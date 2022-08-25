GamingFIFA

Best center-back predictions for FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Andrew Highton
FIFA 23
van dijk passing a ball in fifa 23EA Sports

Having top-tier center-backs in FIFA 23 is the key to keeping clean sheets in the football simulation game, so we’ve put together the best meta CBs to use in Ultimate Team.

Before you start diving into FIFA 23’s custom tactics, formations, and all the other key elements that comprises an incredible Ultimate Team, you need to consider what positions you need to fill.

A world class striker gets you goals, tricky, speedy wingers set them up and nick the odd few goals themselves, and midfielders run the middle of the park, but center-backs prevent them from going in at your end.

If you don’t spend enough coins or don’t pick a CB with the right qualities, then you may as well part your center-backs and allow the opposition to score.

If you don’t want this, then check out our best FIFA 23 meta CBs to use in Ultimate Team.

Best center-backs in FIFA 23

For the time being, we don’t know the full extent of the game’s player ratings and overalls, so some of these early picks will be based on last season and our thoughts on how EA will perceive the performances of certain players.

Whether you have two or three center-backs, they ideally need to have a good balance of speed, height, strength, mobility, and tactical nous.

To do this, we present to you our predictions for the best meta center-backs in FIFA 23, but also the quickest player predictions as well.

Best meta center-backs

As with each iteration of FIFA 23, expect the majority of these players to be available at a premium when the game first launches – especially the ones with the highest overalls.

For the most part, though, you get what you pay for, and these are the best center-backs for a reason in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

These are our predicted ratings for the best center-backs.

Player NamePredicted OVRClub
Virgl Van Dijk90Liverpool
Ruben Dias89Manchester City
Marquinhos88PSG
Kalidou Koulibaly87Chelsea
Milan Skriniar86Inter Milan
Aymeric Laporte86Manchester City
Giorgio Chiellini86Los Angeles FC
Sergio Ramos86PSG
Matthijs de Ligt86Bayern Munich
Mats Hummels85Borussia Dortmund
Raphael Varane85Manchester United
Thiago Silva85Chelsea
Stefan De Vrij85Inter Milan
David Alaba85Real Madrid
José María Giménez84Atletico Madrid
Stefan Savić84Atletico Madrid
Felipe84Atletico Madrid
Leonardo Bonucci84Juventus
Antonio Rüdiger84Real Madrid
Joel Matip84Liverpool
Jules Koundé84Barcelona
Simon Kjær84AC Milan
Matthias Ginter83SC Freiburg
Gerard Piqué83Barcelona
Azpilicueta83Chelsea
Presnel Kimpembe83PSG
Eder Gabriel Militao83Real Madrid
Kostas Manolas83Olympiacos
Sebastián Coates83Sporting CP
Francesco Acerbi83Lazio
Dayot Upamecano83Bayern Munich

Fastest center backs to buy in FIFA 23

As well as the best-rated CBs in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, you also need to know who the absolute fastest players are because sometimes ‘best’ doesn’t actually mean the best.

An 86-rated CB may have the defensive qualities to read the game, but if they’re slow, then someone like Mbappe will absolutely burn them with pace.

So here are our predictions for the game’s fastest defenders to consider.

Player NamePredicted OVRPredicted PaceClub
Jeremiah St. Juste7691Sporting CP
Maxence Lacroix7889Wolfsburg
Lukas Klostermann8185RP Leipzig
Eder Gabriel Militao8384Real Madrid
Ben Godfrey7784Everton
Jurrien Timber7683Ajax
Fikayo Tomori8083AC Milan
Ritchie De Laet7783Royal Antwerp
Jason Denayer8083Lyon
Josko Gvardiol7683RB Leipzig
Jules Kounde8482Barcelona
Dayot Upamecano8382Bayern Munich
Raphael Varane8581Manchester United
Manuel Akanji8181Borussia Dortmund
Lucas Verissimo7981Benfica
Marquinhos8881PSG
Presnel Kimpembe8381PSG
Kostas Manolas8381Olympiacos
Roger Ibañez Da Silva7881Roma

That wraps up both of our comprehensive FIFA 23 CB lists with you now having access to our predictions for the best and fastest center-backs in the upcoming game.

Obviously, the second the full ratings are announced we will dutifully update these tables and give you the most up-to-date information possible.

