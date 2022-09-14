FIFA 23 Career Mode lets players step into the hot seat of any club and try and guide them to glory, but picking the right project can be tough. We’ve picked out some of the best teams to manage in FIFA 23 Career Mode, no matter the challenge you’re looking for.

FIFA 23 Career Mode is gearing up to be the best yet, thanks to a number of long-awaited features like improved transfers and the ability to take control of authentic managers. There’s also a bigger roster of licensed clubs and leagues than ever before.

Everything’s in place for an immersive experience in FIFA 23 Career Mode, so all that’s left is to do is pick which club to begin your journey with. Whether you’re looking for a rags to riches story, or just more riches, FIFA 23 has a project for you.

With this in mind, we’ve picked out the best teams to manage in FIFA 23 Career Mode for a long and satisfying adventure.

PSG (Ligue 1)

If you’re looking for a Career Mode where you can live out your footballing fantasies right away, then there’s no better club than PSG. With a frontline of Messi, Mbappe, and Neymar from the off, you’ll already have one of the most fearsome squads in world football.

Then, when you consider the board’s enormous amounts of investment, you’ll be well on your way to building a dream XI within a few seasons. This may not be the save for a manager looking for a stern challenge, but taking over at PSG is conformably one of the most enjoyable rides you can have in FIFA 23.

EA SPORTS PSG’s bottomless pockets make them a great choice in FIFA 23 Career Mode.

Newcastle United (Premier League)

Part of the fun of a FIFA 23 Career Mode is taking a club from the mid-table all the way to the top of the tree, but strict budgets can often slow your progress down. However, Newcastle United’s much-discussed takeover makes them a prime candidate for a Career Mode this year.

While their squad is lacking in global superstars, there’s a solid foundation to build on with the likes of Allan Saint-Maximin, Aleksander Isak, and others who are brimming with potential. Throw in the fact their owners can grant hefty funding that any club would envy, and you’ll have free reign to mold the squad as you see fit.

St James’ Park is the ideal destination for your first save, as you have the satisfaction of taking a fallen giant back into contention, without having to work on a shoestring budget.

RB Leipzig (Bundesliga)

RB Leipzig represents a neat balance in FIFA 23 Career Mode. The German side’s finances aren’t anywhere near the likes of Bayern Munich, but they’re nicely poised to challenge for the Bundesliga title with the right manager in charge.

Their starting squad isn’t overflowing with top talent, but the likes of Josko Gvardiol, Konrad Laimer, and the returning Timo Werner, are a solid spine to build around, and there’s a decent mixture of youth and experience.

Meanwhile, star man Christopher Nkunku, who is set to receive a huge rating boost this year, presents managers with an interesting decision. Do they cash in on their best player early and invest in the rest of the squad, or hang on to him and hope he’ll carry the team to glory?

Nkunku could be the man to build a team around in your Leipzig Career Mode.

Salford City (EFL 4)

The glitz and glamor of the world’s biggest clubs aren’t for everyone, and many players like to start their journey at the bottom. If you’re serious about your FIFA 23 Career Mode and want a real long-term save, Salford City could be the place to go.

Aside from the prospect of working under Gary Neville and the class of 92, The Ammies have a modest budget to work with, even when compared to other League 2 sides. This means shrewd moves in the transfer market and savvy investments in young players are needed to make your career a success.

It’s not for the faint-hearted, but what’s more satisfying than seeing your team go from the fourth tier of English football to Champions League winners?

Como (Serie B)

Como may not be a name that stands out to everyone, but the Italian club has quite the story behind it. Financial problems have seen the club declared bankrupt on two different occasions, most recently in 2016, and they’ve since clawed their way back into professional football, now sitting in Serie B.

This remarkable journey is far from over, and FIFA 23 Career Mode gives you the opportunity to finish the job and take Como into the promised land. Of course, the lack of funds will make this a real grind, and only the most committed and hardened player should take the job.

All hope isn’t lost though, as the struggling side has quality in the form of an aging Cesc Fabregas. We think free transfer and loan deals will be crucial if you’re going to give Juventus and the Milan clubs a problem down the line.

Those were our picks for the best teams to manage in FIFA 23 Career Mode. Once we get our hands on the game on September 30, we’ll be sure to update this list with even more great roles, as well as their budgets and board expectations.

