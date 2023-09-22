There’s good fun to be had playing Clubs with a group of friends, but it’s only natural that some teams want to get a little more competitive. Those looking to step up their game will want to use these best EA FC 24 Clubs custom tactics and formations to gain an edge.

Although Ultimate Team usually steals the limelight, Pro Clubs has been a staple game mode in FIFA for many years. We might be playing EA FC this time around and the fan-favorite social mode has been rebranded as Clubs, but the idea hasn’t changed.

Having several players all controlled individually lets Clubs have an unrivaled skill ceiling requiring far more than just buying a few meta players off the market. You’ll need top-tier builds, the right archetypes, and the best tactics possible.

With that said, here are our recommendations for the best custom tactics and formations to use in EA FC 24 Clubs.

Best EA FC 24 Clubs custom tactics & formations

4-1-2-1-2 (2)

Keeping possession is huge in Clubs as the other team can’t score as long as you have the ball. There are a fair few options for possession-based play but we find the narrow variant of 4-1-2-1-2 is the best overall.

It’s excellent for creating chances as you can regularly get five or six players forward, all making overlapping runs. It becomes a lot for opposing defenses to handle, especially if they are reliant on an AI Any.

Defending

Defensive Style: Balanced

Balanced Team Width: 45

45 Depth: 60

Attacking

Build-Up Play: Balanced

Balanced Chance Creation: Balanced

Balanced Width: 65

65 Players in box: 6 bars

6 bars Corners: 3 bars

3 bars Free Kicks: 2 Bars

EA EA FC 24 looks to be the biggest year for Clubs yet.

4-3-3 (4)

Although not as popular in Ultimate Team, 4-3-3 is a much more appealing option in Clubs because players can build outrageous Target Men. Having a tall striker with high physical attributes will usually be too much for teams to contain.

The wingers can stay wide to cross the ball in and stretch play while the midfielders provide extra options and can even offer support to get the wingers in the right positions. It’s not a diverse tactic by any means but just because the opponent knows what’s coming doesn’t mean they can stop it.

Defending

Defensive Style: Balanced

Balanced Team Width: 40

40 Depth: 55

Attacking

Build-Up Play: Balanced

Balanced Chance Creation: Direct Passing

Direct Passing Width: 65

65 Players in box: 4 bars

4 bars Corners: 1 bar

1 bar Free Kicks: 1 Bar

4-2-3-1

This formation isn’t easy to play but it is one of the best in EA FC 24 Clubs. Having four dedicated attackers spread across the pitch and then ideally one human DM to come forward and offer support gives so many options for attacking.

A well-run 4-2-3-1 can beat just about everything and is arguably the best way of breaking down the many 5-back buses you are bound to encounter. Just be aware that this isn’t a beginner-friendly tactic and will require a group of skilled players to utilize it properly.

Defending

Defensive Style: Balanced

Balanced Team Width: 50

50 Depth: 60

Attacking

Build-Up Play: Balanced

Balanced Chance Creation: Forward Runs

Forward Runs Width: 65

65 Players in box: 6 bars

6 bars Corners: 3 bars

3 bars Free Kicks: 2 bars

EA EA FC 24 sees Volta Football paired with Clubs once again.

3-5-2

Sometimes you just need a goal in Clubs and there’s no better formation to get one than 3-5-2. Although this is extremely attacking and will leave you vulnerable to counter-attacks, it’s also practically impossible for opponents to stop.

The wide players stretch play, the two strikers give the opposing CBs plenty to do, a roaming DM opens up play and the CAM runs the show. Consider this a great option for games where you are stronger than the other team or games where time is running out and you need to score.

Defending

Defensive Style: Balanced

Balanced Team Width: 35

35 Depth: 70

Attacking

Build-Up Play: Balanced

Balanced Chance Creation: Direct Passing

Direct Passing Width: 50

50 Players in box: 6 bars

6 bars Corners: 3 bars

3 bars Free Kicks: 2 bars

5-3-2

If 3-5-2 is the go-to when you need a goal, 5-3-2 is the best choice for not conceding. In essence, what makes this so strong is that by having so many dedicated defenders it becomes a chore for teams to break you down.

Don’t be afraid to send the wing-backs forward though as there’s normally enough defensive cover to cope with the consequences. Although we mainly recommend 5-3-2 for its defensive capabilities it’s a superb counter-attacking tactic too.

Defending

Defensive Style: Balanced

Balanced Team Width: 50

50 Depth: 35

Attacking

Build-Up Play: Balanced

Balanced Chance Creation: Direct Passing

Direct Passing Width: 60

60 Players in box: 4 bars

4 bars Corners: 2 bars

2 bars Free Kicks: 1 bar

That’s everything you need to know about the best tactics and formations in EA FC 24 Clubs. As the meta evolves and teams figure out what’s best we’ll update this guide with new setups.

