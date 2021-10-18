Charli D’Amelio smashes major TikTok milestone as platform dominance continues

TikTok sensation Charli D’Amelio has become the first person to reach 10 billion likes on the platform, proving just how popular the star continues to be.

17-year-old Charli D’Amelio first started making videos on TikTok in May 2019, and it didn’t take long for her to garner a rapidly expanding following and viral fame on the app with her lip-syncing and dance videos.

In November 2020, the young star became the first person on the whole platform to hit 100 million followers, a testament to just how popular she is.

Since becoming such a viral star, Charli has also embarked on a range of different projects from clothing lines, to huge brand deals, and this year she and her family even starred in their very own Hulu reality show which follows their lives behind the scenes.

Now, the star has managed to hit another incredible milestone on the app. According to her TikTok profile, Charli has now hit 10 billion likes, which is the total sum of likes from all the videos she’s posted to date.

She is well ahead of other popular creators like Krissi Malloy who has 8.6 billion likes, and Addison Rae who has 5.5 billion likes.

Charli uploads regularly to her TikTok account, often clips of just herself dancing or doing makeup, but she’s also known to collab with other creators, including of course her older sister Dixie D’Amelio who also has her own substantial following on the app.

Individual videos on Charli’s account consistently score over 1 million likes, with many of them getting over 10 million views, but it’s not uncommon to see some of her videos getting even more than that.

The star remains the most followed person on the app at 126 million followers, but it looks like comedy creator Khaby Lame could be catching up to her very soon, at 116 million followers.

Regardless, it looks like Charli’s loyal fanbase is staying put for now.