Most liked TikToks: Top 20 viral videos from Bella Poarch, Billie Eilish & more - Dexerto

TikTok has become one of the best places to find viral content on the internet, with many videos racking up tens of millions of likes – but what are the most liked TikToks on the whole platform?

Over the past year in particular, Bytedance’s video-sharing app TikTok has exploded in popularity, with millions of users flocking to the platform to take part in the latest trends that are sweeping the internet.

Stars like Charli D’Amelio and Addison Rae have even built careers out of their large TikTok followings, and now people are even more curious than ever about the app.

Using data from Wikipedia, these are the most liked videos on TikTok, last updated on March 26, 2021.

5 – British Promise Cats: 34.4 million likes

This adorable cat went insanely viral after it was filmed clawing at the camera through a piece of cardboard. The ASMR-like sounds and the cute critter made for a perfect combination that sent this TikTok straight to internet fame.

4 – Billie Eilish: 36.8 million likes

Billie Eilish made waves when she secretly joined TikTok with a bizarre username. While she was unverified, she uploaded a couple of videos to the site – one of which included her playing with the popular timewarp scan filter, and it proved to be a huge hit among fans.

3 – Nick Luciano: 45 million likes

User KaylaVoid garnered a huge number of likes for her lip-sync of popular song ‘Sugar Crash,’ and Nick Luciana claimed that he wanted to test the viral capabilities of the song by doing his own rendition. The high-definition video in front of some natural scenery made this rendition even more popular than the original.

2 – Franek Bielak: 46.3 million likes

Artist Franek Bielak managed to score tens of millions of likes with his incredible drawings of five brightly colored mouths.

In the video, he revealed that the piece took him 23 hours, and people were so impressed that the video quickly gained traction on the platform.

1 – Bella Poarch: 47.7 million likes

At top spot for the most liked video on TikTok is Bella Poarch, with her lip sync to popular song “M to the B.” Bella’s simple but effective head-bobbing dance style caught the eyes of millions of users, many recreating the iconic dance style themselves.

What are the top 20 most liked TikToks?

These twenty videos serve as a great overview of TikTok’s favorite content, with a huge range of different formats and categories.