Most liked TikToks: Top 20 viral videos from Bella Poarch, Billie Eilish & more - Dexerto

TikTok has become one of the best places to find viral content on the internet, with many videos racking up tens of millions of likes – but what are the most liked TikToks on the whole platform?
Over the past year in particular, Bytedance’s video-sharing app TikTok has exploded in popularity, with millions of users flocking to the platform to take part in the latest trends that are sweeping the internet.
Stars like Charli D’Amelio and Addison Rae have even built careers out of their large TikTok followings, and now people are even more curious than ever about the app.
Advertisement
Using data from Wikipedia, these are the most liked videos on TikTok, last updated on March 26, 2021.
5 – British Promise Cats: 34.4 million likes
This adorable cat went insanely viral after it was filmed clawing at the camera through a piece of cardboard. The ASMR-like sounds and the cute critter made for a perfect combination that sent this TikTok straight to internet fame.
@britishpromise.cats
Repost 😇 #catsoftiktok #viral #funny #cute #cutness #foryoupage
4 – Billie Eilish: 36.8 million likes
Billie Eilish made waves when she secretly joined TikTok with a bizarre username. While she was unverified, she uploaded a couple of videos to the site – one of which included her playing with the popular timewarp scan filter, and it proved to be a huge hit among fans.
Advertisement
@billieeilish
3 – Nick Luciano: 45 million likes
User KaylaVoid garnered a huge number of likes for her lip-sync of popular song ‘Sugar Crash,’ and Nick Luciana claimed that he wanted to test the viral capabilities of the song by doing his own rendition. The high-definition video in front of some natural scenery made this rendition even more popular than the original.
@thenickluciano
And no it’s not a green screen. 😂 run it up! #nickluciano #sugarcrush
2 – Franek Bielak: 46.3 million likes
Artist Franek Bielak managed to score tens of millions of likes with his incredible drawings of five brightly colored mouths.
In the video, he revealed that the piece took him 23 hours, and people were so impressed that the video quickly gained traction on the platform.
@fredziownik_art
😳This is one of my best drawings #dlaciebie #tiktokart #drawing #fyp
1 – Bella Poarch: 47.7 million likes
At top spot for the most liked video on TikTok is Bella Poarch, with her lip sync to popular song “M to the B.” Bella’s simple but effective head-bobbing dance style caught the eyes of millions of users, many recreating the iconic dance style themselves.
Advertisement
@bellapoarch
To the 🐝 🐝 🐝 #fyp
What are the top 20 most liked TikToks?
|Rank
|Creator
|Description
|Likes (millions)
|1
|Bella Poarch
|M to the B lip sync
|47.7
|2
|Franek Bielak
|Drawing of lips
|46.3
|3
|Nick Luciano
|Sugar Crash lip sync
|45.0
|4
|Billie Eilish
|Timewarp filter
|36.8
|5
|British Promise Cats
|Cat scratching camera
|34.4
|6
|Demi, Jae, Josh
|Baby song
|33.4
|7
|Jordy Wilson
|Slow motion wave
|27.7
|8
|Nasty Naz
|Buying a homeless man food
|26.2
|9
|Debby Ryan
|‘What I’d Wear’ challenge
|25.8
|10
|Michael Le
|Dancing
|25.6
|11
|fxxkmin17
|Lioness hugging owner
|25.5
|12
|Georgie Boy
|Monkey opens package
|25.4
|13
|Michael Le
|Dancing
|25.2
|14
|Kison Kee
|Slipping with milk
|25.2
|15
|karэn джан дорогой
|Timewarp filter
|25.0
|16
|Kylie Jenner
|It’s Tricky trend
|24.9
|17
|Spencer West
|Jumping
|24.6
|18
|WaiVinci
|Among Us animation
|24.5
|19
|Jessica Bunga
|Singing Katy Perry’s ‘Dark Horse’
|24.3
|20
|Kathrina Rebosa
|Dog eating
|24.1
These twenty videos serve as a great overview of TikTok’s favorite content, with a huge range of different formats and categories.