, it’s never been more important to fill your team with quality in every position.

Strikers and midfielders often get the headlines, but an underrated position that players often forget about is full-back. Choosing the right player on either side of the defense opens up plenty of doors tactically, both in attack and defense.

So, with the game just weeks away from release, we’ve put together our predictions for the best full-backs in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Best meta full-backs in FIFA 23

The role of a full-back has changed drastically over the years. In the past, they were pure defenders whose main role was to help the center-backs and keep opposing wingers at bay. Now, left and right backs are expected to push higher up the pitch, whip in crosses, and support the attack.

Depending on your formation you may have different expectations for your full-backs, but, luckily, FIFA 23 has you covered with plenty of great options. While there are some lower-rated players that will be viable in the early weeks, your best bet is to stick to players who have the best overall stats in that position.

EA are yet to reveal the full slate of player ratings, so we’ve put together our predictions for the best full-backs in FIFA 23. Check them out below:

Best meta full-backs to buy in FIFA 23

Player Name Predicted Rating Position Club Joao Cancelo 88 RB Manchester City Trent Alexander-Arnold 88 RB Liverpool Andrew Robertson 87 LB Liverpool Achraf Hakimi 86 RWB PSG Theo Hernandez 86 LB AC Milan Alphonso Davies 85 LB Bayern Munich Marcos Acuna 85 LB Sevilla Kyle Walker 84 LB Bayern Munich Dani Carvajal 84 RB Real Madrid Reece James 84 RWB Chelsea Ferland Mendy 84 LB Real Madrid Jordi Alba 84 LB Barcelona Kieran Trippier 84 RB Newcastle United Ivan Perisic 83 LWB Tottenham Hotspur Ricardo Pereira 83 RB Leicester City Jesus Navas 83 RB Sevilla Juan Cuadrado 83 RB Juventus Lucas Digne 83 LB Aston Villa Jesus Navas 83 RB Sevilla Raphael Guerreiro 83 LB Borussia Dortmund

It’s worth keeping in mind these are just predictions until EA drops the full ratings, so be sure to check back for up-to-date stats as soon they are available. We’ll also be updating this page with the fastest full-backs once we get our hands on FIFA 23 on September 30.

