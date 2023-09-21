Best Tactical Vision to choose in EA FC 24 Manager Career Mode

Even veteran managers like Carlo Ancelotti need a good bunch of coaches around him to succeed.

EA FC 24 Career Mode players will need to pick a Tactical Vision before starting to train with their new teams – which include: Standard, Wing Play, Tika Taka, Gegenpressing, Park The Bus, Counter Attack, as well as Kick and Rush. Here, we’ll show you which is the best Tactical Vision to choose and why.

EA SPORTS FC has added a brand-new feature to Career Mode, which allows each manager to choose a way of playing and train their team to perfect it over time.

So, if you would like to play like Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, you may choose Gegenpressing as your style. Pep Guardiola or Xavi may choose Tika Taka. Jose Mourinho may choose Park the Bus some weeks and then Counter Attack, depending on the opposition.

Now, let’s take a look at the best Tactical Vision you can pick when starting up your new save…

Best Tactical Vision in EA FC 24 Career Mode

After extensively testing all of the different Tactical Vision options, we concluded Tika Taka and Gegenpressing are the most effective for EA FC’s single-player gameplay.

Tika Taka

EA SPORTS Tika Take is one of the best Tactical Visions you could pick to dominate matches.

This setting is built around possession football, dominating games, and short passing, meaning players are often very close together in groups. The one-two interplay in EA FC is extremely effective and you can move fast with the ball to get in behind, with accurate passes. If you have the right players to execute this plan, with high short passing stats and pace, it is excellent.

Gegenpressing

EA SPORTS Gegenpressing will put your opponents under more pressure than any other Tactical Vision.

This setting is all about high pressing and not giving opponents a chance to breathe. In previous games, this tactic has been quite risky on Ultimate Team especially, though winning the ball back in the final third and defending from the front really suits Career Mode gameplay. Your players will need high stamina all over the pitch to be successful with it.

What are Tactical Visions in EA FC? Tactics setting explained

Tactical Vision is a brand-new feature in EA FC 24 Career Mode, and it is essentially the philosophy you would like to choose as a coach and it has a huge influence on your team’s strategy.

When scrolling the menus and choosing between the list for the very first time, it shows you the impact each style has on the depth and width of the side.

The two options above may not suit the hand you have been dealt, depending on the club, so don’t rule out the other options either.

All Tactical Visions in EA FC 24

EA SPORTS Tactical Visions have a huge impact on how your team will operate in Career mode.

You have the choice of the following each time you take over a team in Manager Mode:

Standard

Tika Taka

Wing Play

Gegenpressing

Park The Bus

Counter Attack

Kick and Rush

You can add different members of coaching staff to your backroom setup, too, which will improve the implementation of the Tactical Vision. These coaches can be picked for Attack, Midfield, Defence, and Goalkeeping.

Each department will be graded from Novice to Expert, too, so you’ll know exactly where to strengthen next time your wage budget increases.

