Best full-back predictions for FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Nathan Warby
FIFA 23
Best full-backs in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Full-backs have become a vital part of modern football, and FIFA 23 Ultimate Team reflects that. With this in mind, we’ve put together the best full-backs you should buy in FIFA 23 to take your squad to the next level.

FIFA 23 Ultimate Team is all about crafting the best possible squad full of the biggest names that football has to offer. With modes likes Divison Rivals and FUT Champions set to be more competitive than ever, it’s never been more important to fill your team with quality in every position.

Strikers and midfielders often get the headlines, but an underrated position that players often forget about is full-back. Choosing the right player on either side of the defense opens up plenty of doors tactically, both in attack and defense.

So, with the game just weeks away from release, we’ve put together our predictions for the best full-backs in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Best meta full-backs in FIFA 23

The role of a full-back has changed drastically over the years. In the past, they were pure defenders whose main role was to help the center-backs and keep opposing wingers at bay. Now, left and right backs are expected to push higher up the pitch, whip in crosses, and support the attack.

Depending on your formation you may have different expectations for your full-backs, but, luckily, FIFA 23 has you covered with plenty of great options. While there are some lower-rated players that will be viable in the early weeks, your best bet is to stick to players who have the best overall stats in that position.

EA are yet to reveal the full slate of player ratings, so we’ve put together our predictions for the best full-backs in FIFA 23. Check them out below:

Best meta full-backs to buy in FIFA 23

Player NamePredicted RatingPositionClub
Joao Cancelo88RBManchester City
Trent Alexander-Arnold88RBLiverpool
Andrew Robertson87LBLiverpool
Achraf Hakimi86RWBPSG
Theo Hernandez86LBAC Milan
Alphonso Davies85LBBayern Munich
Marcos Acuna85LBSevilla
Kyle Walker84LBBayern Munich
Dani Carvajal84RBReal Madrid
Reece James84RWBChelsea
Ferland Mendy84LBReal Madrid
Jordi Alba84LBBarcelona
Kieran Trippier84RBNewcastle United
Ivan Perisic83LWBTottenham Hotspur
Ricardo Pereira83RBLeicester City
Jesus Navas83RBSevilla
Juan Cuadrado83RBJuventus
Lucas Digne83LBAston Villa
Jesus Navas83RBSevilla
Raphael Guerreiro83LBBorussia Dortmund

It’s worth keeping in mind these are just predictions until EA drops the full ratings, so be sure to check back for up-to-date stats as soon they are available. We’ll also be updating this page with the fastest full-backs once we get our hands on FIFA 23 on September 30.

