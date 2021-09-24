Bella Poarch stuns fans at Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show

TikTok star-turned-music artist Bella Poarch featured in Rihanna’s highly anticipated Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 special, and fans are going crazy over her modeling skills on the catwalk.

Bella Poarch is one of the internet’s favorite influencers right now. Initially finding fame on TikTok, Poarch went from creating the most-liked video on the platform in history to breaking YouTube records with her original music.

Releasing singles like ‘Build a Bitch’ and ‘Inferno,’ Poarch has come a long way from her origins in the Navy — and it seems like she’s only getting more famous, thanks to her recent stint in Rihanna’s fashion show.

Advertisement

It’s no secret that Rihanna’s Fenty line of lingerie and makeup has stolen the hearts of fans around the world, and she’s showcasing ‘Volume 3’ of her illustrious brand in a long-awaited fashion show on Amazon Prime.

Airing on September 24, Rihanna’s latest line of Fenty lingerie is modeled by a slew of celebrities, including the likes of Gigi Hadid, Cindy Crawford, and the one and only Vanessa Hudgens.

Surprising everyone and delighting fans, Bella Poarch has also made an appearance in the show, strutting her stuff in a fierce walk that’s already garnered over three million views on TikTok.

Advertisement

Needless to say, fans were over the moon at her unexpected appearance in the star-studded show, and sang the Inferno singer’s praises in the comments section.

Of course, it seems like fans also took notice of the difference in her height compared to her fellow models, leading to a humorous tweet from Poarch about the situation.

Y'all noticing my height but I asked about my walk😭🤨 https://t.co/6ifIaTu5Ky — Bella Poarch (@bellapoarch) September 24, 2021

This marks yet another huge development for the budding star, who also helped model fellow content creator Valkyrae’s line of merchandise ahead of its launch, also on September 24.

A viral TikTok star, upcoming music artist, and now a budding model… is there anything Poarch can’t do?