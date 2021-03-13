Top 20 most followed TikTok accounts: Charli D'Amelio, Addison Rae, more - Dexerto

TikTok has established itself as a perfect platform to allow videos to go viral, reaching millions of online users, but who should you be following on the app? Let’s take a look at the top 20 TikTok accounts.

For those who don’t know a lot about the app itself, TikTok is a social media service that was launched back in 2017 for iOS and Android, owned by ByteDance.

It is now available in over 150 markets across the world in 75 different languages, with the past year looking like the most successful year yet for the application. With so many lip-sync videos, comedy sketches, and various other content, people are easily hooked — despite the app almost getting banned in the United States back in September 2020.

Advertisement

Now, as so many more people are making accounts for TikTok, we’re going to run through 20 of the most-followed users, using stats from Social Tracker.

There are some names you’ll instantly recognize on this list, but there are a few surprises too — and it’s crazy to see how many followers some people have managed to accrue.

Here’s the list of the most-followed top 20 TikTok accounts:

Top 20 TikTok accounts (March 2021)

1. Charli D’Amelio — 109.9 million TikTok followers

The most followed individual on TikTok is Charli D’Amelio, overtaking Loren Gray on March 25, 2020, to become the largest account in the world.

At just 16 years old, her rise to the top has been nothing short of spectacular. Alongside her incredible success, she has already garnered over 9.0 million YouTube subscribers, collaborating with the likes of James Charles, Noah Schnapp, and Marshmello.

Advertisement

Instead of making a name for herself with her singing TikTok, D’Amelio exploded onto the scene with her videos of dance choreography.

She even ended up being the first star on the app to appear in a Super Bowl commercial, an impressive accomplishment no matter which way you try to slice it.

2. Addison Rae — 77.9 million TikTok followers

If there’s one name almost as synonymous with TikTok fame as Charli D’Amelio, it’s Addison Rae.

She is best known for her dance choreography videos, and has built an immensely popular YouTube following off the back of her TikTok success. It’s been reported that she makes $5m per year from TikTok — even more than D’Amelio — and it’s only looking up for the young star.

Advertisement

3. Bella Poarch – 58.8 million TikTok followers

Skyrocketing to fame in under a year, the star has amassed a huge following at light speed. The American-Filipino star started their TikTok account in April 2020, now sitting at nearly 60 million followers.

Prior to fame, the starlet served in the United States Navy. Now, she’s well known for her comedy TikToks that often center around gaming.

4. Zach King — 57.7 million TikTok followers

Zach King been able to amass a following of almost 50 million, despite posting far less than those above him in the list.

King made a name for himself on the now-defunct app Vine, but he’s been able to transition his following over to a new platform quite nicely. Although he has a wife and two kids, he’s still able to produce consistent content, which is an impressive feat on its own.

Advertisement

5. Spencer Polanco Knight — 51.8 million TikTok followers

This YouTuber and Beatboxing star of Chinese and Ecuadorian descent has pushed TikTok out of 5th place. Featured all over the media as an artist to watch, he’s collaborated with many musical artists, such as Alicia Keys and Sean Kingston.

Rank Account name Followers (millions) #1 Charli D’Amelio 109.9 #2 Addison Rae 77.9 #3 Bella Poarch 58.8 #4 Zach King 57.7 #5 Spencer X 51.8 #6 TikTok 51.7 #7 Loren Gray 51.6 #8 Dixie D’Amelio 49.7 #9 Will Smith 48.9 #10 Michael Le 45.9 #11 Riyaz 43.9 #12 Jason Derulo 43.7 #13 Kimberley Loaiza 38.4 #14 Brent Rivera 36.9 #15 cznburak 35.8 #16 James Charles 35.7 #17 BabyAriel 35.2 #18 The Rock 33.6 #19 JoJo Siwa 33.3 #20 Gilmher Croes 32.6

So, there you have it. The list of the top 20 TikTok accounts on the platform. Make sure to check back often, as we update the list regularly.

Last updated: March 13, 2021