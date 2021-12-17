Bella Poarch overtakes Addison Rae in TikTok followers

Social media sensation Bella Poarch has overtaken Addison Rae in TikTok followers, becoming the third most-followed account on the app after steadily climbing the ranks for several months.

In the past couple of years, TikTok has become a staple social media platform for millions of users across the world, curating the internet’s most viral short-form video content.

Countless creators have also blown up as a result of TikTok’s overwhelming success, such as Charli D’Amelio, who currently sits in the site’s number one spot with 130 million followers.

2021 has seen the most-followed list get shaken up a little, with comedy creator Khaby Lame storming through the ranks to second place.

Now, Bella Poarch has managed to overtake Addison Rae to become the third most-followed account on TikTok.

Bella Poarch beats out Addison Rae for third place on TikTok

Bella initially went viral for her popular ‘head bobbing’ dance videos, including her rendition of the ‘M to the B’ song; but after she blew up on the app, she ended up branching out into the music industry, releasing her first single ‘Build a B*tch’ in May.

She has been steadily approaching Addison, one of TikTok’s most well-known stars, for several months now. According to stats from Social Blade, she appeared to finally overtake her in early December.

At the time of writing, Addison has 85.9 million followers, whereas Bella has 86.2 million subscribers, meaning there’s still only a relatively small margin between them.

It’s certainly been a busy year for Poarch, with the release of her debut single ‘Build a B*tch’ and later ‘Inferno’ causing a huge stir online, garnering a whole new set of fans who love her for her music and style.

It looks like her follower count isn’t set to slow down either, though she has a way to go before she can overtake second most-followed TikToker Khaby Lame, who has over 120 million followers.