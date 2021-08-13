Watch Bella Poarch’s “Inferno” music video feat. Pokimane, TommyInnit, Ludwig, Valkyrae

TikTok star Bella Poarch finally released her second music video, ‘Inferno,’ which featured cameos from popular Twitch stars including Adin Ross, Disguised Toast, Ludwig, Pokimane, TommyInnit, Valkyrae, and more.

Bella Poarch’s first-ever music video, ‘Build a Bitch,’ was a resounding success. Not only because it was a banger. But also because it featured Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter and many other recognizable social media celebrities, whose fans flocked to see their appearance.

On August 5, Poarch teased her second music video, ‘Inferno,’ and fans immediately noticed the bellhops and hotel staff in a particular scene were played by Twitch stars Adin Ross, Disguised Toast, Ludwig, Pokimane, TommyInnit, Valkyrae, and more.

Where to watch Inferno music video

Fans lost their minds at the initial sneak peek. And now that the full Inferno music video is now live on YouTube, they’ve gone absolutely nuts.

The music video showed Poarch and Sub Urban singing in various rooms and facilities within a towering hotel, including everything from the bar and restaurant to the elevator.

It also included some breathtaking scenes of her singing and dancing in a blazing inferno and an ice-cold room.

If you want to watch it, you can find it on Bella Poarch's official YouTube channel.

Poarch’s music career is off to a flying start. In addition to having two successful music videos of her own, she also appeared in the music video for Sub Urban’s ‘Cirque.’

Considering other TikTok stars like Addison Rae, Chase Hudson, and Dixie D’Amelio, it’s no surprise that someone as talented as Poarch would find her way, too. And her frequent collaborations with other content creators will give it some extra wings.