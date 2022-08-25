Best center-back predictions for FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Having top-tier center-backs in FIFA 23 is the key to keeping clean sheets in the football simulation game, so we’ve put together the best meta CBs to use in Ultimate Team.

Before you start diving into FIFA 23’s custom tactics, formations, and all the other key elements that comprises an incredible Ultimate Team, you need to consider what positions you need to fill.

A world class striker gets you goals, tricky, speedy wingers set them up and nick the odd few goals themselves, and midfielders run the middle of the park, but center-backs prevent them from going in at your end.

If you don’t spend enough coins or don’t pick a CB with the right qualities, then you may as well part your center-backs and allow the opposition to score.

If you don’t want this, then check out our best FIFA 23 meta CBs to use in Ultimate Team.

Best center-backs in FIFA 23

For the time being, we don’t know the full extent of the game’s player ratings and overalls, so some of these early picks will be based on last season and our thoughts on how EA will perceive the performances of certain players.

Whether you have two or three center-backs, they ideally need to have a good balance of speed, height, strength, mobility, and tactical nous.

To do this, we present to you our predictions for the best meta center-backs in FIFA 23, but also the quickest player predictions as well.

Best meta center-backs

As with each iteration of FIFA 23, expect the majority of these players to be available at a premium when the game first launches – especially the ones with the highest overalls.

For the most part, though, you get what you pay for, and these are the best center-backs for a reason in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

These are our predicted ratings for the best center-backs.

Player Name Predicted OVR Club Virgl Van Dijk 90 Liverpool Ruben Dias 89 Manchester City Marquinhos 88 PSG Kalidou Koulibaly 87 Chelsea Milan Skriniar 86 Inter Milan Aymeric Laporte 86 Manchester City Giorgio Chiellini 86 Los Angeles FC Sergio Ramos 86 PSG Matthijs de Ligt 86 Bayern Munich Mats Hummels 85 Borussia Dortmund Raphael Varane 85 Manchester United Thiago Silva 85 Chelsea Stefan De Vrij 85 Inter Milan David Alaba 85 Real Madrid José María Giménez 84 Atletico Madrid Stefan Savić 84 Atletico Madrid Felipe 84 Atletico Madrid Leonardo Bonucci 84 Juventus Antonio Rüdiger 84 Real Madrid Joel Matip 84 Liverpool Jules Koundé 84 Barcelona Simon Kjær 84 AC Milan Matthias Ginter 83 SC Freiburg Gerard Piqué 83 Barcelona Azpilicueta 83 Chelsea Presnel Kimpembe 83 PSG Eder Gabriel Militao 83 Real Madrid Kostas Manolas 83 Olympiacos Sebastián Coates 83 Sporting CP Francesco Acerbi 83 Lazio Dayot Upamecano 83 Bayern Munich

Fastest center backs to buy in FIFA 23

As well as the best-rated CBs in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, you also need to know who the absolute fastest players are because sometimes ‘best’ doesn’t actually mean the best.

An 86-rated CB may have the defensive qualities to read the game, but if they’re slow, then someone like Mbappe will absolutely burn them with pace.

So here are our predictions for the game’s fastest defenders to consider.

Player Name Predicted OVR Predicted Pace Club Jeremiah St. Juste 76 91 Sporting CP Maxence Lacroix 78 89 Wolfsburg Lukas Klostermann 81 85 RP Leipzig Eder Gabriel Militao 83 84 Real Madrid Ben Godfrey 77 84 Everton Jurrien Timber 76 83 Ajax Fikayo Tomori 80 83 AC Milan Ritchie De Laet 77 83 Royal Antwerp Jason Denayer 80 83 Lyon Josko Gvardiol 76 83 RB Leipzig Jules Kounde 84 82 Barcelona Dayot Upamecano 83 82 Bayern Munich Raphael Varane 85 81 Manchester United Manuel Akanji 81 81 Borussia Dortmund Lucas Verissimo 79 81 Benfica Marquinhos 88 81 PSG Presnel Kimpembe 83 81 PSG Kostas Manolas 83 81 Olympiacos Roger Ibañez Da Silva 78 81 Roma

That wraps up both of our comprehensive FIFA 23 CB lists with you now having access to our predictions for the best and fastest center-backs in the upcoming game.

Obviously, the second the full ratings are announced we will dutifully update these tables and give you the most up-to-date information possible.

