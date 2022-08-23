FIFA 23 Ones to Watch: Start date, player predictions, more

FIFA 23 Ones to Watch is the first promo of the new Ultimate Team season, and we’ve put together everything you need to know from the start date to the transferred players that could show up in OTW this time around.

FIFA 23 is almost here, and fans can’t wait to drop into a new season of Ultimate Team and start crafting their squads.

While the new Chemistry system and FUT Moments mode has piqued interest, it’s the steady stream of FUT promos that will keep players coming back. Ones to Watch has been confirmed as the first event of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, celebrating all of the stars who have changed teams over the summer.

But when does FIFA 23 Ones to Watch kick-off, and which players could appear? We’ve got everything you need to know right here.

EA has confirmed that the Ones to Watch promo will get underway on Friday, September 30, 2022, the same day as FIFA 23’s worldwide release. The Team 1 items will arrive in packs at 6 PM BST / 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET.

In previous years, OTW has lasted for two weeks, with another squad of players arriving a week later. With this in mind, we’d expect Team 2 to arrive on Friday, October 7, but this is still to be confirmed.

FIFA 23 Ones to Watch explained

EA SPORTS Erling Haaland is the first confirmed OTW in FIFA 23.

FIFA 23 Ones to Watch cards feature players who have moved clubs over the summer transfer window and are being tipped to have a major impact on their new teams. These live items even increase in rating to reflect how their real-life counterparts are performing.

Each and every week, a Team of the Week is released in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, rewarding the top performers across the latest round of fixtures with boosted stats. Every Ones to Watch card matches the highest-rated TOTW that a player has received, meaning they can increase drastically throughout the year.

For example, in FIFA 22, Lionel Messi started life at 93 rated, but had increased to 95 by the end of the season after receiving two Team of the Weeks throughout the year. EA sometimes reward extra rating boosts if they win a certain number of matches at the beginning of the season, but it isn’t confirmed if FIFA 23 will follow suit just yet.

When you consider just how drastically an OTW player’s stats could increase, these cards are certainly worth keeping hold of if you’re lucky enough to pack one.

FIFA 23 Ones to Watch predictions

So far, only Erling Haaland has been confirmed as a FIFA 23 OTW following the Norwegian’s big-money move to Manchester City. But that’s not to say there haven’t been some other major transfers that will likely be recognized once the promo gets underway.

There are all of the players we’re expecting to see in FIFA 23 Ones to Watch:

Player Name Transfer Predicted Rating Robert Lewandowski Bayern Munich to Barcelona 92 Sadio Mane Liverpool to Bayern Munich 90 Erling Haaland Borussia Dortmund to Manchester City 89 Casemiro Real Madrid to Manchester United 88 Raheem Sterling Manchester City to Chelsea 87 Paulo Dybala Juventus to Roma 87 Romelu Lukaku Chelsea to Inter Milan 86 Kalidou Koulibaly Napoli to Chelsea 86 Paul Pogba Manchester United to Juventus 85 Gabriel Jesus Manchester City to Arsenal 84 Jules Kounde Sevilla to Barcelona 83 Aurelien Tchouameni AS Monaco to Real Madrid 82 Timo Werner Chelsea to RB Leipzig 82 Darwin Nunez Benfica to Liverpool 82 Richarlison Everton to Spurs 82 Renato Sanches Lille to PSG 81 Ivan Perisic Inter Milan to Spurs 81 Ryan Gravenberch Ajax to Bayern Munich 80 Jesse Lingard Manchester United to Nottingham Forest 79 Karim Adeyemi RB Salzburg to Borussia Dortmund 77

That’s everything we know about FIFA 23 OTW so far, we’ll be sure to keep this page updated as more players are announced.

