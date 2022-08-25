Best center-back predictions for FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Having top-tier center-backs in FIFA 23 is the key to keeping clean sheets in the football simulation game, so we’ve put together the best meta CBs to use in Ultimate Team.
Before you start diving into FIFA 23’s custom tactics, formations, and all the other key elements that comprises an incredible Ultimate Team, you need to consider what positions you need to fill.
A world class striker gets you goals, tricky, speedy wingers set them up and nick the odd few goals themselves, and midfielders run the middle of the park, but center-backs prevent them from going in at your end.
If you don’t spend enough coins or don’t pick a CB with the right qualities, then you may as well part your center-backs and allow the opposition to score.
If you don’t want this, then check out our best FIFA 23 meta CBs to use in Ultimate Team.
Best center-backs in FIFA 23
For the time being, we don’t know the full extent of the game’s player ratings and overalls, so some of these early picks will be based on last season and our thoughts on how EA will perceive the performances of certain players.
Whether you have two or three center-backs, they ideally need to have a good balance of speed, height, strength, mobility, and tactical nous.
To do this, we present to you our predictions for the best meta center-backs in FIFA 23, but also the quickest player predictions as well.
Best meta center-backs
As with each iteration of FIFA 23, expect the majority of these players to be available at a premium when the game first launches – especially the ones with the highest overalls.
For the most part, though, you get what you pay for, and these are the best center-backs for a reason in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.
These are our predicted ratings for the best center-backs.
|Player Name
|Predicted OVR
|Club
|Virgl Van Dijk
|90
|Liverpool
|Ruben Dias
|89
|Manchester City
|Marquinhos
|88
|PSG
|Kalidou Koulibaly
|87
|Chelsea
|Milan Skriniar
|86
|Inter Milan
|Aymeric Laporte
|86
|Manchester City
|Giorgio Chiellini
|86
|Los Angeles FC
|Sergio Ramos
|86
|PSG
|Matthijs de Ligt
|86
|Bayern Munich
|Mats Hummels
|85
|Borussia Dortmund
|Raphael Varane
|85
|Manchester United
|Thiago Silva
|85
|Chelsea
|Stefan De Vrij
|85
|Inter Milan
|David Alaba
|85
|Real Madrid
|José María Giménez
|84
|Atletico Madrid
|Stefan Savić
|84
|Atletico Madrid
|Felipe
|84
|Atletico Madrid
|Leonardo Bonucci
|84
|Juventus
|Antonio Rüdiger
|84
|Real Madrid
|Joel Matip
|84
|Liverpool
|Jules Koundé
|84
|Barcelona
|Simon Kjær
|84
|AC Milan
|Matthias Ginter
|83
|SC Freiburg
|Gerard Piqué
|83
|Barcelona
|Azpilicueta
|83
|Chelsea
|Presnel Kimpembe
|83
|PSG
|Eder Gabriel Militao
|83
|Real Madrid
|Kostas Manolas
|83
|Olympiacos
|Sebastián Coates
|83
|Sporting CP
|Francesco Acerbi
|83
|Lazio
|Dayot Upamecano
|83
|Bayern Munich
Fastest center backs to buy in FIFA 23
As well as the best-rated CBs in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, you also need to know who the absolute fastest players are because sometimes ‘best’ doesn’t actually mean the best.
An 86-rated CB may have the defensive qualities to read the game, but if they’re slow, then someone like Mbappe will absolutely burn them with pace.
So here are our predictions for the game’s fastest defenders to consider.
|Player Name
|Predicted OVR
|Predicted Pace
|Club
|Jeremiah St. Juste
|76
|91
|Sporting CP
|Maxence Lacroix
|78
|89
|Wolfsburg
|Lukas Klostermann
|81
|85
|RP Leipzig
|Eder Gabriel Militao
|83
|84
|Real Madrid
|Ben Godfrey
|77
|84
|Everton
|Jurrien Timber
|76
|83
|Ajax
|Fikayo Tomori
|80
|83
|AC Milan
|Ritchie De Laet
|77
|83
|Royal Antwerp
|Jason Denayer
|80
|83
|Lyon
|Josko Gvardiol
|76
|83
|RB Leipzig
|Jules Kounde
|84
|82
|Barcelona
|Dayot Upamecano
|83
|82
|Bayern Munich
|Raphael Varane
|85
|81
|Manchester United
|Manuel Akanji
|81
|81
|Borussia Dortmund
|Lucas Verissimo
|79
|81
|Benfica
|Marquinhos
|88
|81
|PSG
|Presnel Kimpembe
|83
|81
|PSG
|Kostas Manolas
|83
|81
|Olympiacos
|Roger Ibañez Da Silva
|78
|81
|Roma
That wraps up both of our comprehensive FIFA 23 CB lists with you now having access to our predictions for the best and fastest center-backs in the upcoming game.
Obviously, the second the full ratings are announced we will dutifully update these tables and give you the most up-to-date information possible.
In the meantime, why not check out even more of our FIFA 23 guide content below:
FIFA 23 custom tactics | FIFA 23 Bundesliga rating predictions | FIFA 23 La Liga rating predictions | 13 songs perfect for FIFA 23 soundtrack | FIFA 23 leaked ICONS | FIFA 23 leaked FUT Heroes | When does FIFA 23 early access start? | FIFA 23 crossplay explained | How to pre-order FIFA 23