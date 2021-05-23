Who is Khaby Lame on TikTok? Life hack destroyer going viral - Dexerto

Khaby Lame is a comedy video creator taking TikTok by storm, and his rapidly increasing popularity means he’s even overtaken some of the platform’s biggest creators.

If you’ve spent any extended period of time on TikTok over the past few weeks in particular, you likely will have seen Khaby’s face pop up on your “For You Page” at least once.

Everyone’s seen some of the weird everyday ‘life hacks’ that seem to be all over the internet, and plenty have reacted to them. But this creator’s perfect sense of comic timing has meant his videos have been gaining likes and views at a ridiculous rate.

Advertisement

Click here if TikTok doesn’t load

Whatever the bizarre hack happens to be, this Italian TikToker always has the perfect reaction.

Most of his recent videos have ten and millions of views, and a good few of them even have hundreds of millions, with an incredible amount of likes to match.

Read More: Addison Rae explains why she changed her pink Tesla

Not only that, but his follower count is expanding at an extraordinary rate, currently sitting at 56 million at the time of writing.

According to data from Social Tracker, between May 8 and May 23, he’s gained over 15 million subscribers, and he’s quickly rising through the ranks.

Click here if TikTok doesn’t load

So far he’s managed to overtake Jason Derulo, Loren Gray, and even Dixie D’Amelio as his videos continue to pick up more attention.

Advertisement

Khaby has definitely struck gold with his video concept, and his content continues to be shared not just on TikTok, but on other prominent platforms, with more people becoming aware of his account by the day.

Some people have even started theorizing that the creator could end up overtaking stars like Addison Rae and Charli D’Amelio, who are among the top most-followed people on the app.

With the rate of account growth he’s seeing, it definitely looks like it could be possible for him to beat the biggest stars. Many are keen to see whether Khaby will actually be able to continue to rise through the ranks with his hilarious comedy videos.