Addison Rae set to appear in ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ episode - Dexerto

TikTok sensation Addison Rae appears to be set to feature in an episode of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians,’ after fans noticed that her name appeared in the description for an upcoming episode.

Addison Rae has been one of TikTok’s biggest success stories. She started posting on TikTok in July 2019, and since then she has become the second most followed person on the entire app, with over 78 million followers.

The incredible opportunities have been flying her way ever since then, as she’s currently filming her upcoming film ‘He’s All That,’ and has even recently released a single titled ‘Obsessed.’

Notably, she’s also become close with the Kardashian family, Kourtney in particular. The pair have even faced backlash in the past over their friendship, with some saying that the age gap between the 20-year-old and the 41-year-old is “weird.”

However, the pair are not worried about the criticism and are regularly seen hanging out together.

It also seems that Addison is now going to appear in some form in the Kardashian family’s popular reality show, ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians.’

Eagle-eyed fans spotted that the TikTok star appeared in the description for an upcoming episode of the show due to air on April 8.

The description for the episode titled ‘New Friends and the Bunker’ includes the line “Kim and Khloe are curious about Kourtney’s new friend Addison Rae,” and now fans are wondering what kind of situation the stars will be in in the episode.

The description gives little away, so exactly in what capacity she will appear in the episode is yet unclear.

Fan reactions have been largely positive, with many delighted at the prospect that Addison is getting to appear alongside Kim and Khloe in their show. Commenters explained that they’re “so proud of her,” and that they’re excited for this newest opportunity to come her way.

This is the final season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, so fans are no doubt excited that the TikTok sensation is being involved in the show before it ends.

The episode featuring Addison is due to air on April 8.